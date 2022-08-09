ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, LA

Comments / 1

Related
lincolnparishjournal.com

Trio of candidates running for LPSB District 3 seat

The only three candidate election for Lincoln Parish School Board member is for the District 3 seat and features incumbent Clark Canterbury running against Paul Bean and Gloria Miller. Canterbury was appointed in March to fill out the unexpired term of David Gullatt following Gullatt’s arrest the previous week on...
LINCOLN PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

Free health screenings were provided to the homeless in Monroe

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Free health screenings and other resources were taken directly to homeless people today underneath the I-20 bridge in Monroe. Ruth’s House Resource Center Executive Director Erica Lewis organized the event and says the homeless population received free COVID-19 vaccines from the Louisiana Department of Health, mental health resources, and information on how they can find a place to stay.
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Church loans land to NELA school after tornado destoys building

TALULLAH La. (KNOE) - Upper-level Tallulah Academy students will attend classes in a new location when they go back to school Wednesday. A tornado destroyed the main building in March, giving them no place to hold classes for the new year. That is, until a nearby church stepped in to help.
TALLULAH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Education
Monroe, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
Monroe, LA
Monroe, LA
Education
KNOE TV8

Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser talks tourism in West Monroe

Homeless individuals received free COVID-19 vaccines from the Louisiana Department of Health and access to mental health resources. The four-star prospect still undecided on college decision. Union High School football coach embraces polarizing style. Updated: 9 hours ago. Joe Spatafora not breaking stride as he enters 17th season. Tallulah Academy...
WEST MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Plans for new animal shelter in Ouachita Parish

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Concerns grow over getting a new animal shelter in Ouachita Parish. The Ouachita Parish Police Jury said the area has outgrown the current one but finding the right location to build a new facility has become a challenge. Meanwhile, Save Our Shelter Pets of Ouachita,...
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The School Board
Natchez Democrat

LDWF updates Chronic Wasting Disease control area

BATON ROUGE — Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries issued a Declaration of Emergency on August 10, 2022 to extend the Chronic Wasting Disease Management Zone. This zone was amended on August 3, 2022 to exclude portions of Franklin Parish and Madison Parish. LDWF has published a map of the CWD Control area which remains under a feeding and carcass export ban.
MADISON PARISH, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Domestic call leads to arrest

Ruston Police arrested a Nebraska man Saturday night after an alleged domestic altercation at a local motel. Officers responded to Day’s Inn on the North Service Road about 10:00 p.m. in response to a woman reporting her boyfriend had assaulted her and left running west on the Service Road.
RUSTON, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
lincolnparishjournal.com

Seat belt violation leads to other charges

State Police arrested an Arcadia woman Monday morning after she was stopped in Ruston for failing to wear a seat belt. A trooper saw Patricia A. Williams, 36, traveling north on La. Highway 33 near I-20 without a seat belt. Once Williams was stopped, a records check revealed her driver’s license was under suspension and she was wanted by the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office.
RUSTON, LA
myarklamiss.com

South Arkansas residents react to the latest on recreational marijuana

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–On Wednesday, “Responsible Growth Arkansas” presented almost 200,000 signatures to the Arkansas Board of Election Commissioners. The board denied Responsible Growth’s recreational marijuana name and ballot title due to a description that omits the state’s current THC limits. The group began collecting...
ARKANSAS STATE
KNOE TV8

Flash flooding on major Monroe, West Monroe roadways, cars stalled

UPDATE: 12:45 a.m. - I-20 is now clear. Check the Facebook post below for updates on Monroe road conditions. There are multiple reports from flooded areas of cars stalling in floodwater. You should not drive through flooded streets, officials say. UPDATE: 12:20 a.m. - The City of Monroe has reported...
WEST MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Threatening phone call heard by officer prompts arrest

A Ruston man was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly threatened a woman over the phone. Ruston Police were called to an Eastland Avenue residence early Tuesday morning regarding a report of threats. The victim said Braxton R. Bonner, 38, had been threatening her. The woman showed a RPD officer texts allegedly sent by Bonner. The victim was advised to block Bonner on her phone.
RUSTON, LA
KNOE TV8

Former volunteer firefighter accused of setting neighborhood building on fire

MADISON PARISH La. (KNOE) - Authorities have arrested a former volunteer firefighter accused of setting fire to a building in his neighborhood. They detailed the incident in the following news release:. MADISON PARISH- The State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFM) has arrested a former Tallulah volunteer firefighter for allegedly setting fire...
TALLULAH, LA
KNOE TV8

Union Parish High School football coach embraces polarizing style

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Joe Spatafora is preparing for his 17th season as the head football coach for Union Parish High School. Over the years, the colorful coach has gained attention for his success and coaching style. Spatafora says he will continue to speak his mind and keep his style as he looks to lead the Farmers back to the state championship.
UNION PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy