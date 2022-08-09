Read full article on original website
klkntv.com
Urgent warning sent to parents as Lincoln welcomes back thousands of students
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — There’s just one full week left before tens of thousands of college students begin the fall semester here in Lincoln. Both University of Nebraska-Lincoln and Southeast Community College start classes on August 22. That’s why the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services is...
1011now.com
Ongoing UNMC study looks into pediatric brain tumors within Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nine-year-old Grace Loftus loves to paint and loves to help animals. In a few short months, her life quickly changed. In April of 2021, she started having dizzy spells; a few months later came the headaches. By October she was diagnosed with Medulloblastoma. “So where it...
KETV.com
Meet Popsicle, the pet of the week available for adoption at the Nebraska Humane Society
OMAHA, Neb. — Each week, KETV NewsWatch 7 will be showcasing an animal up for adoption at the Nebraska Humane Society. Looking for a dog who will melt your heart no matter the temperature? Give Popsicle a chance!. Popsicle is a one-year, seven-month-old boxer/pit bull mix with a lot...
1011now.com
Pleasant Dale Fire purchases Bennington Fire & Rescue’s used ambulance
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After months of fundraising, Seward County-based Pleasant Dale Volunteer Fire now has the department’s fire ambulance in it’s history. In a Wednesday evening Facebook post, the department shared that their first-ever ambulance had finally arrived at their station. That used piece of apparatus is courtesy of Bennington Fire & Rescue in Douglas County (northwest of Omaha).
1011now.com
Eligibility changing for emergency rental assistance program as funds dwindle
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - More than 4,300 people in Lincoln have paid rent using millions of dollars in federal funds, but now the city said that money is drying up, changing who can apply for help. Starting now, anyone who has already received assistance will be cut off to save...
1011now.com
Dartmouth-Hitchcock researcher explores how Yoga benefits MS patients
New Lincoln Northeast head coach Javonta Boyd leads the Rockets through a preseason practice. The Nebraska football team practiced inside Memorial Stadium for their 12th workout during fall camp. Watch out for these Back-to-School scams. Updated: 12 hours ago. As parents and students stock up on school supplies for the...
1011now.com
Lincoln Transportation urges caution around street projects near schools
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -With most Lincoln schools beginning classes next week, Lincoln Transportation and Utilities urges drivers and pedestrians to use caution around Lincoln on the Move and other street projects underway near schools. The six-year Lincoln on the Move program is investing an additional $78 million in street...
klkntv.com
‘It’s a dying art’: Nebraska’s first female shoe cobbler is retiring after 40 years
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLIN) – Holly Herrod has been repairing shoes in Lincoln for over 40 years but is finally deciding to close up shop. Holly ran multiple shops in the Lincoln area for several decades, but with worn-out shoulders and business slowing down, she’s made to decision to retire.
1011now.com
11-year-old Nebraska girl doesn’t let mobile disability stop her
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A young girl from Beaver Lake shows us nothing is impossible. When she was born, doctors thought Abigail Harvey, 11, would never walk. She’s doing much more than that. Abigail does it all: sports, music, pageants, but she does them a little differently. She was...
Nebraska native returns home to shoot film about youthful days in Nebraska City
LINCOLN — A Nebraska native has returned home to film a Nebraska story, in large part because of a new state grant program for filmmaking. Adam Rehmeier, now a Michigan-based screenwriter and director, has been shooting his coming-of-age comedy, “Snack Shack,” in his hometown of Nebraska City for the past two weeks as part of […] The post Nebraska native returns home to shoot film about youthful days in Nebraska City appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
Texas man sentenced for distributing fentanyl in Nebraska
Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced that Ezekiel Fernandez, II, 32, of Highlands, Texas, was sentenced today in federal court in Lincoln, Nebraska. United States District Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced Fernandez to 57 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of a mixture containing fentanyl. After serving his sentence, Fernandez will be placed on supervised release for 2 years. There is no parole in the federal system.
KETV.com
Nebraska Medicine now offering Novavax COVID-19 vaccine
OMAHA, Neb. — For the first time in the Omaha metro, theNovavax COVID-19 vaccine is available for people 18 and older. Nebraska Medicine is offering the vaccine in two locations, one in Lincoln and the other in Omaha. Pharmacy at Lauritzen Outpatient Center, 4014 Leavenworth St. in Omaha. University...
klin.com
Lincoln Receives $23.6 Million For Multi-Modal Transportation Center
Lincoln’s StarTran has been awarded a $23,665,721 million federal grant to design and build a new multi-modal transportation center. “We are incredibly grateful for this historic $23.6 million investment in Lincoln’s public transportation system, made possible through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the work of our federal partners, including the Biden Administration and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg,” said Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird. “These funds make it possible for us to connect people more efficiently to their jobs and classrooms, enhance the rider experience, improve working conditions for our bus drivers, and advance our Climate Action Plan goal of developing a cleaner, greener transportation system.”
Neb. Public Power District appoints new VP of Customer Services
COLUMBUS, Neb.-Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD) President and CEO Tom Kent recently announced changes in two executive leadership positions at the district. As current Vice President of Customer Services and Chief Customer Officer Ken Curry transitions toward retirement, he will move into the role of Special Assistant to the President and CEO. While Courtney Dentlinger has been appointed by Kent, to the role of Vice President of Customer Service and External Affairs and Chief Customer Officer, effective September 1.
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln man accused of 100 mph pursuit in stolen vehicle in northeast Nebraska
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A Lincoln man was arrested in northeast Nebraska after reportedly stealing cars in multiple counties and being detained at gunpoint by a local citizen. Just before midnight on Wednesday, the Stanton County Sheriff's Office reported observing a westbound vehicle on Highway 275 about four miles of Norfolk and attempted to stop it for an alleged traffic violation.
klkntv.com
Nebraska Game and Parks chemically bombs Wagon Train Lake
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The existing fish population at Wagon Train Lake was completely wiped out Wednesday morning. Undesired species are now taking over the lake including common carp, white perch and gizzard shad. These types of fish have started to out-compete desired species, causing the habitat and water quality to decline.
kzum.org
KZUM News – 08.06.2022
Amantha Dickman, News Director: You’re listening to “KZUM News” on 89.3 KZUM Lincoln and KZUM HD. [Fades in on the “KZUM News” program music, an original production of Jack Rodenburg for the program. The introduction music plays for 20 seconds before fading out.]. Good afternoon...
kfornow.com
Lincoln Has Another Covid-19 Death
Lincoln, NE (August 8, 2022) Lincoln had one more death from Covid-`19 today. She was a woman over 100 years of age. Her death brings the Lancaster County pandemic death toll to 447. The health department reported 86 new cases over the weekend, and 45 more today. COMPLETE DAILY REPORT.
Citizen held suspected car thief at gunpoint, Nebraska sheriff’s office says
A man believed to have stolen multiple cars across eastern Nebraska has been arrested after authorities said a citizen saw him allegedly trying to steal a vehicle.
WOWT
Warhorse officials hope to set up Lincoln casino in mid-September, delays in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Slot machines in Lincoln could start spinning in about a month. Warhorse Casino officials are hoping to set up around 400 slot machines around mid-September for a temporary setup while construction continues. But things won’t happen as fast. Casino gambling in Omaha will have to wait...
