For those of you not watching America’s Got Talent, you may have missed the success of The Pack, a drumline out of Bolingbrook!. Perry, the founder of the group, is a Bolingbrook native. He started this group in 2014 to help at-risk youth find something constructive to do after school. The program he started has dealt with many set-backs, but through their own perseverance, has also had much success!

BOLINGBROOK, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO