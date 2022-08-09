Read full article on original website
Springfield-Greene County Health Department offers COVID-19 vaccine opportunities
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - Hospitalization rates remain high in Greene County hospitals, with 48 people admitted as of August 11. Health leaders say the rise signals severe illness from COVID-19 resulting in hospitalization is significant in our community despite Greene County moving to a low-impact community level. Health leaders say vaccinating against COVID-19 reduces the chance of being hospitalized with severe illness due to COVID-19 complications. The Springfield-Greene County Health Department will host pop-up vaccination clinics for the week of August 15 – 20.
Springfield, Nixa school officials discuss new CDC COVID-19 guidelines for upcoming school year
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The CDC announced some significant changes to its COVID-19 guidelines this week right before the start of the school year, representing yet another move forward on the long road to recovery. “We know that COVID is not gone and the pandemic is not over, but we’re...
Cox Care Mobile administers back-to-school vaccinations
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you have a kindergartener, eighth-grader, or high school senior, It’s time to get your child their back-to-school shots. The state of Missouri requires a list of vaccines that students need to have before heading to class. These include the MMR vaccine, tetanus booster, and polio vaccine.
Ozarks Teen Challenge opening new academic building for at risk youth in Branson West, Mo.
BRANSON WEST, Mo. (KY3) - Ozarks Teen Challenge is opening a new academic building for at-risk kids in Branson West. Ozarks Teen Challenge provides a 15-month, residential, faith-based substance abuse, and behavioral rehabilitation program geared towards at-risk youth ages 12-17 The program also provides young men with individual counseling and...
Feds order Springfield company to pay $1 million fine related to federal embezzlement, bribery investigation
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield company will pay more than $1 million in forfeiture to the federal government under the terms of a non-prosecution agreement announced today, which acknowledges the criminal conduct of two former executives who are involved in a related criminal investigation. Pro1 IAQ, Inc., a Missouri...
On Your Side Investigation: Strafford couple says pavement company won’t honor contract
STRAFFORD, Mo. (KY3) - Imagine paying thousands of dollars for a safe and smooth driveway. Only to get to run-off and overgrowth. What’s worse, this customer can’t make it up to her mailbox. After months of not being able to get the job fixed, that’s when she reached out to Ashley Reynolds.
Do Good with Daniel: Drew Lewis Foundation Part 4
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - “Be ready to change.”. That’s the advice and insight from Zack Wilson, who works on social media & marketing at the Drew Lewis Foundation. He talked to Daniel Posey about the volunteer roles available at the Springfield-based organization. CEO & Founder, Amy Blansit, also describes how she hopes the nonprofit will make a positive impact in the community through leadership.
Rare bird spotted at Springfield’s Conservation Nature Center
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Nature lovers spotted a rare bird at the Springfield Conservation Nature Center. The bird is a limpkin. The bird is known to fly as far north of the coastal areas of Florida. Francis Sckalicky of the Missouri Department of Conservation says this is only the eighth...
Ozarks Life: Rich Green’s Route 66 mystery
HAZELGREEN, Mo. (KY3) - Down historic Route 66, 2.1 miles from the old Gasconade River Bridge, and just inside the Laclede County line, sits a Mother Road relic. “History, it needs to be saved because eventually, it’s all going to be gone,” Route 66 resident Rich Green said.
Senior citizens in the Ozarks trying to get by amidst inflation
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - We’ve been told that if you work hard and save money, you can retire comfortably. It’s the American Dream. But that’s not the case for many right here in the Ozarks. People on fixed incomes like seniors or people on disability feel like...
Historic Gillioz Theatre remains open while still trying to determine extent of water damage from heavy rains
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The recent heavy rain caused significant problems for a downtown treasure. The Gillioz Theatre, on the National Register of Historic Places, had massive amounts of water leak through its roof in the lobby and rotunda area last Friday when the torrential rains fell, and the extent of the damage is yet to be determined.
Birthplace of Route 66 Festival returns to the Mother Road
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Birthplace of Route 66 Festival, after a two-year hiatus, returned to ‘The Mother Road.’. Cara Scott, one of the event organizers, says it takes an army, time, and a lot of elbow grease to put together an event like this, but it’s all worth it. Small businesses in Springfield and nationwide have been struggling since the pandemic. Scott says this is a welcomed opportunity for those businesses to get a much-needed stimulus. Now this applies to vendors and surrounding businesses in downtown Springfield.
CATCH-A-CROOK: Thieves posing as golfers steal $1,500 at Springfield country club
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County detectives are investigating a theft by two men posing as golfers. The crime happened on June 28 in the parking lot of the Twin Oaks Country Club. The club is located at 1020 East Republic Road in Springfield. On Tuesday, June 28 a man...
Police investigate package that caught fire at Cassville, Mo. Post Office
CASSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a suspicious package at the Cassville Post Office caught fire on Tuesday morning. The package turned out to be matches. When emergency crews arrived, postal staff were getting everyone out of the building. Staff threw the package outside the post office’s back door.
Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield commemorates 161st anniversary
REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield commemorates the 161st anniversary of the historic civil war battle with a ceremony on August 10th. Wilsons Creek National Battlefield was the west’s first major civil war battle. The National Park Service welcomes the public for an outdoor ceremony to commemorate the event. There will be guest speakers, a memorial wreath presentation, a playing of taps, and a cannon salute. At the end of the ceremony, visitors are invited to view a new temporary exhibit.
Springfield investors turn long-term rentals into Airbnbs
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Trying to rent a home can be just as difficult as buying one in this market. You’ll have to move fast if you are looking for a rental here in Springfield. “Now it has been just a free for all lately to where you could have...
Chevy Everyday Heroes program honors wounded vet with new truck at Birthplace of Route 66 Festival
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - KY3, the Chevy Dealers of the Ozarks, and Military Warriors Support Foundation honored a soldier wounded in the War in Iraq with a new truck. Sergeant Blake Leitch received a new 2022 Chevy Silverado during a ceremony at the Birthplace of Route 66 Festival on Friday.
PICTURES: 2022 Birthplace of Route 66 Parade rolls through downtown Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Classic cars returned to the streets of Springfield for the Birthplace of Route 66 Festival parade. The paraded winded through downtown on the former Route 66. Crowds again lined the streets. Check out the sights from the parade. To report a correction or typo, please email...
SPONSORED The Place: Ozarks Deal - $20 of Archie’s Italian Eatery for $12
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Archie with Archie’s Eatery is in the Place kitchen cooking up two of his most famous dishes. The next time you eat at his restaurant, use our Ozarks Deal and get $20 worth of food for just $12. You can find the deal by visiting...
Leigh’s Lost and Found: how the community came together to save an injured wild animal
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, a wild rescue with a happy ending. Kim Marple wasn’t at all prepared to take on this unusual kind of rescue, but with the help of the Leigh’s Lost and Found community, it turned out to be a successful one.
