cleveland19.com
Police arrest 2 after Warrensville Heights officers chase suspects into Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A pair of suspects led Warrensville Heights police on a car chase overnight into Cleveland. The chase started before 3 a.m. on Friday. Both suspects were eventually taken into custody after the pursuit ended in Cleveland near the intersection of East 116th Street and Harvard Avenue in the city’s Union-Miles Park neighborhood.
4 People Arrested After Missing Ohio Electrician Found Murdered, Wrapped in Tarp: Authorities
When an Ohio electrician left home for work last week, it was the last time any loved ones saw him alive. Now four people are charged with murdering him. Victor Huff, 47, was found Aug. 4 in the Ohio City neighborhood of Cleveland, according to local reports. He was wrapped dead in a tarp. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner determined he had been shot multiple times.
cleveland19.com
Pedestrian injured after being hit by truck on Cleveland’s West Side
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said a pedestrian received serious injuries Thursday afternoon after being hit by a truck on the city’s West Side. According to police, the crash took place around 4:45 p.m. on Lorain Avenue at West 105th Street. Cleveland police said a 37-year-old woman was...
Woman struck by pickup truck in Cleveland
CLEVELAND — A 37-year-old woman is suffering from serious injuries after being hit by a pickup truck while crossing the road in Cleveland. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. According to the Cleveland Division of...
Cleveland police looking for missing 15-year-old
Police are looking for a 15-year-old boy who was recently released from wearing a GPS ankle monitor in connection with a aggravated burglary police say he allegedly committed with a knife.
Parma man charged with helping set fire to parking booth during 2020 riots in Downtown Cleveland
CLEVELAND — A Parma man is facing federal charges for his alleged role in the infamous Downtown Cleveland riots from more than two years ago. Seth Calig, 49, is accused of helping a group set fire to a parking booth back on May 30, 2020. Specifically, the Department of Justice alleges Calig used a lighter to ignite a roll of paper towels before placing the flaming object inside the structure on West 3rd Street, while others looked on.
cleveland19.com
‘Multiple stolen autos’ recovered from Richmond Heights apartment lot
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Richmond Heights police said several stolen vehicles were found parked behind a local apartment complex. According to a police report, officers first discovered “multiple stolen autos” on the morning of Aug. 5 in the rear parking lot of the Marcella Arms apartments located on Chardon Road.
Suspect in custody in connection to armed Cuyahoga Falls car theft
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — A suspect has been identified and incarcerated in the case of a Cuyahoga Falls automobile theft in which a victim was rear-ended, then had her car stolen at gunpoint, the Cuyahoga Falls Police Department announced. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox...
Man crushed to death in garbage compactor
A man was crushed to death in the garbage compactor of a Bedford-Stuyvesant apartment building early Friday, according to authorities.
cleveland19.com
CMHA resident shoots, kills man staying at his downtown Cleveland apartment
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said a 67-year-old man shot and killed a man staying in his downtown apartment in the1300 block of Superior Avenue early Monday morning. According to police, the resident had allowed the 47-year-old man to sleep on a cot in the living room of his...
Co-owner of Mia Bella Restaurant in Cleveland's Little Italy charged with multiple counts of rape, kidnapping
CLEVELAND — A co-owner of one of Cleveland's most popular restaurants is being accused of multiple instances of sexual assault, among other crimes. 3News has obtained a 17-count indictment against 38-year-old Emigert Gerti Memeti, co-owner of Mia Bella Restaurant in the historic Little Italy neighborhood. A Cuyahoga County grand jury levied the following charges against the Highland Heights resident:
Co-owner of popular Little Italy restaurant charged with raping woman at her Highland Heights home
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The co-owner of a popular restaurant in Little Italy is charged with repeatedly raping a woman he knew, including at least one time that was captured on video, according to a police report. Emigert Memeti of Mia Bella is charged with six counts of rape and five...
cleveland19.com
Driver fleeing police crashes into several cars at Cleveland dealership
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A driver fleeing East Cleveland police lost control and crashed into a used car dealership on Cleveland’s East Side. Cleveland police said the chase happened around 2:30 a.m. Thursday. During the pursuit, the driver slammed through the fence at Southern Cars. The dealership is located...
How Cleveland police are taking back the street
The I-Team requested police video from what officers did last month in Operation S.T.O.P., which the city called Stop Street Takeovers Permanently.
WKYC
Machine Gun Kelly concert, Feast of the Assumption highlight busy Cleveland weekend
From MGK to Little Italy, there's something to do for everyone in Cleveland this weekend! Our Neil Fischer reports on a busy weekend in The Land.
Motorist vomits, urinates before and after traffic stop: Middleburg Heights Police Blotter
An officer at 11:15 p.m. July 22 went to the Middleburg Heights Library parking lot regarding a reckless driver. He was told that the motorist had been weaving all over Interstate 71. The motorist reportedly struck a curb several times on Bagley Road before parking in the lot. The witness...
New clues in unsolved death at Cleveland concert: I-Team
The FOX 8 I-Team has uncovered exclusive new leads and pictures in the unsolved mystery surrounding the death of Cory Barron.
East Cleveland Police chase ends in crash at car dealership
East Cleveland Police were involved in a chase Thursday morning after spotting a car that was speeding near the Euclid border.
cleveland19.com
Trio steal car from shopper at Dave’s Supermarket, Cleveland Police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police said three grand theft motor vehicle suspects accused of stealing a car from a shopper at Dave’s Supermarket are on the loose, and detectives need help identifying them. Police said the three suspects arrived at the supermarket in a Mazda SUV on July...
Cleveland man charged with murder in fatal shooting of his roommate, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Cleveland man was arrested and charged with murder after he shot his roommate during a physical altercation on Monday, police said. Harlee Sullivan, 67, was accused in the slaying of Marcus D. Wood, 47, of Cleveland. Police said Sullivan shot Wood about 5:40 a.m. at the Bohn Tower Apartments at East 13th Street and Superior Avenue, according to police.
