A Ruston man was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly threatened a woman over the phone. Ruston Police were called to an Eastland Avenue residence early Tuesday morning regarding a report of threats. The victim said Braxton R. Bonner, 38, had been threatening her. The woman showed a RPD officer texts allegedly sent by Bonner. The victim was advised to block Bonner on her phone.

RUSTON, LA ・ 21 HOURS AGO