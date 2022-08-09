ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 7

mike davis
4d ago

It is a joke, call up to 800 times in one day wait a month and a half to find out you didn’t work enough each quarter because of covid and didn’t get paid for time had to be off

Reply
5
AP_001160.0fbb385177904129b216c99c15c21177.0218
3d ago

I’m not killing myself over Unemployment there’s jobs out here it’s just one to 100 trying to get the job. I’m eligible for mine been filing and doing everything I need to do for my unemployment and they refuse to send it but for somebody that doesn’t have money to keep going back-and-forth on interviews, this is the reason why to get unemployment so they can’t get a better job. I have no family out here it’s just me myself and I. they don’t care about us people they want to just keep giving away our money away to everybody else in another country then worry about their own American people.

Reply
4
georgy porgy
4d ago

the the Pennsylvania Unemployment Commission is a joke of an operation I bet we had hundreds of people kill themselves because they didn't get their unemployment and they were destitute so they just killed themselves guaranteed

Reply
4
Related
WFMZ-TV Online

Audit: $30,000 in missing funds from Pennsylvania firemen's association

(The Center Square) – The auditor general has asked the district attorney of Centre County in Pennsylvania to investigate a local firemen’s relief association after a financial audit found almost $30,000 in missing funds. “I’ve asked the District Attorney’s office to take a closer look to determine whether...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Veterans Outreach & Renewal by Andersen

Veterans Outreach of Pennsylvania works to combat homelessness among veterans and one of the ways they are doing so is through their Tiny Home Village. Renewal by Andersen is a proud supporter of this project and is lending their products and expertise to the cause. Learn more about the partnership and how you can support Veterans Outreach of Pennsylvania.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Money available for eligible Pennsylvania children of veterans

ANNVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – The Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) says financial assistance is available to eligible children of veterans attending post-high school education or training at an approved institution in the commonwealth through its Educational Gratuity Program. The program supports children of honorably discharged veterans who...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Unclaimed money Pennsylvania: Over $4 billion still available to claim

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Last year the Treasury returned more than $135 million in unclaimed money to Pennsylvania residents. There’s still more than $4 billion in unclaimed property in Pennsylvania. Money comes to the Pennsylvania Treasury as unclaimed property in accordance with the state’s unclaimed property law, which...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Harrisburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Business
Local
Pennsylvania Government
abc27.com

Generational Midstate farm families honored by Dept. of Agriculture

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture honored 17 farming families in Pennsylvania, including three from the Midstate. The families earned “century farm status” for farming in the same family for 100 years. The three Midstate farms that were honored include Nissley’s Farm from Juniata...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

New avian flu cases found at Pennsylvania farm

UPPER MOUNT BETHEL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Multiple new cases of avian flu have been detected in Pennsylvania. According to the Department of Agriculture, a deceased turkey vulture, a duck, and chickens were found on a property in Northampton County. The Department of Agriculture says poultry and eggs continue...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
therecord-online.com

Broadband expansion in Pennsylvania could give rural economies a boost

HARRISBURG, PA – The federal largesse that will fund broadband expansion in Pennsylvania has two major political concerns: the potential economic growth due to business and education using broadband more, and the threat of a missed opportunity from wasting federal funds. What’s key is connecting the unserved parts of...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pa.gov

Gov. Wolf, General Assembly Celebrate Critical Investments to Address Affordable Housing Crisis

Today, Governor Tom Wolf was joined by members of the General Assembly, housing advocates and stakeholders in Philadelphia to celebrate the critical $375 million investment in the 2022-23 budget addressing the affordable housing crisis. “Safe, affordable housing is essential for families, for our communities, and for our commonwealth. That’s why...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Unemployment Rates#Smartphone App#Pennsylvanians#Uc#Abc27 News
CBS Pittsburgh

Electric generation costs in Pennsylvania increasing again Sept. 1

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pennsylvania regulators are warning that the cost of electric generation will increase again for some customers next month. Pennsylvania's regulated electric utilities adjust the default price non-shopping customers are charged, known as the "price to compare," either quarterly or biannually. The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission said several major utilities are raising prices on Sept. 1. Penn Power customers will see a 19% increase, up from 8.694 cents per kWh to 10.348 cents. West Penn Power customers will go up to 8.306 cents per kWh, a 1.3% increase, the PUC said.  Companies that serve the eastern part of the state will also be raising their prices by as much as 18.7%. The PUC said Duquesne Light and PPL customers won't see any changes until Dec. 1, the next date for energy price resets.It comes after some customers already saw a 45% increase in June.  With prices rising again, the commission is encouraging residents to explore ways to manage their utility expenses. For the PUC's tips on how to save, click here. 
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
clsphila.org

CLS Files Lawsuit to Challenge Pennsylvania’s Childline Registry

PHILADELPHIA, PA – On August 10 parents, caregivers, and community organizations filed suit in the case of A.W. v. Commonwealth to challenge Pennsylvania’s ChildLine Registry as unconstitutional. The suit, filed in Commonwealth Court, alleges that parents and caregivers are listed on the Registry and labeled as “child abusers” without first having a chance to defend themselves at a hearing, which is a violation of due process and the right to reputation under Pennsylvania’s Constitution.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
wtae.com

Pennsylvania's acting health secretary responds to indictments of nursing home officials

PITTSBURGH — In the wake of indictments against top nursing home officials, the state health secretary said her priority is keeping nursing home residents safe. The CEO and four other top officials at Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center and Mt. Lebanon Rehabilitation and Wellness Center were indicted on federal health care fraud charges. The nursing homes, themselves, were also charged.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Gov. Tom Wolf discusses future of abortion access in Pennsylvania

Gov. Tom Wolf is discussing the future of abortion access in Pennsylvania. During a virtual call Tuesday with advocates from Planned Parenthood, Wolf spoke about his efforts to protect abortion services in the Commonwealth. He pointed to an executive order he signed last month and his vetoes of anti-abortion policies.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Berks Weekly

New 835 area code may serve region as soon as September

The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission is reminding residents and businesses in eastern and southeastern Pennsylvania of the upcoming activation of a new 835 area code, which serves the same geographic region as the existing 610 and 484 area codes. Because the region is already served by two overlay area codes,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy