LONDON (AP) — Tyson Fury has decided to “walk away” from boxing, only three days after saying he was returning to the sport. Fury turned 34 on Friday and posted a message on social media saying: “Massive thanks to everyone who had an input in my career over the years & after long hard conversations (I've finally) decided to walk away & on my 34th birthday I say Bon voyage.”

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 18 HOURS AGO