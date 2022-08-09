Read full article on original website
Neosho aims to improve in second season under Taute
NEOSHO, Mo. – (WATCH) The Neosho Wildcats aim to continue to climb in the COC in their second season under head coach Brandon Taute. Check out more from the Neosho Wildcats in our 2022 Pigskin Preview.
Webb City Little League finishes as runner-up in Regional Tournament
UPDATE: The Webb City Little League Baseball team lost the Midwest Region Championship game today to Davenport, Iowa. Webb City fell 4-3 in extra innings. Here are some stats from the game: –Original Article– JOPLIN, Mo. — Webb City is one win away from a trip to the Little League World Series. Webb City Little League Baseball play Davenport, Iowa...
Lamar returns talented group for 2022 season
LAMAR, Mo. – (WATCH) The Lamar Tigers return a talented group of skill players for the 2022 season. Check out more from the Tigers in our 2022 Pigskin Preview.
Dowd moves to quarterback; McDonald County aims to fill holes left by graduating class
MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. – McDonald County will shuffle roles and look for guys to step up after a successful senior class graduated. Junior Destyn Dowd will take over as quarterback for the Mustangs. Last year, Dowd rushed for 580 yards and five touchdowns as a running back. For more...
Hulstine, Holland lead Webb City to Midwest Regional championship
WEBB CITY, Mo. – The Webb City 12u baseball team is just one win away from a trip to the Little League World Series. Webb City defeated Davenport, Iowa 3-1 Wednesday morning in Indianapolis to punch their ticket to the Midwest Regional Tournament championship game – which will be played on Friday.
Numbers, expectations rise for Carl Junction football
CARL JUNCTION, Mo. – (WATCH) Numbers in the program and expectations rise for Carl Junction in 2022, after the team was 3-7 overall last season. Check out more from Carl Junction in our 2022 Pigskin Preview.
Young East Newton team aims to build winning culture under Tom Ellis
EAST NEWTON, Mo. – East Newton has a very young team this year – five seniors and even less with significant varsity game experience. The Patriots aim to begin to build a winning culture under new head coach, Tom Ellis. For more on East Newton, visit our 2022...
KOAM’s going on tour, stop by and say hi!
The KOAM “More Power” project is complete and it’s time to celebrate… with a tour!. Starting August 11, 2022, the KOAM crew will be stopping in 6 local cities to broadcast live. Each Thursday during the tour, tune in to KOAM News at Noon (on location weather), 5 and 6 (on location full newscasts).
Unresponsive child inside a hot vehicle in Carthage, Mo.
CARTHAGE, Mo. – Lieut Jeff Pinnell tells us Carthage Police responded to a residence Friday about 1:30 p.m. in the 100 block of North Maple in reference to a 3-year-old female unresponsive inside a hot vehicle. She was rushed to a Joplin Hospital and then flown to Springfield, Mo....
2nd Annual Tractor Pull rolls into Seneca for a good cause
Don Bock and Galen Zook sat down with Chris Warner to talk about the upcoming 2nd Annual Tractor Pull in Seneca, Missouri. Proceeds from the event will go to benefit Seneca veterans as well as funding for a new handicap swing in Seneca city park. If you are interested, here’s all the information you’ll need:
$174K lottery won but unclaimed in Springfield
A $174,000 Show Me Cash prize was awarded to a ticket purchased in Springfield, but the prize has not been claimed yet.
Wednesday Blog: The heat returns but it looks interesting down the road. -Doug
I hope your week has been great so far and hopefully you got some rain. Now most of the rain was on the MO and AR side, it was a sharp cut-off when you push into KS and OK. However, in Joplin we did pick up over a 1/2″ which is great to see.
30 Summers Ago, 3 Missouri Women Disappeared Forever
It was the summer of 1992 when one of Missouri's biggest mysteries began. 3 women in Springfield, Missouri vanished and have never been seen since and no one knows why. The case is now known as The Springfield 3. It has its own page on the Unsolved Mysteries Wiki website. It summarizes the case with a simple description:
Newton Co. man killed in t-bone crash east of Neosho, Mo.
NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. – Just after 6 p.m. Wednesday evening reports of a t-bone crash at State Hwy H and Norway Road alerted Newton County Central Dispatch. Newton County Sheriff’s Deputies, Granby Fire Dept, Newton County Ambulance responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. On the scene we learn the crash proved fatal to one driver, George Eads, 90, of...
The Big 3: dump truck crash and burn, fatal crash in Jasper county, stranger with candy and “Grease” is the word
BIG STORY #3: About 11:15 a.m. on August 8th, a dump truck went through a guardrail on I-44 near mile marker 10 in Joplin. The driver was not able to get out of the doors, so he climbed through the windshield just a short distance to the west on Outer road where a crew from Liberty Electric was working. They ran to the crash and used all their extinguishers to help with the fire. We have more on this story if you like to click here.
Cost of nursing homes and assisted living: how Missouri ranks
How much do nursing homes and assisted living facilities cost in Missouri and how do those costs rank compared to other states? A recent study ranked each states' long-term care quality.
Jeep overturns on Joplin’s S Rangeline, coming to rest at Shady Lane Trailer Park sign
JOPLIN, Mo. – Just before 7:45 p.m. Tuesday night reports of a single vehicle crash in the 4700 block of S Rangeline alerted Joplin E911 Dispatch. The vehicle was reported to be upside down off the roadway. Joplin Fire Dept, Joplin Police Dept, Newton County Ambulance and Newton County...
30th anniversary of a 14-year-old girl’s disappearance in Missouri
JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNF) — Police in Joplin, Missouri, are highlighting a Missing Persons case from the 1990s, looking for that one tip that could crack the case. It’s now 30 years since 14-year-old Tracy Pickett went missing. She disappeared on this date in 1992. Joplin detectives are continuing to work the case, pointing out they’ve […]
Wildcat Glades talks two events happening Friday and Saturday
Joplin, MO. — Are you looking for something fun to do this weekend at Wildcat Glades? Then you might want to consider not only the first ever Crawdads at the Creek and Shoal Creek Water Festival. The Crawdads at the Creek event is happening Friday, August 12th at 6:30 pm and the Shoal Creek Water Festival is happening Saturday, August 13th from 9 AM to 2 PM. There are a few things you should know for the Crawdad at the Creeks event:
Carthage, Mo. man killed as tractor trailer overturns on Baseline Blvd
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 1 p.m. Tuesday reports of a serious crash on Baseline Blvd near Civil War Road alerted Jasper County E911. Jasper Fire Dept, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies and Mercy EMS responded emergency. Missouri State Highway Patrol and MoDOT Emergency Response were notified. On the scene of the crash the roadway was completely blocked. Tpr B. Walker...
