Read full article on original website
Related
WDTV
Glenville State alumni and friends set to gather at Lambert’s Winery
GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Glenville State University will soon host its annual gathering at Lambert’s Vintage Wines in Weston. Alumni and friends are invited to gather on Wednesday, Aug. 24 for the sixth annual GSU Night at Lambert’s Vintage Wines. The event is set to begin at 5...
WDTV
Residents share their thoughts on expanding the Stockert Youth and Community Center
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - The City of Buckhannon planned to make an expansion to the Stockert Youth and Community Center. Mayor of the city Robbie Skinner compared the youth center to YMCA. Members of the youth center board held a meeting on August 11 to tell residents more about this...
WDTV
Carl Hopkins Aviation Expo returns for the second year
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Carl Hopkins Aviation Expo is a now annual event all that was started with an idea to give back. It was founded in 2021 and named after the man who started the fist model aviation club in Clarksburg. His legacy lives on through people like...
WDTV
Scout fixes community sidewalk for Eagle project
NUTTER FORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A scout is doing a community project to earn his wings. Mother Goose Land Kindergarten in Nutter Fort is in need of a new sidewalk. Ryan Tichnell is from Lumberport, and he’s been in Troop 59 for 6 years. He’s working on fixing the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hundreds of firefighters attend West Virginia State Firefighters Convention
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) For the third time in 94 years, Marshall County is hosting the West Virginia State Firefighters Convention. Thursday’s main speaker was Fire Chief Tom Smith of the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. Chief Smith told the luncheon gathering at John Marshall High School that their priority must be the firefighters. He […]
WDTV
WV Italian Heritage Festival returns after 2 year hiatus
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, the West Virginia Italian Heritage Festival is returning to Clarksburg. On Wednesday, the Harrison County Commission granted festival organizers $3,000 in funding. County Commissioner David Hinkle says the festival is not only a staple for Clarksburg but for...
WDTV
Mainline break in Morgantown causes flooding
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A mainline water break in Morgantown caused some trouble for residents and businesses. The busted pipe also led to a gas leak, leaving over 100 people without water today in the Sabraton area. Now, they’re under a boil water advisory. The break happened right on Green...
WDTV
Glenville State faculty, staff celebrate start of academic year
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The faculty and staff at Glenville State University gathered for a welcome back picnic on Wednesday afternoon. The event, hosted by Glenville State President Dr. Mark A. Manchin, provided an opportunity for employees to gather and reconnect. “Any time we can come together as a campus,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDTV
Congested traffic expected this weekend in Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Morgantown Police Department is warning drivers of congested traffic this weekend due to students moving back for the start of classes at WVU. The MPD posted the map below showing where the most heavily congested streets will be once the school year begins. In addition,...
WVU 2022 Fall Fest Lineup
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — FallFest, West Virginia University’s welcome-back-to-campus concert returns Tuesday, Aug. 16, for the first time since 2019. The concert gets underway at 5:45 p.m. on the Evansdale Rec Fields adjacent to the Student Rec Center. FallFest is free and open to WVU students with valid WVU student IDs. This year’s performers are Polo G, Dustin Lynch, Dirty Heads and Tay […]
WDTV
Storms cause damage to Doddridge County Senior Center
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Doddridge County Senior Center is facing substantial damage after Wednesday evening’s storms. Director, Marvin Travis, says the building is now about 5 feet off the foundation. The wall inside of the building is caved in from trees crashing into it, and water and debris...
Backpacks donated to CASA For Kids in Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Northwestern Mutual of Morgantown partnered with Court Appointed Special Advocates in Monongalia and Preston Counties, better known as CASA For Kids, and sponsored the backpack donation project on Wednesday. CASA is a non-profit organization of volunteers who are appointed by a judge to speak for the best interests with children that […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MAP: Where to avoid during WVU student move in
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – Students have already begun moving back to Morgantown for the fall semester, but traffic this weekend will be especially bad as 4,500 students move into residence halls this weekend. The Morgantown Police Department posted a map resource to their Facebook page that can help drivers, locals and people who will be […]
Mon Commission confirms Sparkz hope has fizzled
MORGANTOWN — The Monongalia County Commission conceded Wednesday that any hope of bringing the Sparkz “gigafactory” to Monongalia County has fizzled. The commission approved up. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
WDTV
Retta Jean West
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Retta Jean West, 95, of Clarksburg, passed away Friday morning, August 12, 2022, in the Pierpont Center in Fairmont. She was born in Clarksburg on October 11, 1926, the only child of Russell Goff West and Retta Virginia (Myers) West.She is survived by several cousins on both the West Family and the Myers Family.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her best friend, Mary Daniels.Retta Jean was a graduate of the West Virginia Business College. She had worked at the Union National Bank for over 45 years. She was a member of the Stealey United Methodist Church and the Women’s Circle, and the Union Bank Retirees.Condolences for the West Family may be left at burnsidefuneralhome.comFriends will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport, from 12 Noon – 1 p.m. on Tuesday, with a Graveside Service immediately following the visitation at Bridgeport Cemetery with Reverend Michael Burge presiding.
WDTV
Catholic Charities West Virginia in Morgantown has new office blessed by the bishop
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bishop of the Wheeling-Charleston diocese, Mark Brennan, came to Hazel’s House of Hope in Morgantown to celebrate the opening of the new Catholic Charities West Virginia office. Brennan did a special blessing at their new location. CEO of Catholic Charities West Virginia, Beth Zarate,...
Top 5 most expensive areas in West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, WV (WBOY) – According to the most recent statistics from the National Low Income Housing Coalition, West Virginia is one of the least expensive places to rent an apartment. The Fair Market Rent for a two-bedroom apartment is $800. The report says that in order to afford this level of rent and utilities without […]
Heston Farm estate sale to benefit WV Caring Hospice
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A massive estate sale in Fairmont is being billed as a “decorator’s dream.” The owners of Heston Farm are downsizing their collection of items from their business and personal collections, and the proceeds will benefit WV Caring Hospice, according to a press release sent Wednesday. The collection is described in the […]
WDTV
WVU welcomes new Mountaineers: Freshmen move in day
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A new school year is kicking off at WVU. Thursday the freshmen began to move in. 5′s John Blashke has the story. Campus move in day, the first taste many teens get of adult life. For many its their first time being away from home. This year its more of a return to normal with most pandemic restrictions being lifted.
WDTV
Clarksburg Water Board offers free water as incentive for completing survey
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Clarksburg Water Board customers will have an opportunity to receive free water for six months as an incentive for returning a survey. The CWB will be mailing out surveys to determine the composition of customer-side service lines and where people most at risk of complications from lead exposures are located at.
Comments / 0