Vestal, NY

WETM 18 News

Southern Tier Thunder wins 10u Hershey Tournament

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A local travel softball team finished the summer in style. The Southern Tier Thunder 10 and under team, based in Elmira Heights, captured the Hershey Tournament Championship over the weekend. The Thunder continued its dominance with an impressive unbeaten tournament. The team rolled past the Connecticut Barracudas, 14-2, going a perfect […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

WGI president Michael Printup to anchor 18 Sports

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Race week is upon us. Next weekend The Go Bowling at The Glen will bring the biggest stars of NASCAR to Watkins Glen International. All week long, 18 Sports gets you geared up for all things racing as we head into the Twin Tiers’ Super Bowl of the summer. To kick […]
ELMIRA, NY
whcuradio.com

Proposed athletics merger in Ithaca, Trumansburg under consideration

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The school board in Ithaca will vote tonight on merging two sports teams. Under the proposal, the Varsity Girls Ice Hockey team in Ithaca would merge with the Trumansburg team for the upcoming school year. Wrestling teams in the two districts would also merge. The unified teams would still operate under the same rules of the New York State Public High School Athletics Association.
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

Athens votes against Sayre Football co-op

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) — The Athens School Board has voted against forming a football co-op program with Sayre Area High School. Athens Superintendent, Craig Stage, announced on Sunday that the Athens School Board would hold a short voting session before their regularly scheduled workshop meeting on Tuesday night. According to Pat McDonald, Executive Sports Editor […]
ATHENS, PA
Sports
MLive.com

Homer football brings back key offensive weapons

The Homer Trojans enter the 2022 season with a 1,000-yard passer and his favorite target back from a 5-5 playoff campaign of a year ago. In 2021 Davey Mohn completed 76 of 151 passes for 1,420 yards and 15 touchdowns (while also rushing 83 times for 437 yards) with 28 of those completions and 470 receiving yards going to Carter Harris.
HOMER, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

How Have Binghamton’s Famous Spiedies Not Gone National Yet?

In the wake of my very first Spiediefest, a question occurred to me. Why haven't the famous Binghamton Spiedies spread beyond the Southern Tier region?. They can't be a big secret of the area. I mean, we hold a giant festival every year called "Spiediefest" and it looked pretty packed to me. Sure, the hot air balloons are a pretty big draw. But they don't call it "hot air balloonfest" and I find it hard to believe that the people coming strictly for the hot air balloons wouldn't at least give the namesake of the festival a try.
BINGHAMTON, NY
98.1 The Hawk

Binghamton University Student Taking on Cyberthreats

Many Binghamton University students spend their summers back in their home towns and relaxing after completing another taxing year of school. Jennifer Seibert, however, spent her last summer taking on cyberattacks. According to a report by Chris Kocher of BingUNews, Seibert spent her summer contributing to an investigation in cache...
BINGHAMTON, NY
tompkinsweekly.com

IPD officer makes Newfield his home

With strong ties to Tompkins County, Ithaca Police Department (IPD) Officer James Davenport has chosen the hamlet of Newfield to put down permanent roots and call home. “My great-grandfather, Amos Davenport, on my father’s side, was an electrician and owned his own business, Davenport Electric on 420 N. Geneva St. in Ithaca,” James said. “He also purchased a stretch of land along Cayuga that is now Lansing Station Road. At the time, it was only a small train station and nothing else.”
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
whcuradio.com

Body pulled from gorge at Taughannock Falls

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An unidentified person was found Monday morning in the gorge at Taughannock Falls State Park. Trumansburg Fire Department were first on the scene, where they say new equipment helped crews recover the body. New York State Police are leading the investigation. No other information is...
JOHNSON CITY, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Southern Tier Counties Add to COVID Death Tolls

Most Southern Tier Counties being tracked in regular updates since the start of the coronavirus outbreak have reported new deaths related to the COVID-19 pandemic over the past several days. On Thursday, August 4, Broome, Chenango and Tioga each reported another death while, on Friday, August 5, Delaware County’s total...
BROOME COUNTY, NY
ithaca.com

Nine Impaired Drivers Removed From Ithaca-Area Roads By NYSP in July

In the month of July, members from New York State Police Troop "C" removed 36 impaired drivers off the roadways. Troop "C" encompasses seven counties: Broome, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Otsego, Tioga and Tompkins counties. Nine of the 36 incidents occurred in the Ithaca-area. On July 1, 2022, at approximately 9:27...
ITHACA, NY
townandtourist.com

15 Best Waterfalls Near Ithaca, New York (Largest & Most Beautiful)

Ithaca, New York is a gorgeous area of the United States that has over 150 waterfalls in the region. It is an area home to bears, hardwoods, and glacier-carved landforms. It is also the home to Cornell University and a history of mills. If you are visiting Ithaca you will...
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

School start dates for Chemung, Steuben, Schuyler Counties

(WETM) – The end of summer vacation will be here before we know it. And with many schools starting classes in the middle of the week, it’s important for parents and students to be ready for the back-to-school season. Below is a list of the dates of the start of classes for school districts in […]

