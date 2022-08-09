ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

Gov. DeSantis gives endorsement for Lee County school board

Governor Ron DeSantis took an unusual move by giving an endorsement for the non-partisan Lee County school board race. DeSantis publicly endorsed Armor Persons and Sam Fisher in July for a spot on the Lee County school board. And in August a committee that supports the Governor, Friends of Ron DeSantis, sent out mailers to Lee County voters.
Governor Ron DeSantis never vetted his endorsements

Getting ready to cast your ballot in Southwest Florida

If you plan to vote by mail during this election in Lee or Collier counties, you have until Saturday, the same day early voting begins in Southwest Florida, to request a mail-in ballot. There are way more early voting sites in Southwest Florida this year, so it’s likely you’ll be...
Frustrated residents discuss 800 potential new apartments in Fort Myers

The city of Fort Myers is growing quickly, but there are new concerns that the infrastructure can’t keep up with the growth. Neighbors and Lee County Commissioner, Cecil Pendergrass, voiced their concerns Wednesday about a new proposed development at Daniels Parkway and Treeline Avenue. Dozens of frustrated neighbors spoke...
Clerk of court's office warns of jury duty scam

The Collier County Clerk of Court is warning Southwest Floridians of a scam happening across the state. Scammers are contacting Florida residents claiming they missed jury duty and saying they must pay a fine by purchasing gift cards. The scheme has been reported in Manatee and Sarasota counties, but the...
School bus crash on NE Pine Island Rd in Cape Coral; no injuries

A Lee County school bus with students onboard was involved in a minor vehicle crash on Northeast Pine Island Road in Cape Coral on Friday morning, but no students or drivers were injured. According to the Cape Coral Police Department, the school bus hit two cars at the 1486 NE...
Causeway Island Makever Update

Provided to The SantivaChronicle.com. Summer traffic and violations at the Sanibel Causeway Islands Park escalated this year, Jesse Lavender, director of Lee County Parks & Recreation, told members of the Sanibel & Captiva Islands Chamber of Commerce’s during an Aug. 10 business luncheon. The issue encouraged Lee County to step up its safety measures in Phase 2 of the park’s three-and-a-half-year, $8.5-million improvement project.
Cape Coral man arrested for starving dogs, mistreating other pets

A 49-year-old Cape Coral man has been arrested for starving his dogs and mistreating a slew of other animals. Eric Carl Belanger faces eight charges of cruelty to animals. According to a Cape Coral Police Department arrest report, Belanger is the owner of seven dogs and six of them were found to be emaciated after authorities were called to his Coral Drive home.
Cape Council remains split on tax rate

Cape Coral City Council remains deadlocked on where the city’s property tax rate should be set. Its advisory board, the Budget Review Committee, also is narrowly split as to where the working rate should land — at the city manager’s proposed rate or the rate at which property taxes would remain largely flat for existing property owners.
