You’ll No Longer Need to Show TSA Your Boarding Pass at These Airports
It seems like a simple enough request—be ready to show the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officer your boarding pass and a government ID when you get to the front of the security line at the airport. And yet, sometimes you’ve tucked the paper boarding pass into a pocket, and you can’t remember which. Or decided to fold it up into your wallet and need dig it out. Or it’s on your phone, which is now locked.
Aircraft From Area 51 Are Flying In Latest Air Force Red Flag Exercise
It is extremely unusual for aircraft flying from the top-secret Area 51 test facility at Groom Lake to directly participate in Red Flag. The U.S. Air Force's Red Flag large force employment (LFE) exercises are world-renowned for their scale and scope, and always involve a slew of different types of aircraft flying together. The last Red Flag event of the 2022 Fiscal Year, referred to as Red Flag 22-3, appears to have had some particularly notable participants last week. These came in the form of aircraft operating from the highly-secure Groom Lake test facility, better known as Area 51, using 'MiG' callsigns.
Flying car 'Switchblade' with foldable wings and a retractable tail gets FAA approval
It can fit inside your garage.
United Airlines bets $10 million on flying taxis
Airline signs preliminary agreement for 200 aircraft.
Airlines Could Be Required to Give Passengers More Seat Space Soon
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will go further in establishing a minimum size for airplane seats, according to USA Today. Starting on August 3, the FAA opened a portal for public feedback about the size of airline seats. This forum follows a 2019 Congressional order for the FAA to set minimum dimensions for airline seating.
Global Entry Just Got Even Faster at These US Airports
Global Entry has been getting even smoother for international travelers at select U.S. airports. As of July 26, the Trusted Traveler Program has gone entirely paperless at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport and Houston's Bush Intercontinental Airport, making customs a much more efficient and secure experience for Global Entry members. Instead...
U.S. allows Delta to temporarily cut some New York, Washington flights
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Delta Air Lines can temporarily cut some flights at New York’s LaGuardia and John F. Kennedy airports and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on Friday. The FAA said as a condition of approval Delta “should offer customers a refund or...
Volunteers make a 'big catch' during River Cleanup in Munroe Falls
On Sunday, Aug. 7, seasonal business Float the River and the city of Munroe Falls sponsored a river cleanup. Float the River offered free kayak/tubing trips down the Cuyahoga River for all the 10 a.m. bookings to volunteers who would help pick up debris along the way. Over 80 volunteers registered to help. Participants were given bags, rubber gloves, trash pickers and information on the importance of keeping rivers and streams clean from not only trash but...
FAA clears Boeing to resume deliveries of 787 Dreamliner
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Federal regulators said Monday they are satisfied with changes Boeing has made in the production of its 787 Dreamliner passenger jet, clearing the way for the company to resume deliveries. American Airlines said it expects to get its first new 787 in more than...
Boeing delivers first 787 Dreamliner since 2021
Boeing delivered its first 787 Dreamliner in over a year on Wednesday to American Airlines, ending a pause on deliveries triggered by a series of manufacturing flaws.
FAA Considers Increasing The Size Of Airline Seats, But It Has Nothing To Do With Comfort
You’ve been itching to have some say over airline seating. Now, you can make your voice heard! The Federal Aviation Commission (FAA) wants to hear from you regarding the minimum airplane seat size and the distance between rows. The FAA recently announced that it is seeking public comments on...
