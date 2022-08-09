ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World Cup 2022: Alexi Lalas picks USMNT's best starting XI

The U.S. men's national team won't kick off in Qatar for another 101 days, but with just one more international window before rosters have to be finalized Nov. 13, surely head coach Gregg Berhalter has an idea of what his starting XI will look like at the World Cup. On...
World Cup 2022: Listing 50 reasons to be excited for Qatar

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is just 100 days away, and the excitement surrounding the tournament is starting to feel palpable. Here are 50 things, in no particular order, that we're looking forward to or hoping to see when play begins in Qatar on Nov. 20. 1. Christian Eriksen to...
Fury to 'walk away' from boxing after short-lived comeback

LONDON (AP) — Tyson Fury has decided to “walk away” from boxing, only three days after saying he was returning to the sport. Fury turned 34 on Friday and posted a message on social media saying: “Massive thanks to everyone who had an input in my career over the years & after long hard conversations (I've finally) decided to walk away & on my 34th birthday I say Bon voyage.”
