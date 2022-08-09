Read full article on original website
Officials: Driver leans out of car, shoots East Texas construction worker with BB gun
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A driver shot an East Texas construction worker with a BB gun on Thursday, officials said. Construction crews were putting out cones for road repairs at Highway 80 and Loop 281 near Longview, said the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office. Then, a maroon-colored convertible Mustang drove past the area. The driver […]
East Texas police department investigating after animal control officer saves puppy found tied up in trash can
PITTSBURG, Texas — A puppy is getting a new chance at life after a horrific start. According to Pittsburg Animal Control, the puppy was found Friday morning in a garbage can in the 400 block of Cypress St. in Pittsburg. "Her back feet were tied together, her mouth was...
KLTV
WebXtra: Longview police make arrest in shooting death of Longview ISD student
Police, fire departments respond to scene near Highway 80 in Longview. KLTV’s Jamey Boyum is on scene at a heavy police presence in Longview. Longview Police Department's SWAT team was observed on the scene. Fire on Due Road in Trinity County flares up. Updated: 7 hours ago. One of...
El Sombrero restaurant in Kilgore closed after fire
KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – El Sombrero, a Mexican restaurant in Kilgore, “caught on fire and burned” Monday night after 17 years in business. According to owner Mike Kittner, the Kilgore staff will be working at their Longview location until they are able to rebuild. “We are currently working diligently with insurance and the great City […]
ketk.com
Five vehicle crash reported in North Marshall and Highway 64 area
MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – Henderson Fire and Police are responding to a five vehicle crash in North Marshall. Officials say to expect major traffic delays in that area due to cleanup of fluids on the roadway. This is a developing story, no injuries reported at this time.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Roads closed in Gladewater due to gas leak
GLADEWATER, Texas (KETK) – Lee Street including Willow and Briar Cove in Gladewater are closed due to a gas leak, according to police. The fire department and gas company are on the scene, and officials ask for people to seek alternate routes at this time.
No injuries after 18-wheeler overturns on Highway 59
TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – An overturned 18-wheeler closed the southbound flyover on Highway 59 after a single-vehicle crash on the bridge. No injuries were reported by Texarkana police, and the flyover from Interstate 30 West was closed while officials responded to the scene. “Thankfully no one was hurt,” officials said. “But it is creating a […]
ketk.com
Whitehouse Police Department reminds residents to ‘TAKE, REMOVE, LOCK’ at night
WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) – Whitehouse Police Department is asking residents to help spread the word about recent vehicle break-ins. According to their Facebook page, they have an estimated 4,700 followers which means half of the city will not see their reminder post. The post reminds residents to ‘TAKE, REMOVE,...
KLTV
5-vehicle crash reported in Henderson
HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - Henderson Fire and Police are responding to a five vehicle crash in the area of North Marshall and State Highway 64. No entrapment reported and no update on injuries. Expect major traffic delays. Henderson Fire reports that there will be delays for cleanup of fluids on...
KLTV
1 killed after being thrown from vehicle in crash on Carthage loop
CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - One person died in a Friday morning crash on the Carthage loop. Carthage Police Chief Blake Smith said the crash happened just before 2 a.m. on the southwest loop just north of Dixie Lake Road. Officers arrived on scene and found an overturned half-ton pickup truck....
scttx.com
Sheriff Investigators Requesting Assistance Regarding Three Recent Thefts
August 10, 2022 - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating three separate thefts that have occurred recently. Between 12-midnight and 2pm on August 5, 2022, a 2010 single cab red Ford pickup was stolen from a residence on US Hwy 84 East in Tenaha. Between 8pm on August...
KTRE
Crews respond to fires in Tyler County
Tyler ISD announced it is engaging in a renewed effort to address the issue of vaping on school campuses. Sabine County man convicted of murder still on the run after 6 months. Edgar’s sister, Jena, says in part, “at this point, neither I or my family members know if my brother is dead or alive.” Edgar’s sister says she believes the search for her brother has been disappointing, and the family at one point assumed Edgar had taken his own life.
KLTV
Person of interest named in Longview hotel, car fire
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Fire Department has released the name of a person of interest in Monday’s hotel and car fire at Studio 6 in Longview. Fire department officials have identified Randall Clark as the person who was staying in the room that caught fire. Additionally, Clark also owns the vehicle that burned in the hotel parking lot. Officials say the fires were intentionally set but don’t know who set them. They also have reason to believe Clark is from California.
easttexasradio.com
Suspect Arrested In Longview FB Player’s Murder
A 29-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of Longview High School freshman football player. Lederrion Devonte Johnson was taken into custody after a brief standoff with the Longview PD SWAT team at a Motel 6. Johnson is accused of shooting Rashaan Jefferson at an apartment Monday night.
East Texas storm damage: Roof of building catches on fire in Nacogdoches
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Storms on Wednesday caused damage in East Texas. In Nacogdoches, the roof of a building caught on fire at 1324 South Street around 1:52 p.m. after it fell onto a power line. No one was injured in the fire. Oncor made it to the scene and turned off the electricity. Firefighters […]
easttexasradio.com
Missing Henderson Woman Found Dead
A missing Henderson County woman who was last seen on August 1 has been found dead in her car in a slightly wooded area of Smith County. Authorities say Betty Rowland may have been suffering from dementia. There are no signs of foul play, but an autopsy has been ordered to determine the cause of death.
Police: 18-year-old beat man to death with baseball bat in north Austin
Police said they're investigating a homicide after they found a man dead Wednesday from "blunt force trauma to the head" outside of a store in north Austin.
Harrison County officials have found missing 52-year-old man
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — According to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, Christopher Britton, 52, has been found safely in Longview.
KSLA
City worker who was shot is glad to be alive
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Ernest “Elaw” Williams said he was trying to do the right thing by stepping in between two armed men fighting at Bilberry Park Community Center. Now the Shreveport city worker is out of the hospital and thankful to be alive after being shot in one of his arms.
KLTV
Longview woman indicted for fatal pedestrian hit-and-run
GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview woman has been indicted in connection with a fatal pedestrian hit-and-run. Linda Wonzer, 78, was arrested Saturday on a charge of accident involving death. Jail records show she posted a $10,000 bond Monday. According to the indictment, Wonzer hit John Acles, 54, on...
