wealthofgeeks.com
The 8 Best Vegan Restaurants in Hawaii
Are you vegan, visiting Hawaii, or moving to the iconic islands? You will love the variety of vegan food here. The islands have access to fresh supplies of plant-based foods all year round, and some restaurants serve lip-smacking vegan dishes. Here you will find new vegan dishes inspired by local...
KITV.com
Honolulu City Council will vote to limit commercial activity at popular beach park
HONOLULU (KITV4) - The Honolulu City Council continues to crack down on commercial activity. It's set to discuss and vote Wednesday on whether Kokololio Beach Park will join the list of places on Oahu where tours and buses aren't allowed.
Ala Moana Center extending its hours in September
Starting Sept. 1, Ala Moana Center will extend its hours and be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week.
Maui’s first workforce rental project in two decades
A blessing took place Tuesday morning for Maui's new 324-unit Kaulana Mahina Affordable Apartment project.
Update to Hawaii couple who got $18,000 electric bill to pay for neighborhood streetlights
HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s been six months since a Maili couple received a $18,000 bill from Hawaiian Electric Company to cover the streetlights in their neighborhood. KHON2 was first to report the issue back in February when Desha-Ann Kealoha and her husband said their home was the only one to receive this bill and that […]
Hawaii monk seal, PO8, is gifted his name
Rocky, the monk seal's, newest pup has been named after his independence and curiosity.
hawaiinewsnow.com
With new reservation system in place, Diamond Head is seeing fewer hikers ― and rescues
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The trail up Diamond Head is one of the most popular hikes in Hawaii. Officials might say it’s a bit too popular. Three months ago, a reservation system was imposed to control the crowds and keep hikers safer. To get to the beautiful views of Diamond...
luxury-houses.net
Looking for a Spacious Home in Honolulu? Look No Further than this $4.95 Million Custom Estate
The Estate in Honolulu is a luxurious home featuring expansive open floor plan with hardwood floors and numerous custom wood details throughout now available for sale. This home located at 4830 Kolohala St, Honolulu, Hawaii; offering 05 bedrooms and 07 bathrooms with 5,332 square feet of living spaces. Call Tracy Allen – Coldwell Banker Realty (Phone: 808 927-6415) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Honolulu.
KITV.com
It's Official! Chick-Fil-A coming to West Oahu
KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Chick-Fil-A Inc. is officially coming to West Oahu. Public records show that the Atlanta-based fast-food chicken restaurant chain has reached a long-term deal with the owner of the planned Hoomaka Marketplace to lease spaces at the nearly 46,000-square-foot Kapolei retail center.
KHON2
Who is Maui Divers Jewelry?
Maui Divers Jewelry was not always a jeweler. In fact, in 1958, they started as a small dive shop offering adventurous diving excursions off Maui. During one expedition, Maui Divers Jewelry made the incredible discovery of Hawaiian black coral, which later became Hawaiʻi’s state gem. This moment changed their lives and sparked their exploration into jewelry making.
Yelp’s top 10 places to grab mac salad in Honolulu
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii is home to a melting pot of food from all around the world. While many people are excited to try local Hawaiian cuisine, like kalua pork, Spam fried rice, and the classic island loco moco many people want to get their hands on a popular side dish. Specifically, Hawaii style macaroni […]
Maui County gets $25M grant for Waiale Road extension
The County of Maui has been awarded $25 million for the Waiale Road extension.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Friends remember gentle warrior for the aina who died after fall from Oahu trail
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Loved ones and friends are remembering a hiker who died after falling from a cliff on the Waimano Ridge Trail as a tireless, gentle warrior for the aina. Officials have identified the hiker as 61-year-old Nate Yuen. A search had been underway for Yuen, who was last...
‘It’s A Nightmare’: Feral Pig Population Explosion Rattles East Honolulu Neighborhood
Aina Haina, an affluent residential neighborhood on Oahu’s southeastern shore, wedged between Waialae/Kahala and Hawaii Kai, is trying to fend off an invasion of pigs. Residents of single-family homes, many on sloping hills overlooking the Pacific, are reporting less desirable views these days: colonies of feral pigs have moved down from the mountain forests into residential neighborhoods, where they are rooting in people’s yards and destroying landscaping, bellowing, snorting and even screaming in the night, menacing residents, depositing foul-smelling excrement, scavenging for food in trash cans and multiplying like crazy.
Honolulu Zoo’s new and improved concession stand
The Honolulu Zoo welcomed their new and improved Kapahulu Market on Friday, Aug. 5, with a soft opening.
KHON2
Food 2Go — Got’z Grindz
HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s time for Food 2Go for this Aloha Monday. It’s national Spam Musubi Day. So we brought in a food spot that’s been satisfying that special craving over on the windward side in Kaneohe. Joining Wake Up 2Day with all the details is...
BEAT OF HAWAII
Bathtub Murder Spawns Hawaii Luxury Real Estate Discount
While an accused Hawaii visitor awaits trial later this month for a grotesque murder in Honolulu earlier this year, the now infamous luxury property where it happened just hit the Hawaii real estate market with what appears to be a big mark-down. The location is within the gated community that’s among Hawaii’s most exclusive, Hawaii Loa Ridge.
DOH announces new COVID-19 vaccine available in Hawaii
The Hawaii Department of Health announced on Wednesday about scheduling opportunities for Novavax COVID-19 vaccines to be distributed in Hawaii.
KHON2
The Kaneohe Bay Air Show Makes its Return After 7 Years
Honolulu (KHON2) – The Kaneohe Marine Corps Base is inviting guests to experience an action-filled show, this weekend. On August 13th and 14th, The Kaneohe Marine Corps Base will be opening its gates for all to come enjoy an action-packed weekend with the Blue Angels headlining its air show.
hawaiimomblog.com
Robata JINYA - Honolulu's Newest Authentic Japanese Restaurant Opening Friday, August 12
Last night, Hawaii Mom Blog attended a media dinner for the new Robata JINYA in the former Nobu space at Ward Village opening this Friday, August 12, 2022. Robata JINYA offers a finer dining experience with an elevated menu including Japanese tapas, fusion-style sashimi dishes, sushi, and a wide selection of kushiyaki.
