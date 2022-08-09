ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, GA

No lines, no waiting room: 24/7 COVID-19 testing kiosk in Harris Co.

By Sakura Gray
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fbLiy_0h9s7tQT00

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. ( WRBL ) — The Harris County Health Department is home to a new piece of technology that makes COVID-19 testing available 24/7.

The Georgia Department of Public Health rolled out 10 testing kiosks across the state; one sits at the entrance of the Harris County Health Department.

The cost-free PCR test takes less than 15 minutes. Users can either pre-register online (not required) or register at the kiosk.

Those who pre-register will have a QCR code to scan at the kiosk. Those who don’t are able to fill out their contact information on the touch screen kiosk.

After completing registration, a test kit will be dispensed. The kit includes a nasal swab and instructions on how to complete the test.

The specimen bags are picked up daily and sent to a lab for PCR testing. Results are sent via text or email.

The West Central Health District says those results are typically ready within 48 hours.

The testing kiosk means no time spent in a waiting room and no appointment necessary.

The Health Department says these self tests are helping ease the burden on healthcare workers, especially as they ramp up testing and vaccines for monkeypox.

The Harris County Health Department is located at 210 Forest Hill Drive, Hamilton.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 1

Related
WRBL News 3

Future 40,000 square foot athletic facility celebrated by Harris County School District

HAMILTON, Ga. (WRBL) — The Harris County School District held a groundbreaking ceremony at Harris County High School on Thursday to celebrate the school district’s future multi-sport athletic facility. Its anticipated completion date is in June 2023, according to a press release from the Harris County School District. Dr. Justin Finney, HCSD assistant superintendent of business […]
HARRIS COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

New poultry plant opens in Americus

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - A new poultry plant opened Thursday in Americus, bringing job opportunities with it. Tamarack will be used for packaging food that will go out to stores across south Georgia and all around the world. Having Georgia as a home for poultry is what drove Tamarack to...
AMERICUS, GA
WRBL News 3

New greenhouse celebrated at Harris County High School

HAMILTON, Ga. (WRBL) — The Harris County School Board of Education held a ribbon cutting on Thursday to celebrate Harris County High School getting a new greenhouse, which is located between the Career, Technical and Agricultural Education (CTAE) wing and the cafeteria. “We were happy to finally have that ribbon cutting,” said Dr. Justin Finney, […]
HARRIS COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Health
County
Harris County, GA
Harris County, GA
Government
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Coronavirus
City
Hamilton, GA
Hamilton, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Government
WRBL News 3

Crowdfunding campaign started to transform Theo McGee Park

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Trees Columbus and the Columbus Parks and Recreation Department have big plans for Theo McGee Park, located at 1140 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Columbus. The two entities have formed a partnership to transform the park into a place that better meets community needs. On Thursday, they held a press conference […]
COLUMBUS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pcr#Kiosk#Waiting Room#Harris Co#The Health Department#Monkeypox#Nexstar Media Inc
WTVM

Chambers County schools adjusting to new district changes

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Chambers County School District has been busy with new changes and updates within the school system. The first day of school for Chambers County started on August 8, where all students are now required to wear school uniforms. But, according to the superintendent, the students have enjoyed not having to decide what to wear each day.
CHAMBERS COUNTY, AL
WTVM

Harris County discusses possible new unified development code

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - On August 2, Harris County residents filled the room to tell the board of commissioners exactly how they felt about the proposed unified development code (UDC). In a 3 to 2 vote, the proposal requiring five acres to build and ten acres for agricultural land...
HARRIS COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WTVM

WTVM News Leader 9 to expand local news programming

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Gray Television’s ABC affiliate WTVM News Leader 9 serving Columbus GA., is expanding its local newscasts starting September 5th. It will offer an additional two half-hours of local news in new time periods each weekday. These newscasts include WTVM News Leader 9 Midday (12:30 pm/11:30am central), WTVM News Leader 9 Evening (7:30pm/6:30central). With the addition of these newscasts, WTVM will offer more than 37 hours of original local newscasts weekly.
COLUMBUS, GA
themadisonrecord.com

Extension Service: How to deal with chiggers

AUBURN UNIVERSITY, Ala. – One of the peskiest outdoor insects may be crawling around your neck of the woods. Chiggers are nearly invisible and hard to control because of their size. However, with the appropriate control, you can keep your family off their menu. What is a chigger?. Chiggers,...
AUBURN, AL
WTVM

3 arrested for owning, operating chop shop in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department arrested three people on altering Vehicle Identification Numbers (VIN) while owning and operating a chop shop. On August 10, the Columbus Police Department conducted a joint operation with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency that included five search warrants served at five separate locations including:
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy