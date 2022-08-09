Effective: 2022-08-12 22:29:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-13 01:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Riverside The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Riverside County in southern California * Until 115 AM PDT. * At 1029 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain in Pinto Basin Road. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include mainly rural areas of Riverside County FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO