***OPEN HOUSE SAT. Aug 13th 2-3pm*** No showings until then. Freshly Updated home w/ large OVERSIZED RV parking. Prime and conveniently located in the heart of West Valley City with tons of upgrades. FULLY FINISHED BASEMENT. CRISP AND WARM 3- TONE PAINT throughout. Beautiful NEW LAMINATE flooring on the Main floor and Fresh NEW CARPETS in the Owners Suite with a LARGE Walk-in-Closet. BRAND NEW Stainless-Steel APPLIANCES for your gourmet meals. Newly upgraded OUTLETS, LIGHT SWITCHES and LED lighting in every room. Customed Shelving in Basement and plenty of storage in taller garage. Enjoy your fully landscaped but LOW MAINTENANCE YARD that's completely FENCED and PRIVATE. Abundance of cement surrounding property for ample parking and storage for all your TOYS, TRAILERS, BOATS and / or RV's. Located 11 minutes from SLC Airport, 15 minutes to downtown, minutes from the 201, 215 freeway and Bangerter HWY. Plenty of SHOPPING, EATERIES and ENTERTAINMENT nearby. This home has it all. Information provided as a courtesy only, buyer and buyer's agent to verify all.

WEST VALLEY CITY, UT ・ 21 HOURS AGO