Special Weather Statement issued for Chiriaco Summit, Joshua Tree NP East, Joshua Tree NP West by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-12 12:41:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-12 22:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Chiriaco Summit; Joshua Tree NP East; Joshua Tree NP West A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of San Bernardino and Riverside Counties through 1045 PM PDT At 959 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12 miles north of Cottonwood Visitor, or 18 miles northwest of Chiriaco Summit. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Cottonwood Visitor. This includes CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 78 and 81. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Flood Advisory issued for Riverside by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-12 22:13:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-13 01:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Riverside FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 AM PDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southern California, including the following county, Riverside. * WHEN...Until 115 AM PDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1013 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in Pinto Basin Road. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Pinto Basin Road is the most likely place to experience minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of Riverside County - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Watch issued for Chiriaco Summit, Chuckwalla Mountains, Chuckwalla Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-12 12:41:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-13 01:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Chiriaco Summit; Chuckwalla Mountains; Chuckwalla Valley; Imperial County Southeast; Imperial County Southwest; Imperial County West; Imperial Valley; Joshua Tree NP East; Joshua Tree NP West; Palo Verde Valley; Salton Sea FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Arizona and California, including the following areas, in southwest Arizona, Central La Paz, Gila River Valley, Kofa, Parker Valley, Southeast Yuma County and Yuma. In California, Chiriaco Summit, Chuckwalla Mountains, Chuckwalla Valley, Imperial County Southeast, Imperial County Southwest, Imperial County West, Imperial Valley, Joshua Tree NP East, Joshua Tree NP West, Palo Verde Valley and Salton Sea. * WHEN...Through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Slow moving scattered thunderstorms will elevate the flood risk this afternoon and evening. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flash Flood Warning issued for Riverside by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-12 22:29:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-13 01:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Riverside The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Riverside County in southern California * Until 115 AM PDT. * At 1029 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain in Pinto Basin Road. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include mainly rural areas of Riverside County FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Heat Advisory issued for San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-12 21:28:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-13 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SATURDAY * WHAT...High temperatures 97 to 104. Lows 70 to 75. * WHERE...San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire County. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Heat illnesses may occur.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Riverside by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-11 17:45:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-11 18:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Riverside The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Riverside County in southern California * Until 630 PM PDT. * At 545 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 16 miles northeast of Desert Center, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of Riverside County. This includes CA Route 177 between mile markers 8 and 22. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
