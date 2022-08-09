Read full article on original website
Related
Today in the Connected Economy: Amazon Expanding Palm-Print Payments
Today in the connected economy, Amazon is reportedly preparing for the largest ever rollout of its palm print payment technology. Also, Kohl’s expands its buy online, pickup in-store offering to each of its 1,100 stores, and U.S. regulators propose stricter regulations for major hedge funds handling cryptocurrency. Amazon is...
Marqeta’s Results Point to Slowing Growth in FinTech Digital Card Issuance
Card issuance may be facing a digital speed bump. Marqeta’s latest results, released after the market closed on Wednesday, showed continued growth as client firms launch and manage their card programs. But that growth is slowing, and the future is uncertain for Marqeta’s key FinTech customers, who are facing...
Dana Raises $250M to Expand Digital Wallet Use
Indonesian digital wallet company Dana is looking to expand after raising $250 million from local firm Sinar Mas and Alibaba’s Lazada Group. Dana CEO Vince Iswara said the company wants to invest in new technology and debut new financial services, Bloomberg reported Wednesday (Aug. 10). “We are going to...
JPMorgan Sees Changing Role for Treasurers Amid Increased Handling of Third-Party Funds
The lines between models of commerce — online and offline — once distinct, are blurring. Along the way, business models themselves are continually being reinvented, becoming ever more flexible and adaptive to consumer demands. Brick-and-mortar companies have become eCommerce players. Consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies are embracing direct-to-consumer...
IN THIS ARTICLE
SMB Sellers, Payments Are Unexpectedly Resilient in the Face of Global Turmoil
B2B payment digitization came to the rescue during the pandemic, but it also can help businesses cope with humanity’s self-induced catastrophe, war. Ukraine is a poignant case in point. Companies there are using digital payments to keep doing business amidst the fog of war. Overall, the Ukrainian economy has been resilient in the face of war, according to the company, as has the rest of the world, despite increased geopolitical tensions.
Inflation, Credit Pressures Manageable for BNPL Providers Amid Soaring Volumes
Buy now, pay later (BNPL) took off like a rocket during the pandemic, in an age when interest rates were at historic lows and stimulus payments left many consumers feeling relatively flush with cash. And now comes the stress test. Maybe. Fitch Ratings said in a recent report that the...
Anchorage Digital, AngelList Partner to Facilitate Investments with USDC
Digital asset platform Anchorage Digital and digital asset venture capital firm AngelList have partnered to enable investors to invest with USDC stablecoin. With this partnership, the companies will enable those interested in funding cryptocurrency innovation to deposit USDC easily and allow all businesses to accept USDC as a funding option, according to a blog post on the Anchorage website written by the company’s co-founder and president Diogo Mónica, and its co-founder and CEO, Nathan McCauley.
Barclaycard Payments Joins BT to Offer Benefits to UK Microbusinesses
Barclaycard Payments has joined the BT partnership network to help the small U.K. businesses grow, a press release from BT said Thursday (Aug. 11). The partnership network is an effort by the British telecommunications provider to help micro-businesses with up to five employees, the release said. The idea behind the partnership is “boosting the growth of UK businesses and the public sector” and the company wants to look at bolstering customer experiences.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
EMEA Daily: Nigeria Begins Regulating Mobile Devices via 5% Tax
In today’s top stories from Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), the Nigeria announced the implementation of a 5% tax on mobile devices. Nigerian Finance Minister Zainab Ahmed announced a 5% tax in a statement outlining the country’s fiscal predicament, as it spends more on debt servicing than it takes in, in revenue. Ahmed didn’t say when Nigeria will start collecting the tax, which is in addition to a 7.5% value-added tax on calls and data. In the first four months of the year, the country generated 1.63 trillion naira (about $3.9 billion) in revenue and made 1.94 trillion naira (about $4.6 billion) in debt service payments.
Today in Crypto: S. Korea Financial Watchdog Eye Fast-Tracking Crypto Laws; DOJ Seeks More Oversight of Celsius' Bankruptcy Plans
The South Korean finance watchdog is looking at fast-tracking a review of proposals for new crypto laws, a Coindesk report said. The task force plans to review proposed virtual asset legislation, of which there are 13 proposals currently. This comes after Terra collapsed and sent shock waves through the crypto...
How the Digital Euro Can Help Address Disintermediation, Sovereignty Issues
In a recent European Central Bank (ECB) working paper, central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) were discussed as being a potential “holy grail” for cross-border payments. In it, the authors highlighted the distinct advantages they perceived the technology held over bitcoin and stablecoins as technologies for driving cross-border payments that are “immediate, cheap, universal, and settled in a secure settlement medium.”
QuickBooks Launches SMB Wholesale Marketplace
QuickBooks has launched a new marketplace called Trada that “connects independent retailers with amazing brands and wholesale sellers,” the company said. According to a Thursday (Aug. 11) blog post announcing the new marketplace, the platform is especially geared toward small businesses. In function and appearance, the Trada website looks somewhat like a cross between Etsy and Amazon.
Report: Amazon to Expand Palm-Print Payment Tech to 65 Whole Foods Stores
Continuing its efforts to remake the in-store shopping experience, Amazon is reportedly making a big addition to the number of locations using its Amazon One technology that lets customers pay by scanning their palms. The company is said to be deploying Amazon One at another 65 Whole Foods stores in...
If You Invested $1,000 In Southwest Airlines (LUV) Stock At Its COVID-19 Pandemic Low, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who bought stocks during the COVID-19 market crash in 2020 have generally experienced some big gains in the past two years. But there is no question some big-name stocks performed better than others since the pandemic bottom. Southwest Airlines' Bumpy Road: One company that has been an exciting investment...
Brazil’s Central Bank Head Says Pix Instant Payments Will Replace Credit Cards
The chief of Brazil’s central bank believes the country’s open finance system will soon lead to the end of the use of credit cards. Speaking at a cryptocurrency event, Roberto Campos Neto said Friday (Aug. 12) that through open finance, which Brazil’s central bank has been implementing since 2021, users will control all aspects of their financial life in one place on their mobile phone, according to a report from Reuters.
Payments Tech Firm Finix Raises $30M
Payments technology company Finix has raised $30 million in new capital, bringing the firm’s total funding to $133 million. “Finix raised at an increased valuation despite the more challenging economic environment this year,” the company said in a news release Wednesday (Aug. 10). Backers of this round included...
Central Payments Closes $30M Growth Equity Raise
Central Payment, a payments-tech and card-issuing platform, today announced it has raised $30 million in growth equity financing that will spin it out from Central Bank of Kansas City. “Since inception, we have remained steadfast in our belief that new technology and the stability of a bank charter create opportunity...
Plans for Ethereum Spinoff Could Sputter without Backing of Top Stablecoins
A pollution-spewing version of the Ethereum blockchain will live on after the main smart contract platform switches to an environmentally friendlier, far more scalable technology next month. Just don’t try to buy anything on it. Crucially, the two top stablecoin issuers, Tether and Circle, announced on Tuesday (Aug. 9)...
Virtual Surgery Firm Raises $20M
A company whose platform lets surgeons experience simulated procedures in a controlled training environment has raised $20 million in venture capital. FundamentalVR, which is based in London, said in a Thursday (Aug. 11) announcement that the Series B round will fund technology development and expansion in the United States. “Our...
After 17-Month Slog, Coupang Sees Light at the End of the Losses
It’s hard to imagine that Coupang — often called “the Amazon of South Korea” — had its best day 17 months ago, when it briefly touched $69 per share just moments after its hyped and historic IPO debut on the NYSE, a level and prestige factor that it has never come close to since.
pymnts
Boston, MA
16K+
Followers
23K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.https://www.pymnts.com
Comments / 0