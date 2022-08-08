ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opponents keep fighting, despite state 'pause' of possible Florida's Turnpike extension

By Austin L. Miller, Ocala Star-Banner
 4 days ago
With state officials applying the brakes on a possible northern extension of Florida's Turnpike, some people are openly wondering what's next.

One group, 1000 Friends of Florida, isn't sitting still. It said in a news release last week that it plans on partnering with Beverly Steele, a community activist in Royal, "to offer planning guidance to this historic rural African-American community in Sumter County."

In that release, the organization noted that "all four proposed corridors for the Northern Turnpike Extension would have bisected Royal."

In the release, the group also offers support to the community. "We look forward to continuing to work with Beverly Steele and other community advocates across Florida to promote sound planning."

1000 Friends of Florida describes itself as a nonprofit "smart growth advocacy organization" that's "building better communities and saving special places in one of the fastest growing states in the nation." 1000 Friends of Florida was founded in 1986, according to its website.

The No Roads To Ruin group isn't letting its guard down, either. Though happy with the state's decision to "pause" the project and reject the four routes under consideration, it issued a news release last week that asked: "Where are the devilish details?"

Specifically:

  • What about DOT's legally required status report on the project that is due by the end of this year?
  • Will DOT still complete the Project Development and Environment (PD&E) study?
  • When will residents of the affected counties (Marion, Citrus, Levy and Sumter) know whether the possible extension is off the books, or just delayed?

The coalition also said it was "gravely concerned" that the state is still maintaining the project website: www.floridasturnpike.com/NTE

"This does not send a signal to our community that the project is dead, and until FDOT makes its position crystal clear, we will remain vigilant and involved," the release says.

FDOT's statement

On Aug. 5, FDOT issued a press release about the project. It mentioned that staff had completed the Alternative Corridor Evaluation (ACE) Study and concluded the proposed corridors – designed to extend the turnpike's northern terminus from Interstate 75 in Wildwood to U.S. 19 in Levy County – were not viable.

The state said it "will not pursue the project any further until options can be reassessed to address concerns of the Department and the community." State officials said "significant concerns were identified with portions of all four initially proposed corridors."

The state added that, "in the near term, to help address regional and statewide transportation needs, the Department is dedicating resources to prioritize improvements on the Interstate 75 corridor."

Anti-extension groups say the state's decision proves the value of local action

The two groups that have expressed concerns highlighted the role the public played in this latest move.

"Residents were empowered to take a firm stand for their right to play a major role in planning for their communities' futures," according to the release from 1000 Friends of Florida.

No Roads To Ruin praised the local municipalities, including the Dunnellon City Council, that adopted a "no build" stand. And it again excoriated those elected bodies, including the Marion County Commission, that have opted to take a seat at the table as the state considered its options.

"Of special note in the FDOT announcement was the statement: ‘FDOT appreciates all the input and efforts from the local communities, government partners, and stakeholders,’ " the coalition wrote in its news release. "This wholly undercuts Sumter and Marion County commissioner claims that passing a ‘No Build’ resolution would destroy their relationships with FDOT."

'A win for the moment'

That public input isn't ending – not by a long shot. Anti-extension activists don't take much comfort from the state's decision to "pause" the project.

"A win for the moment," one man wrote on the Suncoast & Northern Turnpike Connector Facebook page.

"'Pause' probably only until election is over," another commenter wrote.

Activists still plan to attend the Aug. 16 Marion County Commission meeting and press again for a "no build" statement.

At least one player on this scene is focusing more on the silver lining than the dark cloud.

"Skepticism is good, up to a point. But some of the posts I have seen recently cross the line into jaundiced cynicism," Charles Lee, from Audubon Florida, wrote on Facebook.

He noted that the four proposed corridors were deemed not viable by the state.

"Let that sink in," Lee wrote. "The four corridors everyone has been so concerned about are determined not viable.

"The I-4 Ultimate project took from 2014 to 2022 to construct," he continued. "I think that FDOT is going to be busy improving I-75 as its major project in this region for quite a while."

The Star-Banner's Jim Ross contributed to this report. Contact Austin L. Miller at austin.miller@starbanner.com.

Comments / 3

Queen Bitch
3d ago

sorry folks is only a pause till after you relect the politicians who suport this midterms comming be smart vote them out put a final stop on this mess

Reply
3
Freedom
3d ago

Sumter doesn't want a new toll road or extend the one we have. we don't want to lose our rural communities! we like being in the country! we love having acres of horses and quiet!!!!!

Reply
3
