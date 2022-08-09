ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, IL

959theriver.com

Musical Group with Bolingbrook Roots Appearing on AGT Live Show Tuesday

For those of you not watching America’s Got Talent, you may have missed the success of The Pack, a drumline out of Bolingbrook!. Perry, the founder of the group, is a Bolingbrook native. He started this group in 2014 to help at-risk youth find something constructive to do after school. The program he started has dealt with many set-backs, but through their own perseverance, has also had much success!
BOLINGBROOK, IL
wgnradio.com

Find out how you can help feed the horses this winter

Mike Himbaugh, co-founder and president of The Farm Way Sanctuary, joins Steve & Johnnie (filling-in for Lisa Dent) on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss they provide a loving home to animals in need, and promote the Rock-N-2 The Rescue 2022 on the shores of Lake Geneva with Hello Dave for a night of rock n roll.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

How to keep yourself safe around the city

Former WGN Radio reporter and current writer Doug Cummings joins Steve & Johnnie (filling-in for Lisa Dent) on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss way you can keep yourself safe as more outdoor events are happening in and around the city. Doug Cummings is also the author of Escaping the O Zone: Intuition, Situational Awareness and Staying Safe.
CHICAGO, IL
Q985

Illinois Apple Orchard Has Job Opportunities for Cider Donut Lovers

Here's an opportunity to pick up a little extra money and get the best cider donut hookup at the same time. Do you love all things fall?. The season of fall will be here soon. Comfortable days, cool nights, wind in the trees sending blowing beautifully colored leaves around. Flannel shirts, sweaters, pumpkin spice coffee drinks, some apple cider, and warm cider donuts.
ROCKFORD, IL
wgnradio.com

Chicago’s longest-running Beatles celebration is underway

Beatles fan and historian Wally Podrazik joins Steve & Johnnie (filling-in for Lisa Dent) on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about Chicago’s Fest for Beatles Fans happening August 12-14 at the Hyatt Regency O’Hare. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

The Beat Cop’s Guide to Italian meatballs and vegan cookies

Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, makes his weekly visit to the WGN Radio studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” reviewed Franco’s. Located at 300 W. 31st St. in Chicago, they are known for serving Italian food, like ravioli, meatballs, and various salads. Lt. Haynes also reviewed Sweet Vegan Bakes, located at 409 W. North Ave. in Chicago. They offer delicious vegan treats, like chocolate chip cookies, chocolate cake cups, and cake balls.
CHICAGO, IL
Secret Chicago

Celebrate Greek Culture With Delicious Food And Live Music At The Free Taste Of Greektown Festival This Month

Hosted by Greektown Chicago, and presented by the Greektown Chamber of Commerce,  the annual event returns for its 32nd year, bringing authentic food and drinks, live music, dancing, a gyro-eating contest, and so much more. Known to all as the city’s largest celebration of Hellenic cuisine and culture, the weekend event brings crowds together along Halstead Street for a celebration of acclaimed Greek food, live music, dancing, and local vendors. The festival is proud to host several acclaimed Greek restaurants in the area like 9 Muses Bar & Grill, Artopolis Bakery, Cafe and Agora, Athena Restaurant, Mr. Greek Gyros, and Spectrum Bar...
CHICAGO, IL
KICK AM 1530

One Website says they found the Best Dive Bar in all of Illinois

Inherently if you say you found the Best Dive bar in a certain city or state then you probably haven't because a truly great dive bar should be impossible for major websites to find. But that didn't stop this one site from claiming they found the best dive bar in the Land of Lincoln, and from the looks of it...they may be right.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Oscar Mayer Wienermobile visiting spots in Chicago area this weekend

CHICAGO - Oh, I wish I were an Oscar Mayer wiener. Actually, you might want to be in the Wienermobile this weekend. It plans to "ketchup" on several local events. On Saturday, you can "relish" the vehicle at Chicago’s annual Bud Billiken Parade. On Sunday, it's scheduled to stop...
CHICAGO, IL
97X

This Illinois City Was Named One Of The Worst In USA To Visit

A recent article came out about the 40 worst cities to visit in the United States, a handful of spots in the Midwest found themselves on this list, but only one was located in Illinois. Some other spots on this list were Mall of America in Minnesota, Orlando, Florida, three...
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Are we in a bear bounce market?

Award-winning real estate and personal finance expert Ilyce Glink joins Steve & Johnnie (filling-in for Lisa Dent) on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss whether inflation reached its peak following the S&P 500 and Nasdaq’s fourth straight week of gains. You can hear Ilyce Glink on This Week in Wealth Sundays on WGN Radio.
CHICAGO, IL
elmwoodpark.org

Taste of Elmwood Park

Check out the link below to listen to Carmen and Jurko’s discussion about the Taste of Elmwood Park’s Meatball Eating Contest. Congratulations to Connor for taking 1st Place!. Also take a listen to the Steve Cochran show and the great discussion he had with Village President Skip Saviano...
ELMWOOD PARK, IL
wgnradio.com

Best of the Midwest: Visit Minnesota!

Looking to take a quick getaway from the Chicago this summer? Well, John Williams has you covered with our “Best of the Midwest” feature. Today, John chats with Lauren Bennett McGinty, Executive Director, Explore Minnesota, about taking a trip to the Land of 10,000 Lakes! Lauren tells John about the variety of things to do in Minnesota whether you are looking for a city activity or if you want to get in touch with nature.
CHICAGO, IL

