Carthage, MO

Neosho aims to improve in second season under Taute

NEOSHO, Mo. – The Neosho Wildcats aim to continue to climb in the COC in their second season under head coach Brandon Taute.
NEOSHO, MO
Lamar returns talented group for 2022 season

LAMAR, Mo. – The Lamar Tigers return a talented group of skill players for the 2022 season.
LAMAR, MO
Carthage, MO
Carthage, MO
Carthage, MO
Hulstine, Holland lead Webb City to Midwest Regional championship

WEBB CITY, Mo. – The Webb City 12u baseball team is just one win away from a trip to the Little League World Series. Webb City defeated Davenport, Iowa 3-1 Wednesday morning in Indianapolis to punch their ticket to the Midwest Regional Tournament championship game – which will be played on Friday.
WEBB CITY, MO
Numbers, expectations rise for Carl Junction football

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. – Numbers in the program and expectations rise for Carl Junction in 2022, after the team was 3-7 overall last season.
CARL JUNCTION, MO
KOAM’s going on tour, stop by and say hi!

The KOAM "More Power" project is complete and it's time to celebrate… with a tour!. Starting August 11, 2022, the KOAM crew will be stopping in 6 local cities to broadcast live. Each Thursday during the tour, tune in to KOAM News at Noon (on location weather), 5 and 6 (on location full newscasts).
JOPLIN, MO
2nd Annual Tractor Pull rolls into Seneca for a good cause

Don Bock and Galen Zook sat down with Chris Warner to talk about the upcoming 2nd Annual Tractor Pull in Seneca, Missouri. Proceeds from the event will go to benefit Seneca veterans as well as funding for a new handicap swing in Seneca city park.
SENECA, MO
30 Summers Ago, 3 Missouri Women Disappeared Forever

It was the summer of 1992 when one of Missouri's biggest mysteries began. 3 women in Springfield, Missouri vanished and have never been seen since and no one knows why. The case is now known as The Springfield 3.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Newton Co. man killed in t-bone crash east of Neosho, Mo.

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. – Just after 6 p.m. Wednesday evening reports of a t-bone crash at State Hwy H and Norway Road alerted Newton County Central Dispatch. Newton County Sheriff's Deputies, Granby Fire Dept, Newton County Ambulance responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. On the scene we learn the crash proved fatal to one driver, George Eads, 90.
NEWTON COUNTY, MO
The Big 3: dump truck crash and burn, fatal crash in Jasper county, stranger with candy and “Grease” is the word

BIG STORY #3: About 11:15 a.m. on August 8th, a dump truck went through a guardrail on I-44 near mile marker 10 in Joplin. The driver was not able to get out of the doors, so he climbed through the windshield just a short distance to the west on Outer road where a crew from Liberty Electric was working. They ran to the crash and used all their extinguishers to help with the fire.
30th anniversary of a 14-year-old girl’s disappearance in Missouri

JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNF) — Police in Joplin, Missouri, are highlighting a Missing Persons case from the 1990s, looking for that one tip that could crack the case. It's now 30 years since 14-year-old Tracy Pickett went missing. She disappeared on this date in 1992. Joplin detectives are continuing to work the case.
JOPLIN, MO
Wildcat Glades talks two events happening Friday and Saturday

Joplin, MO. — Are you looking for something fun to do this weekend at Wildcat Glades? Then you might want to consider not only the first ever Crawdads at the Creek and Shoal Creek Water Festival. The Crawdads at the Creek event is happening Friday, August 12th at 6:30 pm and the Shoal Creek Water Festival is happening Saturday, August 13th from 9 AM to 2 PM.
JOPLIN, MO
Carthage, Mo. man killed as tractor trailer overturns on Baseline Blvd

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 1 p.m. Tuesday reports of a serious crash on Baseline Blvd near Civil War Road alerted Jasper County E911. Jasper Fire Dept, Jasper County Sheriff's Deputies and Mercy EMS responded emergency. Missouri State Highway Patrol and MoDOT Emergency Response were notified. On the scene of the crash the roadway was completely blocked.
JASPER COUNTY, MO

