Oakland, CA

KTVU FOX 2

Young woman fatally shot in Union City

UNION CITY, Calif. - A 28-year-old woman was shot and killed early Friday morning in Union City, police said. Officers responded around 12:20 a.m. to the shooting in the 2500 block of Medallion Road. When officers arrived they found a young woman suffering from a single gunshot wound. Despite life-saving...
UNION CITY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

21-year-old Antioch man killed at Brentwood 24-Hour Fitness

BRENTWOOD, Calif. - A 21-year-old Antioch man was killed at a 24-Hour Fitness gym on Thursday morning, the coroner said. The Contra Costa County Coroner identified the man as Cesar Arana. Three others were wounded during the 2 a.m. shooting in the parking lot of the fitness center located on...
BRENTWOOD, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Catalytic converter theft victims flock to get rebar cages

RICHMOND, Calif. - Chris Lutgen's Nissan Frontier made a horrendous loud noise after thieves stole his catalytic converter. "Certainly lets them know you're coming," Lutgen quipped as a mechanic moved his pickup truck into the garage of MGR Mufflers & Auto Repair on San Pablo Avenue in Richmond. He decided...
RICHMOND, CA
Oakland, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Oakland, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KTVU FOX 2

Police investigate attempted robbery at a Palo Alto parking lot

PALO ALTO, Calif. - Palo Alto police are searching for two suspects involved in an attempted robbery at a shopping center parking lot Wednesday afternoon. Police received a call about a robbery that was happening in the parking lot of the Charleston Shopping Center in the 3900 block of Middlefield Road around 1:14 p.m, officials said.
PALO ALTO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

CHP reports fatal hit-and-run on I-880

FREMONT, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol reports a fatal hit and run early Thursday in Fremont on northbound Interstate Highway 880 just south of the off-ramp at Fremont Boulevard. Officers responded to a 1:50 a.m. report of a female body on the right-hand side of the highway and the...
FREMONT, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Person rescued after falling 20 feet down manhole in Morgan Hill

MORGAN HILL, Calif. - Rescue teams, including Morgan Hill Fire Department and police, rescued someone who fell 20-feet down a manhole on Thursday. The male patient was transported to a hospital for further assessment, Cal Fire officials say. The fire agency first posted on social media about the incident at...
MORGAN HILL, CA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTVU FOX 2

Vehicle crashes into San Jose apartment building, strikes gas meter

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Firefighters are responding to heavy smoke and flames after a vehicle crashed into an apartment building in San Jose Friday afternoon. Officials said the incident happened just before 4 p.m. on the 5600 block of Calmor Court. San Jose Fire Department said a gas meter was struck. A second alarm was called by 4:16 p.m. The fire extended into the attic of a two-story, four-unit apartment building.
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco parents fume over encampment blocking sidewalk near school

SAN FRANCISCO - Parents at a Mission District-based public elementary school are expressing growing frustration over a homeless encampment, blocking the sidewalk nearby. "It’s not safe for children to have to walk around cars and oncoming traffic," said parent Danielle Swaney. Classes are scheduled to begin at Marshall Elementary...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Jose police union says exodus of officers puts public safety at risk

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose police officers union said an ongoing mass exodus will eventually end up impacting public safety. "This department is in crisis. We are experiencing our emergency. Calling 911 for help, and there is no extra help," said Sean Pritchard, president of the San Jose Police Officers Association.
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

'Catastrophic failure:' 21K fish found dead at UC Davis

DAVIS, Calif. - A total of 21,000 fish being used for research at the University of California Davis have died. University officials called it a "catastrophic failure." The deaths occurred at the university's center for aquatic biology and aquaculture. According to the university, the fish were exposed to chlorine. School...
DAVIS, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Longtime KTVU anchor and reporter Leslie Griffith dies

OAKLAND, Calif. - Leslie Griffith, a longtime journalist who graced television screens for more than two decades as anchor for KTVU Channel 2 News, has died. Griffith died Wednesday in Lake Chapala, Mexico. Family members said she endured a years-long battle with Lyme disease. Her 22-year career at KTVU included her time sitting alongside veteran anchor Dennis Richmond.
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Dublin prison guard says she was forced out for reporting abuse

DUBLIN, Calif. - Tess Korth worked at the all-women's Federal Correctional Institute at Dublin for a quarter-century, working her way up from a young officer to a unit manager supervising a small staff and 300 women behind bars. That was until May. Three months ago, she and about two dozen...
DUBLIN, CA

