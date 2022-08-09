ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, MO

KYTV

Springfield-Greene County Health Department offers COVID-19 vaccine opportunities

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - Hospitalization rates remain high in Greene County hospitals, with 48 people admitted as of August 11. Health leaders say the rise signals severe illness from COVID-19 resulting in hospitalization is significant in our community despite Greene County moving to a low-impact community level. Health leaders say vaccinating against COVID-19 reduces the chance of being hospitalized with severe illness due to COVID-19 complications. The Springfield-Greene County Health Department will host pop-up vaccination clinics for the week of August 15 – 20.
GREENE COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Cox Care Mobile administers back-to-school vaccinations

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you have a kindergartener, eighth-grader, or high school senior, It’s time to get your child their back-to-school shots. The state of Missouri requires a list of vaccines that students need to have before heading to class. These include the MMR vaccine, tetanus booster, and polio vaccine.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Do Good with Daniel: Drew Lewis Foundation Part 4

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - “Be ready to change.”. That’s the advice and insight from Zack Wilson, who works on social media & marketing at the Drew Lewis Foundation. He talked to Daniel Posey about the volunteer roles available at the Springfield-based organization. CEO & Founder, Amy Blansit, also describes how she hopes the nonprofit will make a positive impact in the community through leadership.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Rare bird spotted at Springfield’s Conservation Nature Center

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Nature lovers spotted a rare bird at the Springfield Conservation Nature Center. The bird is a limpkin. The bird is known to fly as far north of the coastal areas of Florida. Francis Sckalicky of the Missouri Department of Conservation says this is only the eighth...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Ozarks Life: Rich Green’s Route 66 mystery

HAZELGREEN, Mo. (KY3) - Down historic Route 66, 2.1 miles from the old Gasconade River Bridge, and just inside the Laclede County line, sits a Mother Road relic. “History, it needs to be saved because eventually, it’s all going to be gone,” Route 66 resident Rich Green said.
LACLEDE COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Birthplace of Route 66 Festival returns to the Mother Road

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Birthplace of Route 66 Festival, after a two-year hiatus, returned to ‘The Mother Road.’. Cara Scott, one of the event organizers, says it takes an army, time, and a lot of elbow grease to put together an event like this, but it’s all worth it. Small businesses in Springfield and nationwide have been struggling since the pandemic. Scott says this is a welcomed opportunity for those businesses to get a much-needed stimulus. Now this applies to vendors and surrounding businesses in downtown Springfield.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield commemorates 161st anniversary

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield commemorates the 161st anniversary of the historic civil war battle with a ceremony on August 10th. Wilsons Creek National Battlefield was the west’s first major civil war battle. The National Park Service welcomes the public for an outdoor ceremony to commemorate the event. There will be guest speakers, a memorial wreath presentation, a playing of taps, and a cannon salute. At the end of the ceremony, visitors are invited to view a new temporary exhibit.
REPUBLIC, MO

