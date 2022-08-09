ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hideout, UT

Turk Storn
3d ago

I love it. Keep this going and let them all build somewhere else. Wasatch County and Heber City has seen to much development. The city is stealing away water rights. But doesnt slow down any development or home construction in the county

KPCW

Crews quickly control Magpie Hill Fire near Heber City

A brush fire that broke out southwest of Heber City a little after 3 p.m. Wednesday grew to approximately 20 acres before crews stopped its progress. A little before 9 p.m., crews reported the fire was 100% contained. Wasatch County Fire first responded to the Magpie Hill Fire at 3:15...
HEBER CITY, UT
ABC4

Newly remodeled store celebrates grand opening in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Residents of West Valley City have been invited to “Save Money, Live Better” at the West Valley City Walmart Neighborhood Market Grand Re-Opening on August 13. This Saturday, the West Valley City community is being welcomed back to the Walmart Neighborhood Market located at 4570 South 4000 West following […]
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
KPCW

Wasatch County Council may donate $2 million to open space conservation

Wasatch County could use voter-approved bond money to help conserve a farm in Midway as open space. The Lundin family in Midway is considering selling 119 acres in the Heber Valley to Utah Open Lands, which would then place a conservation easement on the parcel. The deal would prevent building on half the land, and allow for up to two homes per acre on the other half.
WASATCH COUNTY, UT
PLANetizen

Where Is Salt Lake City’s Tiny Home Village?

“More than 15 months after Salt Lake City’s mayor announced a planned tiny home village for the homeless, construction has yet to begin,” reports Daniel Woodruff for KUTV. Originally slated to begin construction last year, the groundbreaking on the Other Side Village project has not taken place. According...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KPCW

Decision on massive, old Midway trees coming next week

In late June, public backlash over a plan to cut down trees at a state park in Midway delayed a new campsite project there. Next week, the public will find out what the plans are. In a public meeting Tuesday, the Utah Division of State Parks will announce updated plans...
MIDWAY, UT
kjzz.com

Heavy rain covers Summit County road with mud, damages property

COALVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — It was a tale of too much rain falling too quickly in Summit County Thursday afternoon. Around 3:30 p.m., mud and debris washed over Chalk Creek Road east of Coalville, prompting road closures and damaging several properties. “I knew it was raining, but nothing like...
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
KPCW

Summit County Council to hold property tax briefing Wednesday

The county’s assessor, auditor, and treasurer will join the meeting to discuss their roles and how properties are calculated and taxed. Summit County Interim Manager Janna Young said a public hearing following the briefing will give residents time to express any concerns. “So an excellent chance for everyone to...
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
KPCW

KPCW

ABOUT

KPCW is THE source for local news and great music in Summit and Wasatch counties. Find out what's happening in Park City, Heber City, and nearby neighborhoods and Listen Like A Local! You can stream us, too, at kpcw.org or download the KPCW app on your smartphone or tell your smart speaker to "Play KPCW!"

 https://www.kpcw.org/

