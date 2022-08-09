Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Halloween Ends: Original Michael Myers Actor Shares Sendoff to The Shape With BTS Pic
After Halloween hit theatres in 2018 and Halloween Kills followed in 2021, the final installment of David Gordon Green's trilogy is only mere months away. This week, the movie got its official R-rating for "bloody horror violence and gore, language throughout, and some sexual references." Last month saw the first official teaser for the film, and horror fans are eager for more content from the threequel. While it's hard to believe this will be the last Halloween movie ever made, it does sound like some longtime franchise staples will be saying goodbye after the newest installment. Nick Castle, who played the original "Shape" in 1978, returned in 2018 to provide some sound effects of Michael Myers' breathing. He also filmed a cameo for Halloween Kills, though that sequence ended up becoming one of the film's deleted scenes. Today, Castle shared an image that showed him recording once again for Halloween Ends.
ComicBook
New Mortal Kombat Movie Gets First Trailer
After first being spotted online not long ago, Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind has now been confirmed by Warner Bros. with a new trailer released this week. The new Mortal Kombat movie is the latest in the series of animated movies within the fighting game universe and stars Kenshi, the Mortal Kombat fighter that's been playable periodically throughout the games. Other characters were spotted, too, but the film itself does not yet have a confirmed release date.
Halle Bailey Talks About Racist Backlash After Her Little Mermaid Casting, And How Her Family Supported Her
The new Little Mermaid speaks out on the hate she has dealt with since being cast in the role.
ComicBook
Deadpool's Ryan Reynolds Shares Terrifying Photo of His Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
Ryan Reynolds has been starring in a lot of fun movies lately from Free Guy to The Adam Project, but fans of the actor are eager to see him return as Deadpool. Reynolds last played the Marvel character in Deadpool 2 back in 2018, and it seems like the third installment is finally on its way. When the Disney/Fox merger happened, it was reported that Disney would be moving ahead with a Deadpool 3, and it looks like Reynolds is currently training for his return. While we wait on official Deadpool news, Reynolds is having some fun on social media. Yesterday, the actor shared a hilariously terrifying look at his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
RELATED PEOPLE
House of the Dragon star on character’s racist backlash: ‘I’m not an expert on racism but I’m very experienced in receiving it’
House of the Dragon star Steve Toussaint spoke about the racist backlash he received after news broke of his casting in the Game of Thrones prequel.Toussaint stars as Corlys Velaryon, also known as “The Sea Snake”. In George RR Martin’s source material, the Velaryons are described as having pale skin, silver hair and purple eyes, however, the clan has been reimagined in the series to allow for more diverse casting in the roles of noble Black seafarers, who are the wealthiest family in Westeros.The Official Game of Thrones Podcast: House of the Dragon host Jason Concepcion said as a...
Ellen DeGeneres Breaks Silence On Anne Heche Crash And Hospitalization
Ellen DeGeneres has spoken publicly following the Anne Heche accident.
ETOnline.com
Makeup Mogul Jaclyn Hill's Former Husband Jon Dies After 'Sudden Tragedy'
Makeup mogul Jaclyn Hill is sharing some devastating news with her fans. Jaclyn took to her Instagram Story Thursday to share that her ex-husband, Jon Hill, has passed away after a "sudden tragedy." "It is with profound remorse and sorrow that we must report that our beloved Andrew Jonathan Hill...
ComicBook
Star Wars: The Acolyte Rumor Could Spoil Debut of Surprising Character
The Acolyte may feature the live-action debut of one of Star Wars' most fabled characters. According to new rumors swirling online, the upcoming Disney+ series may feature Darth Plageuis the Wise, the Sith Master who eventually took on Darth Sidious as his Sith Lord. The rumor comes from Redditor u/Aesokas...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ComicBook
Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Mistake Made Fans Think Series Was Canceled
The HBO Max series Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin released the penultimate episode of its first season on Thursday, and the preview for the upcoming finale left fans puzzled and frustrated. The Pretty Little Liars offshoot/reboot advertised next week's Season 1 finale as the "Series Finale" in its promo. With everything at HBO Max in flux at the moment, fans immediately took this to mean the streaming service may have cancelled the new Pretty Little Liars show already. That's not the case, as the wording in the promo was actually just a mistake.
ComicBook
Netflix Renews Love Death + Robots for Season 4
Love, Death + Robots Season 4 is a go and fans are elated. Netflix announced that another salvo of the anthology series is coming up. The Emmy award-winning animated show has been beloved by critics and audiences alike since premiering on the platform. Now, more of that world can be explored in the coming months. A lot of users are still working their way through Volume 3. The second wave didn't drop that long ago, so people are going to have to catch up before any other announcements drop. Over at Gold Derby, they talked to the creators and Tim Miller said the harder part about creating Love, Death + Robots is picking which stories they want to pursue with each outing. Check out what he had to say down below.
ComicBook
Mark Ruffalo Celebrates Chris Hemsworth's Birthday with Hilarious Avengers: Endgame Throwback
Happy Birthday, Chris Hemsworth! The star known best for playing Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe turned 39 on August 11th. Many people have taken to social media to celebrate Hemsworth's special day, including some of his fellow Avengers. Mark Ruffalo, who first appeared alongside Hemsworth in The Avengers in 2012, took to Instagram today to post a very fun throwback photo to 2019's Avengers: Endgame.
ComicBook
Saturn Awards Nominations Include The Batman, Spider-Man: Now Way Home and More
Superheroes are dominating the annual Saturn Awards nominations, with numerous nods going to The Batman, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and more. On the TV side, Superman & Lois earned six nominations, while Marvel earned consideration for basically every one of their TV projects, from WandaVision to Hawkeye to What If...?. This year's ceremony marks the 50th annual Saturn Awards, which celebrate excellence in science fiction, fantasy, and horror films. The Batman was the top overall nominee with 12 different nominations, including acting, directing, writing, music, editing, and more.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ComicBook
Warner Bros. Reportedly Considering Three Options for Ezra Miller's The Flash Movie, Including Scrapping Entirely
Warner Bros. is reportedly considering three options for Ezra Miller's The Flash. Surprisingly, one of the choices includes scrapping the project entirely. The Hollywood Reporter indicates that the three paths hinge on whether the embattled actor seeks help for the issues behind the legal troubles they've faced in recent years. Miller was arrested for breaking and entering this week and their mother is reportedly with them in Vermont now. According to THR, the first option would see the actor try and secure some counseling and then give an interview in the future explaining their erratic behavior. After that period, Miller could do some small press for The Flash before it opens in theaters.
ComicBook
Quantum Leap Reboot's First Episode Won't Be Its Pilot
Quantum Leap is set to be reimagined for a whole new generation, with NBC's revival of the series set to debut in the fall of this year. The series' trek back to the small screen has been filled with some ups and downs, including a showrunner change, with Blindspot creator Martin Gero replacing Steve Lilien and Bryan Wyndbrandt. Additionally, it has now been confirmed that the series' previously-planned pilot episode will not be the first episode to air, with it instead airing a few weeks into the season.
ComicBook
The Orville Is Now Streaming on Disney+ but It's Missing an Episode
The Orville: New Horizons is now streaming on Disney+ but the series is missing an episode. Disney announced during San Diego Comic-Con that the Hulu original series from Seth MacFarlane, a sci-fi love letter to Star Trek with MacFarlane's signature humor lightly laced throughout, would come to Disney+ in addition to remaining on Hulu. All three seasons were meant to go live today, August 10th. That mostly happened, but one episode is missing, the most recent season finale episode "Future Unknown." MacFarlane took to Twitter to confirm that the episode's absence is due to a technical glitch and that it should be live on Disney+ before the end of the week.
ComicBook
She-Hulk May Have Dropped an Easter Egg for Marvel's Rumored World War Hulk Project
We're one week away from the release of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and the Marvel show's latest clip suggests the rumored World War Hulk project is still a possibility. Marvel Studios released a new She-Hulk clip featuring cousins Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) and Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) during a casual car ride. While the majority of their conversation centered around Captain America's love life, the video does reveal the accident that led to Bruce's blood transforming Jen into a Hulk. The cause of the accident has a connection to Thor: Ragnarok, which adapted the Planet Hulk comic event. So with a version of Planet Hulk out of the way, could She-Hulk be preparing viewers for the Marvel Cinematic Universe version of World War Hulk?
The Untimely Death Of Anne Heche
Hollywood is in mourning over the loss of Anne Heche, who has passed away at the age of 53 after a devastating car crash, per the Daily Mail. A representative for the actress told TMZ that Heche is "brain dead," which is considered death under California statutory law. A rep for her family told the outlet, "We have lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend. Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact."
ComicBook
New Thor: Love and Thunder Concept Art May Reveal Cut X-Men Easter Egg
An X-Men Easter egg may have been found in concept art for Thor: Love and Thunder. The fourth film in the Thor franchise introduced Jane Foster as The Mighty Thor, along with officially welcoming Ted Lasso star Brett Goldstein into the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Hercules in a post-credits scene. In order to defeat the evil Gorr the God Butcher, our collection of heroes traveled to Omnipotent City to seek the help of Zeus and his lightning bolt. Gods from all across the MCU were hiding out in Omnipotent City from Gorr, and the latest concept art gives a look at some of the deities in attendance, including one with ties to the X-Men.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Teases Goku's Final Ultra Instinct Goal
Dragon Ball Super has a new movie on the horizon, and for those who follow the manga, you will know its current arc is on the out. After months of back and forth, Granolah is ready to shut down his arc, and Goku is helping wrap everything up. Just recently, the hero brought the arc to its climax with some help from his new power. And as it turns out, the artist behind Dragon Ball Super knows what Goku's Ultra Instinct endgame is going to be.
Following Batgirl Being Scrapped, Warner Bros. Has Addressed What’s Happening With HBO Max’s Black Canary Movie
Birds of Prey introduced the DCEU’s Black Canary, and now there’s an update on what’s happening with the character’s spinoff movie following the cancellation of Batgirl.
Comments / 1