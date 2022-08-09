Read full article on original website
Turk Storn
3d ago
I love it. Keep this going and let them all build somewhere else. Wasatch County and Heber City has seen to much development. The city is stealing away water rights. But doesnt slow down any development or home construction in the county
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tesla Involved In a Fatal Motorcycle Accident While Using Autopilot In UtahAbdul GhaniSalt Lake City, UT
Outstanding Shows Run Regularly At The Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Big Band Tuesdays at The Gallivan Center in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Utah Set To Experience Record High TemperaturesBlogging TimeUtah State
Filipino Americans Put On A Show At Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Related
Wasatch County pledges $2 million to preserve Midway farm as open space
The Wasatch County Council unanimously approved $2 million to help conserve land near Midway as open space. Just west of the Zermatt Resort, the nearly-120-acre Lundin property is known for its wildlife, as well as the agricultural and historic value it adds to a very visible area in Midway. “I've...
City answers resident questions about fractional ownership in open house next week
Park City Planning Director Gretchen Milliken said the city hopes to hear from anyone with questions and feedback - whether they’re concerned residents or people living in fractionally owned homes. Representatives from Pacaso, a company that offers fractional ownership in Park City, will be on hand at the open...
Wasatch County’s development plans expected to bring 30,000 new residents to area in coming years
WASATCH COUNTY, Utah – In the past few years, Heber City and Wasatch County have established development plans for the areas north of Heber City and around the Jordanelle Reservoir. […]
utahrealtygroup.com
3213 Montrone Dr, West Valley City, UT 84119
***OPEN HOUSE SAT. Aug 13th 2-3pm*** No showings until then. Freshly Updated home w/ large OVERSIZED RV parking. Prime and conveniently located in the heart of West Valley City with tons of upgrades. FULLY FINISHED BASEMENT. CRISP AND WARM 3- TONE PAINT throughout. Beautiful NEW LAMINATE flooring on the Main floor and Fresh NEW CARPETS in the Owners Suite with a LARGE Walk-in-Closet. BRAND NEW Stainless-Steel APPLIANCES for your gourmet meals. Newly upgraded OUTLETS, LIGHT SWITCHES and LED lighting in every room. Customed Shelving in Basement and plenty of storage in taller garage. Enjoy your fully landscaped but LOW MAINTENANCE YARD that's completely FENCED and PRIVATE. Abundance of cement surrounding property for ample parking and storage for all your TOYS, TRAILERS, BOATS and / or RV's. Located 11 minutes from SLC Airport, 15 minutes to downtown, minutes from the 201, 215 freeway and Bangerter HWY. Plenty of SHOPPING, EATERIES and ENTERTAINMENT nearby. This home has it all. Information provided as a courtesy only, buyer and buyer's agent to verify all.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
buildingsaltlake.com
SLC Planning Commission asks if drive-thrus should be allowed in Sugar House
There’s a drive-thru in Sugar House that’s well-known throughout the city. For six days of the week, a fast food chicken restaurant sends people in cars streaming onto the adjacent sidewalk and up and down 2100 South, creating a traffic jam on one of the area’s busiest roads.
biztoc.com
Your local housing market just shifted
These 57 housing markets saw inventory jump by over 200%. That includes Idaho Falls (387% uptick) and Ogden (372% uptick).
lehifreepress.com
D.R. Horton’s 2,436 residential unit project receives positive vote from Planning Commission
The Lehi City Planning Commission voted to give a positive recommendation to the City Council on D.R. Horton’s Skye Area Plan after reviewing hundreds of pages of information and three hours of discussion on the proposal at the August 4meeting. D.R. Horton added 300 residential units (for a total...
Crews quickly control Magpie Hill Fire near Heber City
A brush fire that broke out southwest of Heber City a little after 3 p.m. Wednesday grew to approximately 20 acres before crews stopped its progress. A little before 9 p.m., crews reported the fire was 100% contained. Wasatch County Fire first responded to the Magpie Hill Fire at 3:15...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Newly remodeled store celebrates grand opening in West Valley City
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Residents of West Valley City have been invited to “Save Money, Live Better” at the West Valley City Walmart Neighborhood Market Grand Re-Opening on August 13. This Saturday, the West Valley City community is being welcomed back to the Walmart Neighborhood Market located at 4570 South 4000 West following […]
kjzz.com
South Salt Lake Council approves first property tax increase in 16 years of 110%
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (KUTV) — A portion of the tax bill for residents of South Salt Lake will more than double. On Wednesday night, the South Salt Lake City Council voted for their a property rate tax increase in 16 years. They also approved to levy a new...
kjzz.com
Salt Lake apartment tenant involves housing group after no resolution reached
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utah Housing Alliance is weighing in on a case involving a Salt Lake apartment tenant who is struggling to come to a resolution with her property management. The woman, Nicole Miceli, told 2News she’s notified Wolfnest Property Management about leak concerns dating back...
Wasatch County Council may donate $2 million to open space conservation
Wasatch County could use voter-approved bond money to help conserve a farm in Midway as open space. The Lundin family in Midway is considering selling 119 acres in the Heber Valley to Utah Open Lands, which would then place a conservation easement on the parcel. The deal would prevent building on half the land, and allow for up to two homes per acre on the other half.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PLANetizen
Where Is Salt Lake City’s Tiny Home Village?
“More than 15 months after Salt Lake City’s mayor announced a planned tiny home village for the homeless, construction has yet to begin,” reports Daniel Woodruff for KUTV. Originally slated to begin construction last year, the groundbreaking on the Other Side Village project has not taken place. According...
Decision on massive, old Midway trees coming next week
In late June, public backlash over a plan to cut down trees at a state park in Midway delayed a new campsite project there. Next week, the public will find out what the plans are. In a public meeting Tuesday, the Utah Division of State Parks will announce updated plans...
kjzz.com
Heavy rain covers Summit County road with mud, damages property
COALVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — It was a tale of too much rain falling too quickly in Summit County Thursday afternoon. Around 3:30 p.m., mud and debris washed over Chalk Creek Road east of Coalville, prompting road closures and damaging several properties. “I knew it was raining, but nothing like...
Summit County Council to hold property tax briefing Wednesday
The county’s assessor, auditor, and treasurer will join the meeting to discuss their roles and how properties are calculated and taxed. Summit County Interim Manager Janna Young said a public hearing following the briefing will give residents time to express any concerns. “So an excellent chance for everyone to...
kuer.org
These Salt Lake westsiders were displaced from their homes, here’s where they are now
A little more than a year ago, Tina Holt Balderrama was displaced from her duplex in Rose Park. With few options, she, her two grandchildren and two dogs moved about a 20-minute drive south to an apartment complex in Murray. The change has been difficult for her family and expensive,...
Wasatch County Sheriff looking for man regarding abandoned campsite near Jordanelle
WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — At around 3:20 p.m. on August 11, Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call regarding smoke near the Fox Bay subdivision by the Jordanelle Reservoir. […]
ksl.com
Salt Lake City's airport is already growing. Here's what's next after the current projects
SALT LAKE CITY — Bill Wyatt wanted to show members of the Salt Lake City Council a copy of the last Salt Lake City International Airport master plan — adopted in 1998 — solely so they could see the drawing on its front cover. "(It) is surprisingly...
ksl.com
Utah housing market: The dark side to higher home values is in your tax bill
SALT LAKE CITY — For homeowners in Utah, it's no typical tax year. Usually, under the state's truth in taxation laws, if property values all increase at the same pace, homeowners won't notice much of a difference on their yearly property tax bill — unless they're facing a tax hike.
KPCW
Park City, UT
3K+
Followers
16K+
Post
593K+
Views
ABOUT
KPCW is THE source for local news and great music in Summit and Wasatch counties. Find out what's happening in Park City, Heber City, and nearby neighborhoods and Listen Like A Local! You can stream us, too, at kpcw.org or download the KPCW app on your smartphone or tell your smart speaker to "Play KPCW!"https://www.kpcw.org/
Comments / 2