Urshela, Mahle power Twins to 4-0 victory over Angels

Gio Urshela had his 11th home run of the season among his three hits, Tyler Mahle pitched three-hit ball over six innings and the Minnesota Twins defeated the Los Angeles Angels 4-0 Friday night.Gilberto Celestino also went deep for the Twins, who had dropped six of their last seven road games."When you look up, Gio has a great night, Celestino's productive, that's what made the night offensively for us. We're going to continue to need that from those guys," manager Rocco Baldelli said. "Different parts of the order are going to have to contribute, but seeing those guys come up...
