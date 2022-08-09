ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brad Byrd InDEPTH: Giving a voice to the Panthers

By Brad Byrd
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Tonight I was honored to be joined by one of the good guys in this profession I love.

Think about this — he has more than 60 years behind a microphone calling play-by-play for the same college basketball program.

Our guest was Joel Utley. He has been inducted into the Kentucky Athletics Hall of Fame and the Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame. He’s been the play-by-play man for Kentucky Wesleyan Basketball.

WEHT/WTVW

