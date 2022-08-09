ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakley, CA

Comments / 4

Banbadjournalists
3d ago

Where they the sons of city Antioch council member Tomisa Torres Walker. As she allows her kids to do illegal activity.

Reply
6
Wade Peyrucain
3d ago

Well at least the police officers are doing a great job in Antioch Brentwood and Oakley can’t say too much for the city councils or the mayors.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTVU FOX 2

21-year-old Antioch man killed at Brentwood 24-Hour Fitness

BRENTWOOD, Calif. - A 21-year-old Antioch man was killed at a 24-Hour Fitness gym on Thursday morning, the coroner said. The Contra Costa County Coroner identified the man as Cesar Arana. Three others were wounded during the 2 a.m. shooting in the parking lot of the fitness center located on...
BRENTWOOD, CA
KRON4 News

Two arrested in another attempted armed Rolex robbery

WALNUT CREEK (KRON) – At least one victim in a spate of robberies and attempted robberies of Rolex watches may get justice, as Walnut Creek police announce two arrests in an attempted armed robbery Thursday. Around 4 p.m., a 911 caller at 1815 Ygnacio Valley Road reported someone bleeding in the parking lot of Ygnacio […]
WALNUT CREEK, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oakley, CA
Oakley, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
KTVU FOX 2

CHP reports fatal hit-and-run on I-880

FREMONT, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol reports a fatal hit and run early Thursday in Fremont on northbound Interstate Highway 880 just south of the off-ramp at Fremont Boulevard. Officers responded to a 1:50 a.m. report of a female body on the right-hand side of the highway and the...
FREMONT, CA
CBS San Francisco

Pedestrian on Interstate 880 offramp in Fremont killed in hit-and-run collision

FREMONT -- A pedestrian died in a hit-and-run collision early Thursday morning in south Fremont, California Highway Patrol officials said.Officers were dispatched at 1:47 a.m. after someone reported a person on the ground on the off-ramp to Fremont Boulevard from northbound Interstate Highway 880. Officers arrived and located a female pedestrian on the right shoulder of the off-ramp, CHP Officer Kylie Musselman said by email. The name of the victim was not immediately available Thursday morning from the Alameda County coroner's bureau. Musselman said officers believe the pedestrian was hit by a big-rig or car hauler and the driver may be unaware the collision occurred. CHP officials are asking people who were driving in the area at that hour to check if their truck sustained any damage. Anyone with information about the collision can call the Hayward CHP office at (510) 489-1500.  
FREMONT, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dirt Bikes#Reckless Driving#The Riders#Home Street
KTVU FOX 2

1 dead, 3 wounded in shooting at 24-Hour Fitness: Brentwood police

BRENTWOOD, Calif. - Brentwood police said one man is dead and three people were wounded after a shooting at 24-Hour Fitness. The alleged shooting happened around 2 a.m. Thursday at the fitness center located on Lone Tree Way. Authorities said a fight broke out in the basketball court and then...
BRENTWOOD, CA
KRON4 News

Truck driver who crashed into Berkeley freeway overpass may face charges

BERKELEY (BCN) — A South San Francisco truck driver may face misdemeanor hit-and-run charges following a crash last month into a freeway overpass in Berkeley that caused an estimated $2.1 million in damage, Caltrans and California Highway Patrol officials said Tuesday. Willard Osibin, 63, was allegedly driving a flatbed big-rig loaded with a John Deere […]
BERKELEY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRON4 News

11 arrested after retail thefts in Pittsburg; meth and heroin seized

PITTSBURG, Calif. (KRON) — A series of retail thefts were reported earlier this week in Pittsburg, police announced in a Facebook post on Thursday. A total of 11 arrests were made for theft-related crimes at Century Plaza Shopping Center located on Century Blvd and N. Park Blvd. The Pittsburg Police Department also recovered a firearm, […]
PITTSBURG, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Update: Arson Arrest Made in Antioch Fire on Deer Valley Road

On Monday, the Antioch Police Department located a suspect related to an arson that occurred Monday in the City of Antioch. The fire occurred just before 8:00 pm Monday in the area of Deer Valley Road and Prewett Ranch which threatened multiple homes and caused a 2-alarm fire response by Contra Costa County Fire Protection District and shut down the roadway for several hours.
ANTIOCH, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Car Accident on Eastbound I-580 and Hopyard Road in Pleasanton

Authorities reported a crash on eastbound Interstate 580 and the Hopyard Road offramp in Pleasanton on the afternoon of Monday, August 8, 2022. The traffic collision occurred around 2:50 p.m. and involved four vehicles, according to the California Highway Patrol. Details on the Crash on Interstate 580 and Hopyard Road...
PLEASANTON, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Firefighters Respond to Vegetation Fire in Oakley off Neroly Road

At 8:36 am Thursday, the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District responded to a report of smoke coming from the area of Neroly Road and Placer Road in the City of Oakley. It was reported as white smoke coming from the area. Upon arrival at 8:53 am, Engine 93 arrived...
OAKLEY, CA
KRON4 News

Authorities arrest man in connection to selling meth in Marin County

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities seized over one pound of methamphetamine after conducting a narcotics investigation, the Marin County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday in a Facebook post. Detectives arrested 55-year-old San Rafael resident John William Gobbin in connection to narcotics sale on Wednesday. KRON On is streaming news live now A photo posted by […]
MARIN COUNTY, CA
L.A. Weekly

Man and Woman Killed in 2-Car Crash on Garden Highway [Sacramento, CA]

2 Dead, 2 Hospitalized after Two-Vehicle Collision on Northgate Boulevard. The incident occurred around 12:48 a.m., near Northgate Boulevard on August 7th. Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after. At this time, the events leading up to the auto accident remain unclear. However, reports indicate that two vehicles collided...
SACRAMENTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy