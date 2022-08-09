Read full article on original website
The City of Monroe presents the Monroe School District with school supplies
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, August 15, 2022, Mayor Friday Ellis will present the Monroe City School District with school supplies from this year’s Back to School Supply Drive. The presentation will be held at the Public Safety Center and will begin at 2:15 p.m. and will be open for the public to attend. […]
Trio of candidates running for LPSB District 3 seat
The only three candidate election for Lincoln Parish School Board member is for the District 3 seat and features incumbent Clark Canterbury running against Paul Bean and Gloria Miller. Canterbury was appointed in March to fill out the unexpired term of David Gullatt following Gullatt’s arrest the previous week on...
Free health screenings were provided to the homeless in Monroe
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Free health screenings and other resources were taken directly to homeless people today underneath the I-20 bridge in Monroe. Ruth’s House Resource Center Executive Director Erica Lewis organized the event and says the homeless population received free COVID-19 vaccines from the Louisiana Department of Health, mental health resources, and information on how they can find a place to stay.
Church loans land to NELA school after tornado destoys building
TALULLAH La. (KNOE) - Upper-level Tallulah Academy students will attend classes in a new location when they go back to school Wednesday. A tornado destroyed the main building in March, giving them no place to hold classes for the new year. That is, until a nearby church stepped in to help.
Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser talks tourism in West Monroe
Homeless individuals received free COVID-19 vaccines from the Louisiana Department of Health and access to mental health resources. The four-star prospect still undecided on college decision. Union High School football coach embraces polarizing style. Updated: 9 hours ago. Joe Spatafora not breaking stride as he enters 17th season. Tallulah Academy...
Doug Postel, Administrator for the Lincoln Parish Police Jury
The Lincoln Parish Journal caught up with Lincoln Parish Police Jury Administrator Doug Postel this week and talked about ambulances, animal shelters and internal projects. To report an issue or typo with this article – CLICK HERE.
NBC 10 News Today: Mayor’s Minute with Ruston Mayor Ronny Walker
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On NBC 10 News Today, Ruston Mayor Ronny Walker joined NBC 10’s Hunter Elyse and Mya Hudgins to discuss what’s taking place in the City of Ruston. For more information, watch the conversation above.
Plans for new animal shelter in Ouachita Parish
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Concerns grow over getting a new animal shelter in Ouachita Parish. The Ouachita Parish Police Jury said the area has outgrown the current one but finding the right location to build a new facility has become a challenge. Meanwhile, Save Our Shelter Pets of Ouachita,...
FOX 14 Your Morning News: Ruston High School to Host Blood Drive in Honor of Zachary McMillian
RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On August 12, 2022, Ruston High School will host a blood drive in honor of its student, Zachary McMillian. The blood drive will take place at 4 PM. For more information, be sure to watch the video above.
Shreveport man charged in Texas, Louisiana jewelry store heists
hreveport man wanted for a string of jewelry store heists in Texas and Louisiana is in custody in Natchitoches Parish.
LDWF updates Chronic Wasting Disease control area
BATON ROUGE — Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries issued a Declaration of Emergency on August 10, 2022 to extend the Chronic Wasting Disease Management Zone. This zone was amended on August 3, 2022 to exclude portions of Franklin Parish and Madison Parish. LDWF has published a map of the CWD Control area which remains under a feeding and carcass export ban.
Domestic call leads to arrest
Ruston Police arrested a Nebraska man Saturday night after an alleged domestic altercation at a local motel. Officers responded to Day’s Inn on the North Service Road about 10:00 p.m. in response to a woman reporting her boyfriend had assaulted her and left running west on the Service Road.
ROAD CLOSURE: Section of Highway 172 in Union County is temporarily closed
UNION COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, August 10, 2022, the Arkansas Department of Transportation announced that a section of Highway 172 (Lisbon Road) will be closed to repair a pipe culvert. According to reports, maintenance crews are expected to complete the work around the evening time. Traffic will be detoured.
Seat belt violation leads to other charges
State Police arrested an Arcadia woman Monday morning after she was stopped in Ruston for failing to wear a seat belt. A trooper saw Patricia A. Williams, 36, traveling north on La. Highway 33 near I-20 without a seat belt. Once Williams was stopped, a records check revealed her driver’s license was under suspension and she was wanted by the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office.
South Arkansas residents react to the latest on recreational marijuana
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–On Wednesday, “Responsible Growth Arkansas” presented almost 200,000 signatures to the Arkansas Board of Election Commissioners. The board denied Responsible Growth’s recreational marijuana name and ballot title due to a description that omits the state’s current THC limits. The group began collecting...
Flash flooding on major Monroe, West Monroe roadways, cars stalled
UPDATE: 12:45 a.m. - I-20 is now clear. Check the Facebook post below for updates on Monroe road conditions. There are multiple reports from flooded areas of cars stalling in floodwater. You should not drive through flooded streets, officials say. UPDATE: 12:20 a.m. - The City of Monroe has reported...
Threatening phone call heard by officer prompts arrest
A Ruston man was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly threatened a woman over the phone. Ruston Police were called to an Eastland Avenue residence early Tuesday morning regarding a report of threats. The victim said Braxton R. Bonner, 38, had been threatening her. The woman showed a RPD officer texts allegedly sent by Bonner. The victim was advised to block Bonner on her phone.
Former volunteer firefighter accused of setting neighborhood building on fire
MADISON PARISH La. (KNOE) - Authorities have arrested a former volunteer firefighter accused of setting fire to a building in his neighborhood. They detailed the incident in the following news release:. MADISON PARISH- The State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFM) has arrested a former Tallulah volunteer firefighter for allegedly setting fire...
Massive Arcadia Bluegill Just Certified New Louisiana Record
Just a couple of months ago, back on May 30, Tim Trahan of Arcadia, decided to try his luck bass fishing in his neighbor's pond and that trip turned into something dreams are made of. After Tim got a bite on his Zoom Super Fluke, he set the hook on...
Union Parish High School football coach embraces polarizing style
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Joe Spatafora is preparing for his 17th season as the head football coach for Union Parish High School. Over the years, the colorful coach has gained attention for his success and coaching style. Spatafora says he will continue to speak his mind and keep his style as he looks to lead the Farmers back to the state championship.
