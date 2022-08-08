ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oilers superfan Stelter dies at age 6

Encouraged team to 'Play La Bamba, baby,' was inspiration during playoff run. Ben Stelter, the Edmonton Oilers superfan who befriended captain Connor McDavid and encouraged them to "Play La Bamba, baby" after each win in the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs, has died at the age of 6. Ben's father, Mike...
Makar has Stanley Cup slumber party before heading to childhood rink

Avalanche defenseman, 2022 Conn Smythe winner, shows off trophy in Calgary. Nothing like a sleepover with your new best friend. Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar, the 2022 Conn Smythe Trophy winner, invited the Stanley Cup into his childhood room for a little rest and relaxation before a big day. Makar...
World Junior Championship roundup: McTavish has four goals in Canada win

Sharks forward Bordeleau helps U.S. defeat Switzerland; Panthers prospect Puutio key for Finland in shootout victory. Thursday is the third day of the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship, which is being held at Rogers Place in Edmonton. Day 3 games. Canada 11, Slovakia 1 -- Mason McTavish, an Anaheim Ducks...
Ceulemans sees progress in his first year in CBJ system

Defenseman has eyes on the World Juniors as the first-round pick continues to develop. Corson Ceulemans can only watch the current World Junior Championship at home, but four months from now when the tournament returns to its usual holiday schedule, he might very well be taking part. A first-round pick...
Bill Spaulding Named MSG Networks Devils Play-by-Play Announcer | RELEASE

Spaulding replaces Steve Cangialosi who stepped away from the booth after 11 seasons. MSG Networks, the television home of the New Jersey Devils, today announced Bill Spaulding as the Devils new play-by-play announcer. Spaulding replaces Emmy Award-winning announcer Steve Cangialosi, who stepped down earlier this year after 11 seasons in the booth.
Three questions facing Calgary Flames

Huberdeau replacing offensive void, captain vacancy among concerns. NHL.com is providing in-depth analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, three important questions facing the Calgary Flames. [Flames 32 in 32: Season preview | Top prospects | Fantasy breakdown]. 1. Do the Flames have enough scoring...
3 'Star' keys to success for United States against Switzerland at WJC

NHL Network analyst Starman stresses importance of defense, play down the middle. The NHL Network will air every game of the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship at Rogers Place in Edmonton. It includes comprehensive coverage of the United States National Junior Team (1-0-0-0), which will play the second of four...
Chen, Mariano show off hockey skills in 'Secret Celebrity Renovation'

Olympic figure skater renovates Salt Lake City Sports Complex where he grew up skating. Nathan Chen is known for his ice skating skills, but on Friday fans will get a glimpse of his puck-handling skills. The Olympic gold medalist figure skater hit the ice with contractor/television personality Rob Mariano to...
CORONATO HELPS PUSH USA TO VICTORY

The Flames prospect scored in Thursday's win over Switzerland. Matt Coronato and the USA picked up their second win in the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship, downing Switzerland 7-1 on Thursday night. The Flames prospect scored his first goal of the tournament in the victory, giving him two points in...
Will the 2022-23 season be a breakthrough campaign for Thomas Harley?

For a 20-year-old defenseman, Harley had a marvelous season. He made his NHL regular season debut and played 34 games, averaging 13:41 in time on ice and accumulating a goal and three assists. He also played 27 games in the AHL and had 11 assists. Harley finished seventh on the...
Top prospects for Calgary Flames

Pelletier expected to battle for roster spot in training camp; Coronato returning to Harvard. NHL.com is providing in-depth prospect analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the top five prospects for the Calgary Flames, according to NHL.com. [Flames 32 in 32: Season preview | 3...
Inside look at Calgary Flames

Confidence to contend remains with additions of Huberdeau, Weegar. NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the Calgary Flames. The Calgary Flames will have a new look when the puck drops this season, but one thing remains...
Olczyk joins Kraken broadcast team after leaving Blackhawks

Will be analyst, held same position with Chicago past 15 seasons. Eddie Olczyk joined the Seattle Kraken broadcast team as a television analyst Thursday. The 55-year-old spent the past 15 seasons with the Chicago Blackhawks as their TV color analyst. "It's been a long process, two months to be pretty...
Red Wings re-sign Jake Walman to one-year contract

DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings today re-signed defenseman Jake Walman to a one-year contract with an average annual value of $1.05 million. Walman, 26, skated in 19 games with the Red Wings in 2021-22, recording four assists and four penalty minutes in 17:28 average time on ice. The 6-foot-2, 215-pound blueliner was acquired from the St. Louis Blues on March 21 with center Oskar Sundqvist and a second-round pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft in exchange for defensemen Nick Leddy and Luke Witkowski. Walman also suited up in 32 games for the Blues last season, tallying six points (3-3-6), a plus-three rating and six penalty minutes. He made his NHL debut with the Blues during the 2019-20 season and has totaled 12 points (4-8-12) and 18 penalty minutes in 76 career games. The Toronto, Ont., native turned pro following his junior season (2016-17) at Providence College and played 169 games in the American Hockey League between the Chicago Wolves, Binghamton Devils and San Antonio Rampage, compiling 63 points (17-46-63) and 106 penalty minutes. Walman also chipped in three points (2-1-3) in eight appearances with the Wolves during the 2017 Calder Cup Playoffs.
Making Space for Play

Kraken and all Seattle pro teams joined together this summer to provide 'sampling' of their sports and more access for kids in partnership with King County Play Equity Coalition. August 10, 2022. It's been a busy summer for the King County Play Equity Coalition and, by extension, the city's professional...
Three questions facing Buffalo Sabres

23-year-old forward Mittelstadt meeting expectations among concerns. NHL.com is providing in-depth analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, three important questions facing the Buffalo Sabres. [Sabres 32 in 32: Season preview | Top prospects | Fantasy breakdown]. 1. How will Owen Power handle the pressure...
On Tap: Day 2 of World Junior Championship

Spotlight on Canada forward Bedard; Wallstedt, Sweden face Switzerland. Wednesday is the second day of the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship, which is being held at Rogers Place in Edmonton. On Tap for Day 2. All games on NHL Network in U.S., TSN and RDS in Canada. Sweden vs. Switzerland...
Buffalo Sabres fantasy projections for 2022-23

Dahlin ranked among NHL.com's top 20 defensemen; Tuch solidified first power-play role. As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff identifies relevant players from the Buffalo Sabres. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. MORE FANTASY COVERAGE:...
WRANGLERS SIGN JOSH BROOK

The Calgary Wranglers announced today that they have signed defenceman Josh Brook to a one-year AHL contract. Brook, a native of Roblin, Manitoba, has 106 games of AHL experience with six goals and 23 assists for 29 points. The 23-year-old has played all of his four AHL seasons with the Laval Rocket after being drafted by the Montreal Canadians in the second round (56th overall) in the 2017 NHL Draft.
Canes Announce Prospects Showcase Schedule

RALEIGH, N.C. - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced the schedule for the 2022 NHL Prospects Showcase, presented by Invisalign, to take place from Sept. 16-19 at Invisalign Arena in Morrisville, N.C., and PNC Arena in Raleigh. Admission to all games is free.
