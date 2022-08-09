Capital District Sports Women of the Year announced

SCHENECTADY, NY ( NEWS10 ) — The Capital District Sports Women of the Year 2022 gala was held on Monday, honoring some of the best female student-athletes in the Capital Region at both the high school and collegiate levels.

Colleen Quaglia, a member of the College of Saint Rose swimming and diving team, was named the Grand Collegiate Woman of the Year. “It’s an incredible accomplishment,” said Quaglia. “It definitely helps that I got acknowledged for it. All of the years and all of the hard work that I’ve put in and the effort I put in, it’s just a great way to be able to be recognized for it.”

Michelina Lombardi, an Averill Park graduate, was named Grand Scholastic Woman of the Year. “It means so much just to be up here and be recognized,” said Lombardi. “To win is just so amazing because all of these girls are incredible athletes and people and they work hard in their communities so it’s just a great honor.”

The full list of honorees can be found below:

Brigid Duffy, Queensbury High School

Katie Falotico, University at Albany

Rebecca Hall, Maple Hill High School

Grace Heiting, Union College

Michelina Lombardi, Averill Park High School

Kelsey Meca, Mayfield High School

Zionna Perez-Tucker, Mohonasen High School

Colleen Quaglia, The College of Saint Rose

Carlie Rzeszotarski, Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake High School

Heather Schmidt, Niskayuna High School

Cameryn Shultes, Middleburgh High School

Ayaka Suesada, Hawthorne Valley Waldorf School

Sadie Tavares, Schuylerville High School

