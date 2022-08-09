Read full article on original website
KTVU FOX 2
Young woman fatally shot in Union City
UNION CITY, Calif. - A 28-year-old woman was shot and killed early Friday morning in Union City, police said. Officers responded around 12:20 a.m. to the shooting in the 2500 block of Medallion Road. When officers arrived they found a young woman suffering from a single gunshot wound. Despite life-saving...
KTVU FOX 2
21-year-old Antioch man killed at Brentwood 24-Hour Fitness
BRENTWOOD, Calif. - A 21-year-old Antioch man was killed at a 24-Hour Fitness gym on Thursday morning, the coroner said. The Contra Costa County Coroner identified the man as Cesar Arana. Three others were wounded during the 2 a.m. shooting in the parking lot of the fitness center located on...
KTVU FOX 2
Catalytic converter theft victims flock to get rebar cages
RICHMOND, Calif. - Chris Lutgen's Nissan Frontier made a horrendous loud noise after thieves stole his catalytic converter. "Certainly lets them know you're coming," Lutgen quipped as a mechanic moved his pickup truck into the garage of MGR Mufflers & Auto Repair on San Pablo Avenue in Richmond. He decided...
KTVU FOX 2
Family believes the mother of Alexis Gabe's suspected killer knows where body is
MARTINEZ, Calif. - Family and friends of Alexis Gabe held a protest Friday morning outside the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office. Authorities believe the missing 24-year-old Oakley woman was killed by her ex-boyfriend in January, although her body was never found. The protest group says they believe the suspect's...
KTVU FOX 2
Police investigate attempted robbery at a Palo Alto parking lot
PALO ALTO, Calif. - Palo Alto police are searching for two suspects involved in an attempted robbery at a shopping center parking lot Wednesday afternoon. Police received a call about a robbery that was happening in the parking lot of the Charleston Shopping Center in the 3900 block of Middlefield Road around 1:14 p.m, officials said.
KTVU FOX 2
1 dead, 3 wounded in shooting at Brentwood 24-hour Fitness
Brentwood police said one person died and three were wounded after an early morning shooting at 24-hour Fitness. Authorities said that an argument started inside one of the gyms and continued into the parking lot.
KTVU FOX 2
CHP reports fatal hit-and-run on I-880
FREMONT, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol reports a fatal hit and run early Thursday in Fremont on northbound Interstate Highway 880 just south of the off-ramp at Fremont Boulevard. Officers responded to a 1:50 a.m. report of a female body on the right-hand side of the highway and the...
KTVU FOX 2
Car chase in San Francisco leads to discovery of catalytic converters spilling out of truck
SAN FRANCISCO - A police chase early Friday morning that ended on U.S. Highway 101 in San Francisco led to the discovery of dozens of catalytic converters. The car was filled with catalytic converters, spilling out of the trunk and the back seat of the car, after it crashed on the highway near "hospital curve."
KTVU FOX 2
2 detained after fatal shooting at Brentwood 24-Hour Fitness
Brentwood police said two people have been detained after a shooting at 24-Hour Fitness that left one man dead and three people wounded. KTVU's Henry Lee reports.
KTVU FOX 2
Pedestrian struck by vehicle in San Francisco suffers life-threatening injuries
SAN FRANCISCO - A pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries when he was struck by a vehicle Friday night in San Francisco, police say. Officers responded to Van Ness Avenue and McAllister Street in the Civic Center area at around 8:12 p.m., a spokesperson for San Francisco Police Department said. The adult...
KTVU FOX 2
Stanford University says woman raped inside campus bathroom
Investigators with Stanford’s Department of Public Safety said this week a female victim claimed she was assaulted in a parking lot near Wilbur Hall. The alleged crime happened late Tuesday afternoon.
KTVU FOX 2
Person rescued after falling 20 feet down manhole in Morgan Hill
MORGAN HILL, Calif. - Rescue teams, including Morgan Hill Fire Department and police, rescued someone who fell 20-feet down a manhole on Thursday. The male patient was transported to a hospital for further assessment, Cal Fire officials say. The fire agency first posted on social media about the incident at...
KTVU FOX 2
Rape reported on Stanford campus, officials issue crime warning to students
STANFORD, Calif. - A sexual assault was reported at Stanford University on Tuesday causing officials to issue a crime warning to students. A woman said she was grabbed by a man from a parking lot near Wilbur Hall and taken to a nearby bathroom where she was raped, according to the officials.
KTVU FOX 2
Vehicle crashes into San Jose apartment building, strikes gas meter
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Firefighters are responding to heavy smoke and flames after a vehicle crashed into an apartment building in San Jose Friday afternoon. Officials said the incident happened just before 4 p.m. on the 5600 block of Calmor Court. San Jose Fire Department said a gas meter was struck. A second alarm was called by 4:16 p.m. The fire extended into the attic of a two-story, four-unit apartment building.
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco parents fume over encampment blocking sidewalk near school
SAN FRANCISCO - Parents at a Mission District-based public elementary school are expressing growing frustration over a homeless encampment, blocking the sidewalk nearby. "It’s not safe for children to have to walk around cars and oncoming traffic," said parent Danielle Swaney. Classes are scheduled to begin at Marshall Elementary...
KTVU FOX 2
Woman alleges San Francisco firefighter injected her with sedative at abortion protest
SAN FRANCISCO - A woman is suing the San Francisco Fire Department claiming a firefighter injected her with a sedative against her will while she was protesting abortion rights at a Warriors game this summer. Kareim McKnight, who is being represented by well-known civil rights attorney John Burris, filed the...
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose police union says exodus of officers puts public safety at risk
SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose police officers union said an ongoing mass exodus will eventually end up impacting public safety. "This department is in crisis. We are experiencing our emergency. Calling 911 for help, and there is no extra help," said Sean Pritchard, president of the San Jose Police Officers Association.
KTVU FOX 2
'Catastrophic failure:' 21K fish found dead at UC Davis
DAVIS, Calif. - A total of 21,000 fish being used for research at the University of California Davis have died. University officials called it a "catastrophic failure." The deaths occurred at the university's center for aquatic biology and aquaculture. According to the university, the fish were exposed to chlorine. School...
KTVU FOX 2
Longtime KTVU anchor and reporter Leslie Griffith dies
OAKLAND, Calif. - Leslie Griffith, a longtime journalist who graced television screens for more than two decades as anchor for KTVU Channel 2 News, has died. Griffith died Wednesday in Lake Chapala, Mexico. Family members said she endured a years-long battle with Lyme disease. Her 22-year career at KTVU included her time sitting alongside veteran anchor Dennis Richmond.
KTVU FOX 2
Dublin prison guard says she was forced out for reporting abuse
DUBLIN, Calif. - Tess Korth worked at the all-women's Federal Correctional Institute at Dublin for a quarter-century, working her way up from a young officer to a unit manager supervising a small staff and 300 women behind bars. That was until May. Three months ago, she and about two dozen...
