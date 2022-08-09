ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
pymnts

Today in the Connected Economy: Amazon Expanding Palm-Print Payments

Today in the connected economy, Amazon is reportedly preparing for the largest ever rollout of its palm print payment technology. Also, Kohl’s expands its buy online, pickup in-store offering to each of its 1,100 stores, and U.S. regulators propose stricter regulations for major hedge funds handling cryptocurrency. Amazon is...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Dana Raises $250M to Expand Digital Wallet Use

Indonesian digital wallet company Dana is looking to expand after raising $250 million from local firm Sinar Mas and Alibaba’s Lazada Group. Dana CEO Vince Iswara said the company wants to invest in new technology and debut new financial services, Bloomberg reported Wednesday (Aug. 10). “We are going to...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digital India#Payments Bank#S Group#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Payments Company Paytm#Reuters#Google And Walmart#Chinese
pymnts

SMB Sellers, Payments Are Unexpectedly Resilient in the Face of Global Turmoil

B2B payment digitization came to the rescue during the pandemic, but it also can help businesses cope with humanity’s self-induced catastrophe, war. Ukraine is a poignant case in point. Companies there are using digital payments to keep doing business amidst the fog of war. Overall, the Ukrainian economy has been resilient in the face of war, according to the company, as has the rest of the world, despite increased geopolitical tensions.
MARKETS
pymnts

Anchorage Digital, AngelList Partner to Facilitate Investments with USDC

Digital asset platform Anchorage Digital and digital asset venture capital firm AngelList have partnered to enable investors to invest with USDC stablecoin. With this partnership, the companies will enable those interested in funding cryptocurrency innovation to deposit USDC easily and allow all businesses to accept USDC as a funding option, according to a blog post on the Anchorage website written by the company’s co-founder and president Diogo Mónica, and its co-founder and CEO, Nathan McCauley.
MARKETS
pymnts

Barclaycard Payments Joins BT to Offer Benefits to UK Microbusinesses

Barclaycard Payments has joined the BT partnership network to help the small U.K. businesses grow, a press release from BT said Thursday (Aug. 11). The partnership network is an effort by the British telecommunications provider to help micro-businesses with up to five employees, the release said. The idea behind the partnership is “boosting the growth of UK businesses and the public sector” and the company wants to look at bolstering customer experiences.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Google
pymnts

EMEA Daily: Nigeria Begins Regulating Mobile Devices via 5% Tax

In today’s top stories from Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), the Nigeria announced the implementation of a 5% tax on mobile devices. Nigerian Finance Minister Zainab Ahmed announced a 5% tax in a statement outlining the country’s fiscal predicament, as it spends more on debt servicing than it takes in, in revenue. Ahmed didn’t say when Nigeria will start collecting the tax, which is in addition to a 7.5% value-added tax on calls and data. In the first four months of the year, the country generated 1.63 trillion naira (about $3.9 billion) in revenue and made 1.94 trillion naira (about $4.6 billion) in debt service payments.
WORLD
pymnts

How the Digital Euro Can Help Address Disintermediation, Sovereignty Issues

In a recent European Central Bank (ECB) working paper, central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) were discussed as being a potential “holy grail” for cross-border payments. In it, the authors highlighted the distinct advantages they perceived the technology held over bitcoin and stablecoins as technologies for driving cross-border payments that are “immediate, cheap, universal, and settled in a secure settlement medium.”
MARKETS
pymnts

QuickBooks Launches SMB Wholesale Marketplace

QuickBooks has launched a new marketplace called Trada that “connects independent retailers with amazing brands and wholesale sellers,” the company said. According to a Thursday (Aug. 11) blog post announcing the new marketplace, the platform is especially geared toward small businesses. In function and appearance, the Trada website looks somewhat like a cross between Etsy and Amazon.
RETAIL
pymnts

Brazil’s Central Bank Head Says Pix Instant Payments Will Replace Credit Cards

The chief of Brazil’s central bank believes the country’s open finance system will soon lead to the end of the use of credit cards. Speaking at a cryptocurrency event, Roberto Campos Neto said Friday (Aug. 12) that through open finance, which Brazil’s central bank has been implementing since 2021, users will control all aspects of their financial life in one place on their mobile phone, according to a report from Reuters.
PERSONAL FINANCE
pymnts

Payments Tech Firm Finix Raises $30M

Payments technology company Finix has raised $30 million in new capital, bringing the firm’s total funding to $133 million. “Finix raised at an increased valuation despite the more challenging economic environment this year,” the company said in a news release Wednesday (Aug. 10). Backers of this round included...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Central Payments Closes $30M Growth Equity Raise

Central Payment, a payments-tech and card-issuing platform, today announced it has raised $30 million in growth equity financing that will spin it out from Central Bank of Kansas City. “Since inception, we have remained steadfast in our belief that new technology and the stability of a bank charter create opportunity...
KANSAS CITY, MO
pymnts

Virtual Surgery Firm Raises $20M

A company whose platform lets surgeons experience simulated procedures in a controlled training environment has raised $20 million in venture capital. FundamentalVR, which is based in London, said in a Thursday (Aug. 11) announcement that the Series B round will fund technology development and expansion in the United States. “Our...
ECONOMY
pymnts

After 17-Month Slog, Coupang Sees Light at the End of the Losses

It’s hard to imagine that Coupang — often called “the Amazon of South Korea” — had its best day 17 months ago, when it briefly touched $69 per share just moments after its hyped and historic IPO debut on the NYSE, a level and prestige factor that it has never come close to since.
RETAIL
pymnts

pymnts

Boston, MA
16K+
Followers
23K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.

 https://www.pymnts.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy