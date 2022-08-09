Read full article on original website
WINKNEWS.com
Gov. DeSantis gives endorsement for Lee County school board
Governor Ron DeSantis took an unusual move by giving an endorsement for the non-partisan Lee County school board race. DeSantis publicly endorsed Armor Persons and Sam Fisher in July for a spot on the Lee County school board. And in August a committee that supports the Governor, Friends of Ron DeSantis, sent out mailers to Lee County voters.
Marconews.com
Lawsuit filed: A legal challenge to Marco’s proposed short-term rental ordinance
A group of vacation rental owners and businesses on Marco Island filed a lawsuit Thursday to stop a referendum on the Aug. 23 ballot or to seek compensation for potential damages if the new rule passes. Residents will be asked to vote for or against a vacation rental registration, but...
Dozens of Fort Myers residents say a new development is too much for the city
Residents of Fort Myers and City Council members are pushing back on a proposed 64-acre development that would be located on the northeast corner of Treeline Avenue and Daniels Parkway.
Governor Ron DeSantis never vetted his endorsements
Governor Ron DeSantis took an unusual move by giving an endorsement for the non-partisan Lee County school board race. DeSantis publicly endorsed Armor Persons and Sam Fisher in July for a spot on the Lee County school board. Read about Armor Persons https://thelehighacresgazette.com/news/2022/06/lets-meet-armor-d-persons-the-school-board-candidate-father-and-family-man/. Read about Sam Fisher https://thelehighacresgazette.com/news/2022/07/sam-fisher-gets-money-from-a-democrat-big-labor-pac/. District five...
WINKNEWS.com
Getting ready to cast your ballot in Southwest Florida
If you plan to vote by mail during this election in Lee or Collier counties, you have until Saturday, the same day early voting begins in Southwest Florida, to request a mail-in ballot. There are way more early voting sites in Southwest Florida this year, so it’s likely you’ll be...
Family files lawsuit against Collier County Sheriff's Office
Nicolas Morales was killed on September 17, 2020, by deputies who responded to reports of a disturbance and a man with a shovel.
WINKNEWS.com
Frustrated residents discuss 800 potential new apartments in Fort Myers
The city of Fort Myers is growing quickly, but there are new concerns that the infrastructure can’t keep up with the growth. Neighbors and Lee County Commissioner, Cecil Pendergrass, voiced their concerns Wednesday about a new proposed development at Daniels Parkway and Treeline Avenue. Dozens of frustrated neighbors spoke...
WINKNEWS.com
Clerk of court’s office warns of jury duty scam
The Collier County Clerk of Court is warning Southwest Floridians of a scam happening across the state. Scammers are contacting Florida residents claiming they missed jury duty and saying they must pay a fine by purchasing gift cards. The scheme has been reported in Manatee and Sarasota counties, but the...
WINKNEWS.com
School bus crash on NE Pine Island Rd in Cape Coral; no injuries
A Lee County school bus with students onboard was involved in a minor vehicle crash on Northeast Pine Island Road in Cape Coral on Friday morning, but no students or drivers were injured. According to the Cape Coral Police Department, the school bus hit two cars at the 1486 NE...
cltampa.com
Once again, Siesta Key and other Sarasota County beaches are closed for swimming, due to high levels of poop bacteria
Just weeks after the Department of Health (DOH) shut down multiple beaches for swimming in Sarasota County due to high levels of harmful bacteria , the agency is doing it again. The DOH has now declared a "no swim" advisories for three Sarasota beaches. During a routine water testing on...
santivachronicle.com
Causeway Island Makever Update
Provided to The SantivaChronicle.com. Summer traffic and violations at the Sanibel Causeway Islands Park escalated this year, Jesse Lavender, director of Lee County Parks & Recreation, told members of the Sanibel & Captiva Islands Chamber of Commerce’s during an Aug. 10 business luncheon. The issue encouraged Lee County to step up its safety measures in Phase 2 of the park’s three-and-a-half-year, $8.5-million improvement project.
Jury duty scams reported across Florida
The Collier County Clerk of Court warns residents of jury duty scams happening across Southwest Florida.
WINKNEWS.com
Woman arrested at Fort Myers Beach hotel pool bar for intoxication, child neglect
A woman from Illinois was arrested on charges of disorderly intoxication and negligence after deputies said she was belligerent at a hotel pool and bar on Fort Myers Beach while children were in her care. According to a Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrest report, a woman was at the Lighthouse...
WINKNEWS.com
Domestic abuse victim shot in the face gets free implants and prosthetics
A woman who was shot in the face is getting free implants and prosthetics thanks to three companies coming together. We first introduced you to Tiffany Nemec 2017, a domestic violence survivor. Five years later, she just had reconstructive dental surgery. Tiffany received a new smile on Thursday after a...
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral man arrested for starving dogs, mistreating other pets
A 49-year-old Cape Coral man has been arrested for starving his dogs and mistreating a slew of other animals. Eric Carl Belanger faces eight charges of cruelty to animals. According to a Cape Coral Police Department arrest report, Belanger is the owner of seven dogs and six of them were found to be emaciated after authorities were called to his Coral Drive home.
STUDY: Cape Coral #3 in nation to face housing downturn in a recession
According to a study by Redfin, Cape Coral is third in the nation to have a housing downtown if our nation reaches a recession.
Florida Man Charged After Taking Thousands From Senior Citizen For Work He Wouldnt Perform
A 53-year-old Florida man faces multiple fraud and theft charges after detectives say he took tens of thousands of dollars for contracting work he never intended to complete. Gabor Sandor Fazekas, 53, of Naples is charged with grand theft from a person 65 years or
capecoralbreeze.com
Cape Council remains split on tax rate
Cape Coral City Council remains deadlocked on where the city’s property tax rate should be set. Its advisory board, the Budget Review Committee, also is narrowly split as to where the working rate should land — at the city manager’s proposed rate or the rate at which property taxes would remain largely flat for existing property owners.
NBC 2
South Fort Myers High student arrested for having gun in car on campus
FORT MYERS, Fla. – A South Fort Myers High School student was arrested for bringing a gun to school in their car. The school alerted parents to the arrest in an email on Thursday afternoon. “I’m a student here so it was very nerve wracking,” said Yadieo Torres, a...
Man dead after Gulfstream Dr. shooting, say deputies
First responders were called to the 4200 block of Gulfstream Dr. in the east portion of the city around 8:45 p.m.
Comments / 2