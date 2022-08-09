Read full article on original website
Popular grocery store chain celebrates grand opening of first location in South DakotaKristen WaltersSioux Falls, SD
Rock, Gem, Mineral, Jewelry, and Fossil Show in CantonMark Elworth JrCanton, SD
Popular grocery store chain set to open first location in South Dakota on July 27thKristen WaltersSioux Falls, SD
New discount store opening in South Dakota promises shoppers big savings on everyday itemsKristen Walters
Popular grocery store chain set to open new South Dakota location on July 27thKristen WaltersSioux Falls, SD
KELOLAND TV
Brandon’s new water tower moving forward after derecho damage
BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — Three months after a derecho caused major damage to a large water tower in Brandon, the project is back to the same status it was before the storm hit. Brandon city engineer Tami Jansma told KELOLAND News the May 12 storm, which had wind speeds...
KELOLAND TV
Hot day ahead; Cooler weather and rain chances ahead
Another hot summer day is ahead for KELOLAND, but for areas West River, it will be cooler than yesterday. The hot spot was Philip at 107. Pierre reached 99, but Sioux Falls held at 88. The core of the heat will shift into southeastern KELOLAND this afternoon. Most of the...
KELOLAND TV
Cooler temperatures return to KELOLAND
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Our hot summer days are getting limited. Friday is the hottest day we have going in the 7-day forecast as we’ll get a change to the weather pattern next week. Just like Thursday, Friday’s highs will reach the 80s, 90s and 100s. The...
KELOLAND TV
Hot summer weather to continue
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For many, it’s been a hot and dry summer. Summertime temperatures are still holding. And they should as we’re only in the first week and a half of August. Aside from a couple of cool days, August has been hot. On the...
KELOLAND TV
Not everyone has been lucky when it comes to rain
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Rain chances lately can be broken down to one phrase as of late: It’s a case of the haves and the have-nots. Sioux Falls and the surrounding communities got in on some very beneficial rainfall on Sunday, but the set-up has been an all-too-typical one: Some get a lot of rain, while others get little to nothing. Widespread rain has been tough to come by, and it shows when you look at the thirty-day trend.
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls city vehicles switch to biodiesel blends
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Since April, city of Sioux Falls vehicles have switched to using a biodiesel blend of fuel. The city fleet is using B20, an 80/20 blend of diesel and biodiesel, which uses feedstocks including vegetable oils like soybean oil, used cooking oils and animal fats. Since starting using B20, the city says there’s been no impact to day-to-day operations and no vehicles or existing fuel stations needed modifications for B20.
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls Regional Sanitary Landfill accepting waste tires for free until Oct. 31
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Effective immediately, the Sioux Falls Regional Sanitary Landfill will accept waste tires from residential customers for free as part of an effort to reduce the mosquito population in Sioux Falls. The South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources (DANR) obtained a grant...
KELOLAND TV
Driver license express station now open
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s a first for South Dakota. The state’s Driver License Express Station is now open on the south side of Sioux Falls. While the ribbon was cut on the express station Friday, South Dakota’s Driver Licensing program opened the new location Wednesday.
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls burglary leaves business with thousands in damages
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police report a burglary left a business with thousands of dollars worth of damages. Lt. Adam Peterson with the Sioux Falls Police Department said the burglary took place just after midnight on Aug.11 in the northeast region of the city. Police were notified of the incident after a burglar alarm sounded off. Arriving officers found the front door shattered. The damages to the business’ building are estimated at $2,000 to $3,000.
KELOLAND TV
Crash takes out stoplight at 14th and Phillips
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The stoplight at the corner of 14th Street and Phillips Avenue is back up and running after a crash knocked it over earlier Friday afternoon. A stoplight is down at a busy downtown intersection. A crash around noon took out a stoplight on the...
KELOLAND TV
Downtown Sioux Falls’ Riverfest moves to Fawick Park
Whether you like to paddle down the Big Sioux River in a kayak or innertube; or you relish a ride along the Big Sioux’s banks on the bike trail, or maybe it’s an evening spent listening to great music at the Greenway–there are plenty of reasons to celebrate the Big Sioux River in Sioux Falls.
VIDEO: ‘Fly’ Over Gavins Point Dam In Yankton
Gavins Point Dam is the first dam that I ever saw close up. I need to get out more. Anyway, we have found some great drone footage of the dam that takes you right over the water and lets you see the structure like never before. The spill gates get...
dakotanewsnow.com
Emergency Management searching for police reserve applicants
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Emergency Management is searching for applicants to become reserve officers for the Sioux Falls Police Department. The Minnehaha County Emergency Management Assistant Director, Doug Blomker said that these are volunteer positions that would require around 11 hours per week of the volunteers’ time as they assist SFPD officers in their duties. Potential candidates should be at least 21 years old by the time they are sworn in.
KELOLAND TV
Saturday Boredom Busters: August 13th
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Sioux Empire Fair wraps up at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds with two performances of rodeo. The Sioux Empire Championship Rodeo takes place at 1:30 & 7 p.m. Events include barrel racing, steer wrestling and bull riding. Admission to the rodeo is free with a fair admission which is $10 for adults and $5 for children. Today’s fair hours run from 10 a.m. to midnight. Carnival rides on the midway open at noon.
gowatertown.net
SDHP looking for man who fired shotgun into the air in Sioux Falls
PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota’s Department of Public Safety, Highway Patrol, and other law enforcement agencies are asking for the public’s help in the Sioux Falls area in locating a male who fired a gun into the air Wednesday morning. At 8:30 a.m., the person was observed...
Is It Legal to Drive with a Dog in Your Lap in South Dakota?
I just did it on Sunday morning, so I really hope it's legal in South Dakota. What am I referring to? I let my dog ride in my lap while I was driving. My wife was out of town over the weekend camping with family, and I needed to stay home due to work. So we decided to board our dog, who transforms into the Antichrist if left home alone for long periods of time.
siouxfalls.business
Cat cafe coming to downtown Sioux Falls
Soon, you’ll be able to cuddle a cat while your cappuccino cools down. That’s because Heather Wendlandt is bringing a cat cafe to downtown Sioux Falls. The Cattitude Cafe will open in the newly renovated Johnson Building at 11th Street and Second Avenue later this year or in early 2023. While it will offer a humans-only eating area, for a small fee customers can take their drinks into a separate room where cats will be waiting to be caressed and to entertain — when the mood suits them, of course.
Top Ten Highest Rated Restaurants in all of Sioux Falls
Sioux Falls has no shortage of amazing restaurants. There's a little something for everyone here, but the question is, which are the best?. According to Trip Advisor, these are the top ten eateries in the city of Sioux Falls. Is your favorite spot on the list? Take a look. Sioux...
kynt1450.com
Car Accident in South Yankton
The Yankton Fire Department, EMS, Cedar County Sheriff’s Office, and Nebraska State Patrol responded to a 2-vehicle accident this afternoon by the South Yankton Shop E-Z convenience store and Riverside Auto Body. Yankton Deputy Fire Chief Larry Nickels says that the driver of a Camaro broadsided a Ford Taurus....
