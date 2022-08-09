ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

wach.com

Midday storms Friday then a great weekend around South Carolina

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Friday will be our last humid and stormy day before a beautiful weekend across South Carolina. This cold front will bring our first glimpse of fall, even if only very briefly!. The bulk of our rain is expected during the middle of the day with...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

UPDATE: Boater dies after drowning in Lake Murray, coroner says

LEXINGTON COUNTY (WACH) — Coroner Margaret Fisher of the Lexington County Coroner’s Office had released the autopsy results of Terrance Dealta Butler, 31, of Edgefield. Coroner Fisher says Butler fell from a boat on Lake Murray on July 31 at around 4:20 p.m. and his body was found by DNR on Aug. 10 in the water of Lake Murray near Dreher Island State Park at approximately 7:45 a.m.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
Columbia, SC
wach.com

Threat against Kershaw County school traced to Hawaii

KERSHAW COUNTY, SC (WACH) — New information on a fake threat against Lugoff-Elgin High School in Kershaw County. The threat on social media came from an account under the name of a student who is in special education classes at the high school. But he was the one who reached out to deputies, calling to tell them he didn’t make the threat.
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
wach.com

West Columbia teen reported missing

West Columbia Police says it needs the public's help in finding a runaway 15-year-old girl who was reported missing Thursday. Isabela Garcia Perez was reported missing to police yesterday. Family members told police that she was last seen physically on August 7, but that Perez had reached out to them since leaving home.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
#Heavy Rain#Africa#Thunderstorms
wach.com

Boil water notice in effect for some in Richland County

A select few who live in Richland County will need to boil their water before that morning cup of coffee or making breakfast. after a water main break at Zimalcrest Dr from Browning Rd to Center Point Circle. Officials say they are working to repair the break. If you live...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Back to school bash held in Lexington County

LEXINGTON, SC (WACH) — Friday night marks the last weekend before the school year officially kicks off for many Midlands school districts starting next week. The Serve and Connect, and Lexington Police, teamed up to give back to the Park North community by hosting a back to school event with free school supplies and clothing as well as fun games and activities for the kids.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Take a look inside International Artist Philip Mullen's studio

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — International Painter Philip Mullen invites us into his studio this week for Arts WACH. He makes his home right here in Columbia and has some of his best artwork at the Koger Center. He says his comfort zone is big paintings that are around 3...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Body of man who went missing on Lake Murray found

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The body of a boater who went missing on Lake Murray on July 31 has been recovered. The Lexington County Coroner says officials found Terrance Butler's body near the Tournament Ramp on Dreher Island around noon on Wednesday. The cause of death is suspected...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
wach.com

South Carolina having "fun" with Clayton White's defensive schemes

(WACH) - South Carolina defensive veterans say they are having fun with this year's defensive schemes. Gamecocks say second-year defensive coordinator Clayton White welcomes new ideas. "It's not too hard of a scheme to learn," said junior linebacker Mohamed Kaba. "It's an easy scheme to learn, but it's fun scheme...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Kershaw County Deputy pursuit leads to collision

CAMDEN, SC (WACH)- Around 1 pm Thursday, the Kershaw County Sheriff's office got a call about people being threatened with a firearm at the Walmart in Camden. Once deputies arrived to the scene - they saw a vehicle speed away from them and that’s when a pursuit chase began.
CAMDEN, SC
wach.com

Teen in Hawaii uses SC student's name to make false school threats

KERSHAW COUNTY (WACH) — A 15-year-old in Hawaii used a Midlands student's name to make false school threats, according to Kershaw County Sheriff Lee Boan. The student told authorities the recent threats to Lugoff-Elgin High School were made by someone in Hawaii that he'd been communicating with on the phone.
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
wach.com

"Prank" account posing as Lugoff-Elgin student closed

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A young man from Hawaii has been identified by the FBI and Honolulu Police after pretending to be a special needs student and sending school shooting threats, according to Kershaw County deputies. The young man in Hawaii is facing possible prosecution for creating a...
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Driver killed in Bull Street single-car crash identified by coroner

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified the driver who died following a single-car crash on Bull Street on Tuesday. According to Coroner Rutherford, the victim is identified as Courtney R. Parker, 24, of Columbia, SC. Parker was pronounced dead from her injuries after the...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

1-on-1 with Lamont Paris

(WACH)- South Carolina men's basketball head coach Lamont Paris scored a huge win before his first season even started. Paris played a huge part in getting Ridge View High School alum GG Jackson to commit to the Gamecocks, after he decommitted from the North Carolina Tar Heels. Paris sat down...
COLUMBIA, SC

