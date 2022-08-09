Read full article on original website
Banbadjournalists
3d ago
Where they the sons of city Antioch council member Tomisa Torres Walker. As she allows her kids to do illegal activity.
Wade Peyrucain
3d ago
Well at least the police officers are doing a great job in Antioch Brentwood and Oakley can’t say too much for the city councils or the mayors.
news24-680.com
“What’d I See?” – Lafayette Car Stop Attracts Attention Thursday
Thursday was another busy day in the 24/680 and several people saw things going on while we were tied up with breaking news elsewhere – writing us Friday to inquire as to what was going on. One of those “What’d I Just See” moments occurred on Pleasant Hill Road...
KTVU FOX 2
21-year-old Antioch man killed at Brentwood 24-Hour Fitness
BRENTWOOD, Calif. - A 21-year-old Antioch man was killed at a 24-Hour Fitness gym on Thursday morning, the coroner said. The Contra Costa County Coroner identified the man as Cesar Arana. Three others were wounded during the 2 a.m. shooting in the parking lot of the fitness center located on...
Two arrested in another attempted armed Rolex robbery
WALNUT CREEK (KRON) – At least one victim in a spate of robberies and attempted robberies of Rolex watches may get justice, as Walnut Creek police announce two arrests in an attempted armed robbery Thursday. Around 4 p.m., a 911 caller at 1815 Ygnacio Valley Road reported someone bleeding in the parking lot of Ygnacio […]
news24-680.com
Richmond Men Arrested For Latest Armed Rolex Robbery In Walnut Creek Thursday
A flurry of calls from witnesses in the area of 1815 Ygnacio Valley Road brought police ground and air assets on the double quick after two men reportedly pistol-whipped and attempted to steal a Rolex watch from a would-be victim left battered and bleeding in the parking lot. The armed,...
KTVU FOX 2
CHP reports fatal hit-and-run on I-880
FREMONT, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol reports a fatal hit and run early Thursday in Fremont on northbound Interstate Highway 880 just south of the off-ramp at Fremont Boulevard. Officers responded to a 1:50 a.m. report of a female body on the right-hand side of the highway and the...
Solano County Sheriff’s to resume recovery of drowned Oakland man
RIO VISTA, Calif. (KTXL) — Law enforcement will restart the search for a potentially drowned man on Thursday after their search was unsuccessful near Sandy Beach Boat Launch on Wednesday, according to the Solano County Sheriff’s Office. At 4 p.m. on Wednesday the sheriff’s office said they received a report of a potential drowning of […]
1 Woman Died In A Hit-And-Run Accident In Fremont (Fremont, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a woman was found dead on northbound Interstate 880, south of the Fremont Boulevard exit following a hit and run accident. The social media posts of the CHP stated that the woman [..]
Pedestrian on Interstate 880 offramp in Fremont killed in hit-and-run collision
FREMONT -- A pedestrian died in a hit-and-run collision early Thursday morning in south Fremont, California Highway Patrol officials said.Officers were dispatched at 1:47 a.m. after someone reported a person on the ground on the off-ramp to Fremont Boulevard from northbound Interstate Highway 880. Officers arrived and located a female pedestrian on the right shoulder of the off-ramp, CHP Officer Kylie Musselman said by email. The name of the victim was not immediately available Thursday morning from the Alameda County coroner's bureau. Musselman said officers believe the pedestrian was hit by a big-rig or car hauler and the driver may be unaware the collision occurred. CHP officials are asking people who were driving in the area at that hour to check if their truck sustained any damage. Anyone with information about the collision can call the Hayward CHP office at (510) 489-1500.
KTVU FOX 2
1 dead, 3 wounded in shooting at 24-Hour Fitness: Brentwood police
BRENTWOOD, Calif. - Brentwood police said one man is dead and three people were wounded after a shooting at 24-Hour Fitness. The alleged shooting happened around 2 a.m. Thursday at the fitness center located on Lone Tree Way. Authorities said a fight broke out in the basketball court and then...
Vacaville Police: 33-year-old bicycling to work hit and killed by vehicle
VACAVILLE, Calif. — A 33-year-old Solano County resident bicycling to work was hit and killed by a vehicle near Elmira Road and Leisure Town Road in Vacaville Thursday morning, according to police. First responders arrived at around 8:30 a.m., but the man died from his injuries at the scene...
Truck driver who crashed into Berkeley freeway overpass may face charges
BERKELEY (BCN) — A South San Francisco truck driver may face misdemeanor hit-and-run charges following a crash last month into a freeway overpass in Berkeley that caused an estimated $2.1 million in damage, Caltrans and California Highway Patrol officials said Tuesday. Willard Osibin, 63, was allegedly driving a flatbed big-rig loaded with a John Deere […]
eastcountytoday.net
Updated: 1 Dead, 3 Others Wounded in Shooting Outside 24 Hour Fitness in Brentwood
The Brentwood Police Department are investigating an overnight shooting that left one person dead and three others wounded outside of the 24 Hour Fitness Gym in the City of Brentwood. The incident occurred at approximently 2:00 am Thursday in the 5900 block of Lone Tree Way where several shots were...
11 arrested after retail thefts in Pittsburg; meth and heroin seized
PITTSBURG, Calif. (KRON) — A series of retail thefts were reported earlier this week in Pittsburg, police announced in a Facebook post on Thursday. A total of 11 arrests were made for theft-related crimes at Century Plaza Shopping Center located on Century Blvd and N. Park Blvd. The Pittsburg Police Department also recovered a firearm, […]
eastcountytoday.net
Update: Arson Arrest Made in Antioch Fire on Deer Valley Road
On Monday, the Antioch Police Department located a suspect related to an arson that occurred Monday in the City of Antioch. The fire occurred just before 8:00 pm Monday in the area of Deer Valley Road and Prewett Ranch which threatened multiple homes and caused a 2-alarm fire response by Contra Costa County Fire Protection District and shut down the roadway for several hours.
KTVU FOX 2
Car chase in San Francisco leads to discovery of catalytic converters spilling out of truck
SAN FRANCISCO - A police chase early Friday morning that ended on U.S. Highway 101 in San Francisco led to the discovery of dozens of catalytic converters. The car was filled with catalytic converters, spilling out of the trunk and the back seat of the car, after it crashed on the highway near "hospital curve."
East Bay police 'detain' pair in 24 Hour Fitness shooting that killed 1, injured 3
Brentwood police have detained two people in connection deadly shooting at a 24 Hour Fitness early on Thursday. No arrests have been made after one person died and three others were injured.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Car Accident on Eastbound I-580 and Hopyard Road in Pleasanton
Authorities reported a crash on eastbound Interstate 580 and the Hopyard Road offramp in Pleasanton on the afternoon of Monday, August 8, 2022. The traffic collision occurred around 2:50 p.m. and involved four vehicles, according to the California Highway Patrol. Details on the Crash on Interstate 580 and Hopyard Road...
eastcountytoday.net
Firefighters Respond to Vegetation Fire in Oakley off Neroly Road
At 8:36 am Thursday, the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District responded to a report of smoke coming from the area of Neroly Road and Placer Road in the City of Oakley. It was reported as white smoke coming from the area. Upon arrival at 8:53 am, Engine 93 arrived...
Authorities arrest man in connection to selling meth in Marin County
MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities seized over one pound of methamphetamine after conducting a narcotics investigation, the Marin County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday in a Facebook post. Detectives arrested 55-year-old San Rafael resident John William Gobbin in connection to narcotics sale on Wednesday. KRON On is streaming news live now A photo posted by […]
L.A. Weekly
Man and Woman Killed in 2-Car Crash on Garden Highway [Sacramento, CA]
2 Dead, 2 Hospitalized after Two-Vehicle Collision on Northgate Boulevard. The incident occurred around 12:48 a.m., near Northgate Boulevard on August 7th. Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after. At this time, the events leading up to the auto accident remain unclear. However, reports indicate that two vehicles collided...
