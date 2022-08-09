Delivery vehicle left running stolen, later found near Tenney Park, police say

WISC-TV/Channel3000

MADISON, Wis. — A delivery vehicle stolen on Madison’s east side Monday morning was found two hours later near Tenney Park, the city’s police department said.

In an incident report, police said the vehicle was taken while a driver made a delivery to an apartment building in the 1000 block of East Washington Avenue around 10 a.m. The driver left the vehicle running while he made the delivery and came back to find it gone.

Police said the vehicle was found just after noon in the 1400 block of East Johnson Street. None of the packages inside were missing, and all of the driver’s belongings were still there.

No one has been arrested as of Monday night.

