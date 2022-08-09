Read full article on original website
KIII TV3
Corpus Christi residents hope for much needed rain as drought conditions remain steady
Off Everhart Road, sprinklers and hoses are putting in the work. People such as Al Vela are taking full advantage of living in zone three on Wednesdays.
KIII TV3
More rain and flooding potential in Corpus Christi heading into the weekend
Scattered storms along the coast on Friday. Saturday is beginning to look soggy with off and on rain showers and storms through the day.
KIII TV3
Friday Forecast: Scattered rain, lower temperatures in Corpus Christi
An unstable weather pattern will stick with us through the start of our next work week. Scattered to numerous showers lasting until Sunday morning.
KIII TV3
Bus stop removal impacting students
Vaan Yarbro was looking forward to his sophomore year at the new Mary Carroll High School. However, all that changed when he was told he lives to close.
