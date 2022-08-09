Read full article on original website
Following the defeat against Brighton & Hove Albion (1-2), Manchester United will try to redeem themselves by getting the three points in their first away game of the season.
DESC: Alexi Lalas, Stu Holden, and David Mosse discuss the top five biggest moments USMNT has had so far in previous World Cups. Where does the epic Landon Donovan goal fall for Alexi? What moment makes your top-5?
The U.S. men's national team won't kick off in Qatar for another 101 days, but with just one more international window before rosters have to be finalized Nov. 13, surely head coach Gregg Berhalter has an idea of what his starting XI will look like at the World Cup. On...
The 2022 FIFA World Cup is just 100 days away, and the excitement surrounding the tournament is starting to feel palpable. Here are 50 things, in no particular order, that we're looking forward to or hoping to see when play begins in Qatar on Nov. 20. 1. Christian Eriksen to...
We're officially 100 days out from the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. Stu Holden, Fox Soccer analyst and former player, joins Colin Cowherd on The Herd to lay out what we should expect from the United States Men's National Team as they prepare to face some big countries in the World Cup.
LONDON (AP) — Tyson Fury has decided to “walk away” from boxing, only three days after saying he was returning to the sport. Fury turned 34 on Friday and posted a message on social media saying: “Massive thanks to everyone who had an input in my career over the years & after long hard conversations (I've finally) decided to walk away & on my 34th birthday I say Bon voyage.”
