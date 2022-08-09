Read full article on original website
Midday storms Friday then a great weekend around South Carolina
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Friday will be our last humid and stormy day before a beautiful weekend across South Carolina. This cold front will bring our first glimpse of fall, even if only very briefly!. The bulk of our rain is expected during the middle of the day with...
Cold front brings storms Thursday and Friday before a beautiful weekend
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Beautiful weather is on the way to the Midlands, but we still have a couple more humid days with storms before it gets here. More cloud cover is expected Thursday with temperatures still warming in to the upper 80s. Spotty showers are possible Thursday during...
Bridge connecting Columbia Canal and Saluda Riverwalk is one step closer to reality
COLUMBIA, Sc. (WACH) --- One group has been working to build a bridge and forge new trails. River Alliance has plans to connect the major walking trails around Columbia and they are one step closer to doing that. After the Saluda Riverwalk and Boyd Island Sanctuary construction projects were finished,...
UPDATE: Boater dies after drowning in Lake Murray, coroner says
LEXINGTON COUNTY (WACH) — Coroner Margaret Fisher of the Lexington County Coroner’s Office had released the autopsy results of Terrance Dealta Butler, 31, of Edgefield. Coroner Fisher says Butler fell from a boat on Lake Murray on July 31 at around 4:20 p.m. and his body was found by DNR on Aug. 10 in the water of Lake Murray near Dreher Island State Park at approximately 7:45 a.m.
Tractor trailer accident closes Clemson Road, Longtown Road intersection, officials said
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Columbia-Richland Fire Department say the intersection of Clemson Road and Longtown Road is closed to traffic at this time due to an accident involving a tractor trailer. Deputies from the Richland County Sheriff's Office are on the scene to divert traffic. No injuries are reported...
"Iron sharpens iron": Brookland-Cayce using challenging schedule to prepare for playoffs
(WACH) - The Brookland-Cayce football team is heading into the season fueled by a post-season cut short. "It's still in the back of our minds so we're coming here and we're working hard," said senior quarterback Tanner Staton. Staton is one of several seniors that is hungry for a ring.
Threat against Kershaw County school traced to Hawaii
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC (WACH) — New information on a fake threat against Lugoff-Elgin High School in Kershaw County. The threat on social media came from an account under the name of a student who is in special education classes at the high school. But he was the one who reached out to deputies, calling to tell them he didn’t make the threat.
West Columbia teen reported missing
West Columbia Police says it needs the public's help in finding a runaway 15-year-old girl who was reported missing Thursday. Isabela Garcia Perez was reported missing to police yesterday. Family members told police that she was last seen physically on August 7, but that Perez had reached out to them since leaving home.
Boil water notice in effect for some in Richland County
A select few who live in Richland County will need to boil their water before that morning cup of coffee or making breakfast. after a water main break at Zimalcrest Dr from Browning Rd to Center Point Circle. Officials say they are working to repair the break. If you live...
Back to school bash held in Lexington County
LEXINGTON, SC (WACH) — Friday night marks the last weekend before the school year officially kicks off for many Midlands school districts starting next week. The Serve and Connect, and Lexington Police, teamed up to give back to the Park North community by hosting a back to school event with free school supplies and clothing as well as fun games and activities for the kids.
Take a look inside International Artist Philip Mullen's studio
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — International Painter Philip Mullen invites us into his studio this week for Arts WACH. He makes his home right here in Columbia and has some of his best artwork at the Koger Center. He says his comfort zone is big paintings that are around 3...
Body of man who went missing on Lake Murray found
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The body of a boater who went missing on Lake Murray on July 31 has been recovered. The Lexington County Coroner says officials found Terrance Butler's body near the Tournament Ramp on Dreher Island around noon on Wednesday. The cause of death is suspected...
South Carolina having "fun" with Clayton White's defensive schemes
(WACH) - South Carolina defensive veterans say they are having fun with this year's defensive schemes. Gamecocks say second-year defensive coordinator Clayton White welcomes new ideas. "It's not too hard of a scheme to learn," said junior linebacker Mohamed Kaba. "It's an easy scheme to learn, but it's fun scheme...
Kershaw County Deputy pursuit leads to collision
CAMDEN, SC (WACH)- Around 1 pm Thursday, the Kershaw County Sheriff's office got a call about people being threatened with a firearm at the Walmart in Camden. Once deputies arrived to the scene - they saw a vehicle speed away from them and that’s when a pursuit chase began.
Teen in Hawaii uses SC student's name to make false school threats
KERSHAW COUNTY (WACH) — A 15-year-old in Hawaii used a Midlands student's name to make false school threats, according to Kershaw County Sheriff Lee Boan. The student told authorities the recent threats to Lugoff-Elgin High School were made by someone in Hawaii that he'd been communicating with on the phone.
"Prank" account posing as Lugoff-Elgin student closed
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A young man from Hawaii has been identified by the FBI and Honolulu Police after pretending to be a special needs student and sending school shooting threats, according to Kershaw County deputies. The young man in Hawaii is facing possible prosecution for creating a...
Driver killed in Bull Street single-car crash identified by coroner
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified the driver who died following a single-car crash on Bull Street on Tuesday. According to Coroner Rutherford, the victim is identified as Courtney R. Parker, 24, of Columbia, SC. Parker was pronounced dead from her injuries after the...
1-on-1 with Lamont Paris
(WACH)- South Carolina men's basketball head coach Lamont Paris scored a huge win before his first season even started. Paris played a huge part in getting Ridge View High School alum GG Jackson to commit to the Gamecocks, after he decommitted from the North Carolina Tar Heels. Paris sat down...
Columbia man dies after Laurens Co. crash
A Columbia man died after a crash in Laurens County last week.
Many Midlands taxpayers to see rebates, extra money before the end of the year
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — It’s welcoming news for thousands here in the Midlands. Many can expect to see an extra sum of money in the near future. With the state’s department of revenue issuing close to a billion dollars in tax rebates before the year is up.
