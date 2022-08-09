ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City of Assumption honors crash victims

By Marley Capper, Bradley Zimmerman
WCIA
WCIA
ASSUMPTION, Ill. (WCIA) — Assumption’s mayor and Board of Trustees recently approved a resolution to honor the two teenagers who died in a car crash last month.

The resolution creates days of remembrance for Keegan Virden and Connor Rowcliff, who died on July 12 when their car was hit by a truck. They, along with two of their friends, were heading to weightlifting at Central A&M High School.

The boys’ birthdays were chosen as their days of remembrance. In the resolution, the city government encouraged people to volunteer or take positive action in the community on April 27, now known as Connor Rowcliff Day. The city government also encouraged people who gather on Christmas – Keegan Virden Day – to use that day as one of remembrance and sharing, as Virden donated his organs to those in need, saving at least 10 people’s lives.

“Kind of the goal I feel is to volunteer that can be something where we go out and help our neighbors, said Assumption Mayor Derek Page. “We are encouraging people to sign up to be organ donors.”

Page said they hope to organize events with nonprofit groups and congregations to pursue that goal.

