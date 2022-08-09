Read full article on original website
Durham Sheriff shares eviction resources with communityThe Triangle TribuneDurham County, NC
DPS kindergarten kickoff helps parents adjustThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
NCCU receives grant to digitize historical photosThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
3 great pizza places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasKill Devil Hills, NC
Give Goat Yoga a try at Avery Family FarmThe Planking TravelerDurham, NC
neusenews.com
help wanted: The Adams School of Dentistry at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill - Part-Time Clinical Research Assistant
Part-Time Clinical Research Assistant The Adams School of Dentistry at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill is looking to hire a motivated and enthusiastic Clinical Research Assistant to work in Lenoir County, NC. The initial appointment period is three years, part-time 20 hours per week. As the assistant,...
chapelboro.com
UNC Installing Permanent James Cates Memorial On Campus
UNC chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz shared a statement Friday announcing the installation of a permanent James Cates Memorial on campus. Cates was murdered on the UNC campus by a Nazi-supporting, white supremacist motorcycle gang known as the Storm Troopers on November 21, 1970. Cates, a Black man, had been invited to...
Person injured in rollover crash near Wake Forest
Wake Forest, N.C. — One person was taken to the hospital Friday morning after a rollover crash. The single-car crash occurred on North Carolina Highway 98 near Six Forks Road after 2:30 a.m. There were limited details available on the crash or condition of the driver. The road reopened...
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Timberleaf, a New-Home Community in Durham, North Carolina
RALEIGH, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 12, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Timberleaf, a new, single-family home community in Durham. Timberleaf is conveniently located near Interstate 85 off Ferrell Road for an easy commute to Duke Regional Hospital, Duke University and The Research Triangle, one of the most prominent high-tech research and development parks in the country. The community is close to The Streets at Southpoint, Brier Creek Commons and Durham Performing Arts Center for a variety of shopping, dining and entertainment. Residents will also enjoy the community’s proximity to Falls Lake and Eno River State Park for outdoor recreation. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220812005101/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of Timberleaf, a new-home community in Durham, North Carolina. (Graphic: Business Wire)
WRAL
Sky 5 flies over scene where Wake deputy was found dead overnight
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Sky 5 flies over scene where Wake deputy was found dead overnight. Law enforcement are searching for a person who shot and killed a Wake...
Residents evacuated due to gas leak in Wake Forest neighborhood
Wake Forest, N.C. — A gas leak near a Wake Forest neighborhood caused residents to evacuate and traffic to be diverted near Rogers Road. Construction crews ruptured a gas line along the 3800 block of Wild Meadow Lane on Wednesday afternoon. Emergency personnel were on the scene. Due to...
WRAL
Sheriff identifies deputy found dead in Wake County
Sheriff Gerald Baker identified the deputy as Ned Byrd. Byrd had been a deputy for approximately five years after having served as a long-time detention officer in Wake County. Reporter: Joe Fisher. Photographer: Lauren DesArmo.
WRAL
Dozens of law enforcement surround gas station near Knightdale
Dozens of law enforcement officers from multiple agencies surrounded a gas station Friday morning. The scene was busy before 1:30 a.m. at the Marathon station at Battle Bridge Road and Auburn Knightdale Road in southeastern Wake County. Limited information was available. WRAL News is there working to learn what happened.
WRAL
Dozens of Raleigh police, some in tactical gear, respond to shots fired call
Raleigh, N.C. — Dozens of Raleigh police were on scene of a shots fired call Thursday afternoon. Police said there was an ongoing investigation near Schenley Drive. There were no significant injuries, police said, but additional details were not released.
WRAL
Man accused of threatening to kill people at Franklin County business
Man accused of threatening to kill people at Franklin County business. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said 21-year-old Cincear Zyair Glasco, of Henderson, threatened to kill everyone in at Eaton Corporation "if a certain individual did not come out and speak with him." Reporter: Chris Lovingood.
elonnewsnetwork.com
Elon University campus police conduct investigation at Moseley Center
Elon University Campus Safety and Police. Updated as of Aug. 9 at 1:32 p.m. to include a statement from Assistant Chief of Police Douglas Dotson. Elon University campus police conducted an investigation at the Moseley Center following a 911 call reporting a suspicious package, according to an Elon E-Alert Aug. 8.
wcti12.com
Amber Alert canceled: Mother escaped from behavioral health unit, kidnapped daughter
CARY, Wake County — The North Carolina Department of Public Safety says the Amber Alert for 5-year-old Amani Jada Bruce has been canceled. No further details were made available. An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing 5-year-old girl, after officials said her biological mother escaped from the...
WRAL
Restaurant Ratings: Hardee's, Wing Stop, Lonerider at Five Points
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Restaurant Ratings: Hardee's, Wing Stop, Lonerider at Five Points. Keely Arthur and 5 on Your Side this week bring you restaurant ratings for Hardee's in...
Fire reported at AAA repair shop in Cary
Cary, N.C. — Firefighters responded to a fire at a AAA repair shop in Cary on Thursday night. A report of smoke and fire being visible from the shop in the 500 block of Walnut Street came around 7:30 p.m. Firefighters said it appeared the fire started on the roof or in the attic area of the shop.
Sheriff: Deputy killed in Wake County shooting; search on for shooter
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — A deputy was killed along a dark stretch of road in North Carolina and authorities said Friday that they were searching for whoever fired the shots. WTVD, our ABC affiliate in Raleigh, reported the shooting happened around 11 p.m. on Thursday in eastern Wake County.
City of Oxford preparing for 'unprecedented' growth
Oxford, N.C. — As the cost of a home goes up in the Triangle area, many people are looking a little further out so they can get more home space for their money. The city of Oxford is making a name for itself as an option. Ashley Cohn and...
Dozens of police respond to shooting in southeast Raleigh neighborhood
Raleigh, N.C. — Dozens of Raleigh police were on scene of a shots fired call in a southeast Raleigh neighborhood on Thursday afternoon. When officers arrived to the scene on Schenley Drive, they found a home with multiple gunshots fired into it. A man and woman inside the home also had very minor, non-life-threatening injures, police said.
WRAL
After devastating fire, Knightdale community bands together to help family
After devastating fire, Knightdale community bands together to help family. Last Thursday, their Knightdale home was burned. Tuesday, the family watched as what was left was torn down. But, the family's community is working to make sure something new can rise from the ashes on Fayetteville Street. Reporter: Eric Miller.
Raleigh police investigate fatal collision, active crime scene outside home
Raleigh, N.C. — A large police presence is blocking off part of a Raleigh neighborhood, where there's an active crime scene and at least one person dead. Raleigh police responded to a vehicle collision at around 5:22 p.m. and found a dead man in the driveway in front of a home on Kissimmee near Filbin Creek Drive. A black vehicle can be seen crashed into a parked car in the driveway.
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Town Government & Police Shut Down Due To Covid
Just when we thought we’d moved on. A North Carolina town government has announced they will be shut down this week due to Covid. The Pittsboro Town Hall will be closed at least through next Monday. Pittsboro is in Chatam County which is west of Raleigh. This is due to staffing issues related to Covid 19 per a press release. Both walk-in and drive-up services at the Town Hall will be halted by this closure. Additionally, the Police department is also closed to visitors.
