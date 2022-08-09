Capital District Sports Women of the Year announced
SCHENECTADY, NY ( NEWS10 ) — The Capital District Sports Women of the Year 2022 gala was held on Monday, honoring some of the best female student-athletes in the Capital Region at both the high school and collegiate levels.
Colleen Quaglia, a member of the College of Saint Rose swimming and diving team, was named the Grand Collegiate Woman of the Year. “It’s an incredible accomplishment,” said Quaglia. “It definitely helps that I got acknowledged for it. All of the years and all of the hard work that I’ve put in and the effort I put in, it’s just a great way to be able to be recognized for it.”
Michelina Lombardi, an Averill Park graduate, was named Grand Scholastic Woman of the Year. "It means so much just to be up here and be recognized," said Lombardi. "To win is just so amazing because all of these girls are incredible athletes and people and they work hard in their communities so it's just a great honor."
The full list of honorees can be found below:
- Brigid Duffy, Queensbury High School
- Katie Falotico, University at Albany
- Rebecca Hall, Maple Hill High School
- Grace Heiting, Union College
- Michelina Lombardi, Averill Park High School
- Kelsey Meca, Mayfield High School
- Zionna Perez-Tucker, Mohonasen High School
- Colleen Quaglia, The College of Saint Rose
- Carlie Rzeszotarski, Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake High School
- Heather Schmidt, Niskayuna High School
- Cameryn Shultes, Middleburgh High School
- Ayaka Suesada, Hawthorne Valley Waldorf School
- Sadie Tavares, Schuylerville High School
