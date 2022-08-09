ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santee, CA

Calif. Mom Died from E-Bike Collision Injuries as Daughter, 16 Months, 'Miraculously' Survived 'Unscathed'

A California mother died after going on an e-bike ride with her young daughter, who miraculously was not injured. A 35-year-old electric bike cyclist and a 16-month-old child — identified by loved ones as mom Christine Hawk Embree and her daughter Delilah — were involved in a traffic collision with a Toyota 4-Runner at an intersection in Carlsbad on Sunday at 5:45 p.m. local time, according to a press release from the Carlsbad Police Department.
CARLSBAD, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Beloved dolphin doctor dies, friends remember his legacy

SAN DIEGO — Dr. Sam Ridgway, distinguished marine mammal veterinarian and scientist, died peacefully at home in San Diego, according to the National Marine Mammal Foundation. Ridgway’s last interview at his Point Loma home was in March 2022 with Spectrum News. Looking back over his life, Ridgway remembered...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Santee, CA
California Health
CBS 8

Parents of Poway synagogue shooter reach settlement with victims

SAN DIEGO — The parents of the gunman who opened fire inside a Poway synagogue back in 2019 have reached a settlement with the victims. Attorney Robert Juskie, who represents John and Lisa Earnest, made the announcement during a civil court hearing Friday morning. When asked about details of...
POWAY, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

County Super-supervisor Fletcher says vaccines are not enough: “We must fight the real enemy.”

Last week, as case numbers in San Diego County continued to rise, San Diego public health officials declared a public health emergency in response to the recent monkeypox outbreak. In a speech praising the move, Super-supervisor Nathan Fletcher offered the following statement: “In January of 2021, as part of my declaration of racism as a public health crisis, I took the bold step of condemning the coronavirus for its racist behavior: infecting, hospitalizing, and killing Blacks and Latinxes at much higher rates than whites. Sadly, it seems that history is repeating itself while at the same time moving backward, because now we face another pandemic, monkeypox, and another public emergency. This time, we have a disease that disproportionately infects gay men. Sometimes, I feel as though nature itself is not only racist, but homophobic. In that case, it is the duty of every San Diegan to take a stand against nature. Because if we don’t, then even if we defeat the monkeypox, we will have lost.”
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
fox5sandiego.com

Everyone’s smiling in Oceanside

Ashley introduces you to Dr. Daniel Vasquez. He and his family practice dentistry in Oceanside. Find out what attracted them to this business of making others smile.
OCEANSIDE, CA
thevistapress.com

What’s Happening At The Vista Elks Lodge! Corrections

We have a couple of last minute changes that you should be aware of. Jack Nielsen will be cooking breakfast this coming Sunday morning. I’m sure many of you are familiar with his Eggs Benedict! We will have the usual menu of favorite breakfast items available, as well. Friday...
VISTA, CA
Voiceof San Diego

Morning Report: City Pushing for Demolition of California Theatre

The California Theatre has long been a blighted, decaying downtown eyesore. Now, following word that yet another owner wants to abandon its plan to redevelop the site, Mayor Todd Gloria’s administration is demanding that they make plans to demolish it. Lisa Halverstadt and Jakob McWhinney reveal that the city...
OCEANSIDE, CA
NBC San Diego

1 Killed in Fire in House Fire in Del Mar

Arson investigators are trying to determine the cause of a house fire that broke out Friday afternoon in Del Mar, killing one. The fire was reported at around 1:55 p.m. on Luneta Drive north of 15th Street. A witness heard a smoke detector going off inside the home and called 9111, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.
DEL MAR, CA
NBC San Diego

San Diego County Downgraded From High to Medium COVID-19 Community Level

The CDC has downgraded San Diego County from the high COVID-19 community level to medium, meaning the disease is having a less-severe impact on the region's hospital system. The county was moved into the high category in mid-July as the highly-infectious BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants were driving up COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

