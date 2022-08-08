Read full article on original website
Southern Tier Thunder wins 10u Hershey Tournament
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A local travel softball team finished the summer in style. The Southern Tier Thunder 10 and under team, based in Elmira Heights, captured the Hershey Tournament Championship over the weekend. The Thunder continued its dominance with an impressive unbeaten tournament. The team rolled past the Connecticut Barracudas, 14-2, going a perfect […]
WGI president Michael Printup to anchor 18 Sports
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Race week is upon us. Next weekend The Go Bowling at The Glen will bring the biggest stars of NASCAR to Watkins Glen International. All week long, 18 Sports gets you geared up for all things racing as we head into the Twin Tiers’ Super Bowl of the summer. To kick […]
whcuradio.com
Proposed athletics merger in Ithaca, Trumansburg under consideration
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The school board in Ithaca will vote tonight on merging two sports teams. Under the proposal, the Varsity Girls Ice Hockey team in Ithaca would merge with the Trumansburg team for the upcoming school year. Wrestling teams in the two districts would also merge. The unified teams would still operate under the same rules of the New York State Public High School Athletics Association.
Athens votes against Sayre Football co-op
SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) — The Athens School Board has voted against forming a football co-op program with Sayre Area High School. Athens Superintendent, Craig Stage, announced on Sunday that the Athens School Board would hold a short voting session before their regularly scheduled workshop meeting on Tuesday night. According to Pat McDonald, Executive Sports Editor […]
MLive.com
Homer football brings back key offensive weapons
The Homer Trojans enter the 2022 season with a 1,000-yard passer and his favorite target back from a 5-5 playoff campaign of a year ago. In 2021 Davey Mohn completed 76 of 151 passes for 1,420 yards and 15 touchdowns (while also rushing 83 times for 437 yards) with 28 of those completions and 470 receiving yards going to Carter Harris.
Vestal Sports Center Unexpectedly and Permanently Shuts Its Doors
A sports center in Vestal where athletes of all ages and all skillsets were able to burn off energy by letting our their inner ninja or practicing parkour suddenly and unexpectedly announced that its doors would immediately be closed, and permanently. The Hippodrome Vestal announced through social media on Saturday,...
How Have Binghamton’s Famous Spiedies Not Gone National Yet?
In the wake of my very first Spiediefest, a question occurred to me. Why haven't the famous Binghamton Spiedies spread beyond the Southern Tier region?. They can't be a big secret of the area. I mean, we hold a giant festival every year called "Spiediefest" and it looked pretty packed to me. Sure, the hot air balloons are a pretty big draw. But they don't call it "hot air balloonfest" and I find it hard to believe that the people coming strictly for the hot air balloons wouldn't at least give the namesake of the festival a try.
Binghamton University Student Taking on Cyberthreats
Many Binghamton University students spend their summers back in their home towns and relaxing after completing another taxing year of school. Jennifer Seibert, however, spent her last summer taking on cyberattacks. According to a report by Chris Kocher of BingUNews, Seibert spent her summer contributing to an investigation in cache...
Police: Husband and Wife Died As Result of Vestal Parkway Crash
Authorities say a Binghamton man was driving the wrong way on the Vestal Parkway before a head-on collision that killed a Johnson City couple. Vestal police on Wednesday afternoon released the names of those involved in Monday night's crash on Route 434 between Plaza Drive and Murray Hill Road. Based...
Head-on collision leads to serious injuries in Vestal Parkway crash
Last night, August 8th, at approximately 10:56 p.m., the Vestal Police Department responded to a two-car, head-on motor vehicle accident on the Vestal Parkway.
tompkinsweekly.com
IPD officer makes Newfield his home
With strong ties to Tompkins County, Ithaca Police Department (IPD) Officer James Davenport has chosen the hamlet of Newfield to put down permanent roots and call home. “My great-grandfather, Amos Davenport, on my father’s side, was an electrician and owned his own business, Davenport Electric on 420 N. Geneva St. in Ithaca,” James said. “He also purchased a stretch of land along Cayuga that is now Lansing Station Road. At the time, it was only a small train station and nothing else.”
whcuradio.com
Body pulled from gorge at Taughannock Falls
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An unidentified person was found Monday morning in the gorge at Taughannock Falls State Park. Trumansburg Fire Department were first on the scene, where they say new equipment helped crews recover the body. New York State Police are leading the investigation. No other information is...
PHOTOS: Retro Broome County Restaurant Brochure Will Bring Back The Memories
As we get older, do we find ourselves reminiscing more? Well, since there's more to remember as we get older, I'd say the answer to that question is yes. Unfortunately, I don't remember some of the details from experiences in the past. But, thankfully, the internet is full of information,...
“New York Post” Cites Aliza Spencer Killing in State Crime Story
The unsolved shooting death of a 12-year-old Binghamton girl is one of the cases the New York Post used to illustrate what it described as "violence across the Empire State." The story appeared in the newspaper's Tuesday print editions under the headline: "Living in a 'State' of Fear." According to...
Southern Tier Counties Add to COVID Death Tolls
Most Southern Tier Counties being tracked in regular updates since the start of the coronavirus outbreak have reported new deaths related to the COVID-19 pandemic over the past several days. On Thursday, August 4, Broome, Chenango and Tioga each reported another death while, on Friday, August 5, Delaware County’s total...
ithaca.com
Nine Impaired Drivers Removed From Ithaca-Area Roads By NYSP in July
In the month of July, members from New York State Police Troop "C" removed 36 impaired drivers off the roadways. Troop "C" encompasses seven counties: Broome, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Otsego, Tioga and Tompkins counties. Nine of the 36 incidents occurred in the Ithaca-area. On July 1, 2022, at approximately 9:27...
townandtourist.com
15 Best Waterfalls Near Ithaca, New York (Largest & Most Beautiful)
Ithaca, New York is a gorgeous area of the United States that has over 150 waterfalls in the region. It is an area home to bears, hardwoods, and glacier-carved landforms. It is also the home to Cornell University and a history of mills. If you are visiting Ithaca you will...
“Serious” Crash Closes Vestal Parkway at University Plaza
Few details are being released but emergency services and police crews have spent the overnight hours of August 8 into the August 9 at the scene of what is being described as a "very serious accident" on the Vestal Parkway. Broome County Emergency Communications officials say the call about a...
School start dates for Chemung, Steuben, Schuyler Counties
(WETM) – The end of summer vacation will be here before we know it. And with many schools starting classes in the middle of the week, it’s important for parents and students to be ready for the back-to-school season. Below is a list of the dates of the start of classes for school districts in […]
