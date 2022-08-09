ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake Forest, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
neusenews.com

help wanted: The Adams School of Dentistry at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill - Part-Time Clinical Research Assistant

Part-Time Clinical Research Assistant The Adams School of Dentistry at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill is looking to hire a motivated and enthusiastic Clinical Research Assistant to work in Lenoir County, NC. The initial appointment period is three years, part-time 20 hours per week. As the assistant,...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

UNC Installing Permanent James Cates Memorial On Campus

UNC chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz shared a statement Friday announcing the installation of a permanent James Cates Memorial on campus. Cates was murdered on the UNC campus by a Nazi-supporting, white supremacist motorcycle gang known as the Storm Troopers on November 21, 1970. Cates, a Black man, had been invited to...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL News

Person injured in rollover crash near Wake Forest

Wake Forest, N.C. — One person was taken to the hospital Friday morning after a rollover crash. The single-car crash occurred on North Carolina Highway 98 near Six Forks Road after 2:30 a.m. There were limited details available on the crash or condition of the driver. The road reopened...
WAKE FOREST, NC
The Associated Press

KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Timberleaf, a New-Home Community in Durham, North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 12, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Timberleaf, a new, single-family home community in Durham. Timberleaf is conveniently located near Interstate 85 off Ferrell Road for an easy commute to Duke Regional Hospital, Duke University and The Research Triangle, one of the most prominent high-tech research and development parks in the country. The community is close to The Streets at Southpoint, Brier Creek Commons and Durham Performing Arts Center for a variety of shopping, dining and entertainment. Residents will also enjoy the community’s proximity to Falls Lake and Eno River State Park for outdoor recreation. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220812005101/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of Timberleaf, a new-home community in Durham, North Carolina. (Graphic: Business Wire)
DURHAM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wake Forest, NC
Education
City
Wake Forest, NC
WRAL

Dozens of law enforcement surround gas station near Knightdale

Dozens of law enforcement officers from multiple agencies surrounded a gas station Friday morning. The scene was busy before 1:30 a.m. at the Marathon station at Battle Bridge Road and Auburn Knightdale Road in southeastern Wake County. Limited information was available. WRAL News is there working to learn what happened.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baptist#College
elonnewsnetwork.com

Elon University campus police conduct investigation at Moseley Center

Elon University Campus Safety and Police. Updated as of Aug. 9 at 1:32 p.m. to include a statement from Assistant Chief of Police Douglas Dotson. Elon University campus police conducted an investigation at the Moseley Center following a 911 call reporting a suspicious package, according to an Elon E-Alert Aug. 8.
ELON, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
WRAL

Restaurant Ratings: Hardee's, Wing Stop, Lonerider at Five Points

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Restaurant Ratings: Hardee's, Wing Stop, Lonerider at Five Points. Keely Arthur and 5 on Your Side this week bring you restaurant ratings for Hardee's in...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Fire reported at AAA repair shop in Cary

Cary, N.C. — Firefighters responded to a fire at a AAA repair shop in Cary on Thursday night. A report of smoke and fire being visible from the shop in the 500 block of Walnut Street came around 7:30 p.m. Firefighters said it appeared the fire started on the roof or in the attic area of the shop.
CARY, NC
WRAL News

Dozens of police respond to shooting in southeast Raleigh neighborhood

Raleigh, N.C. — Dozens of Raleigh police were on scene of a shots fired call in a southeast Raleigh neighborhood on Thursday afternoon. When officers arrived to the scene on Schenley Drive, they found a home with multiple gunshots fired into it. A man and woman inside the home also had very minor, non-life-threatening injures, police said.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Raleigh police investigate fatal collision, active crime scene outside home

Raleigh, N.C. — A large police presence is blocking off part of a Raleigh neighborhood, where there's an active crime scene and at least one person dead. Raleigh police responded to a vehicle collision at around 5:22 p.m. and found a dead man in the driveway in front of a home on Kissimmee near Filbin Creek Drive. A black vehicle can be seen crashed into a parked car in the driveway.
RALEIGH, NC
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Town Government & Police Shut Down Due To Covid

Just when we thought we’d moved on. A North Carolina town government has announced they will be shut down this week due to Covid. The Pittsboro Town Hall will be closed at least through next Monday. Pittsboro is in Chatam County which is west of Raleigh. This is due to staffing issues related to Covid 19 per a press release. Both walk-in and drive-up services at the Town Hall will be halted by this closure. Additionally, the Police department is also closed to visitors.
PITTSBORO, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy