ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Feds likely obtained 'pulverizing' amount of evidence ahead of searching Trump's Mar-a-Lago home, legal experts say

By Azmi Haroun,Darren Samuelsohn,Laura Italiano,Katherine Tangalakis-Lippert,C. Ryan Barber
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TOAYM_0h9s6KwB00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AkFlE_0h9s6KwB00
Former President Donald Trump at a "Save America" rally in Waukesha, Wisconsin, on Friday.

AP Photo/Morry Gash

  • It's not an easy task to secure a federal search warrant against a former US president.
  • Legal experts told Insider that agents must prove a high degree of probable cause.
  • A former federal prosecutor, Gene Rossi, told Insider that Donald Trump was "in deep legal trouble."

For months, as new details emerged about the end of the Trump administration, the Justice Department confronted criticism over its slow, cautious approach to investigating the former president.

Again and again, Attorney General Merrick Garland met that criticism with what has almost become his personal mantra: The Justice Department, he says, will follow the "facts and the law."

On Monday, the facts and the law led FBI agents to former President Donald Trump's home .

Trump confirmed Monday that federal agents had executed a search warrant at his South Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago , in a search that several news outlets later reported was related to whether he mishandled classified government documents .

Regardless of the raid's focus, legal experts quickly reached a consensus about it: A pile of evidence must have backed up the warrant authorizing the search.

"There's every reason to think that there's a plus factor in the quantum and quantity of evidence that the government already had to support probable cause in this case, knowing that they would be besieged with criticism in some quarters that this is politically motivated," said David Laufman, a former top official in the Justice Department's national security division who prosecuted cases involving allegations of mishandling classified documents.

"If I were a senior department official who reviewed this prior to pulling the trigger on presenting an affidavit to a magistrate judge, I would've wanted a sufficient quality and quantity of evidence that was so pulverizing in its effect to simply neutralize any arguments to the contrary," said Laufman, now a partner at the law firm Wiggin and Dana LLP.

Indeed, for a deliberate Justice Department keen to turn the page from the politicization of the Trump era, the raid of Mar-a-Lago most likely required reviews at the highest levels and convincing evidence supporting a finding of probable cause, legal experts said.

"I cannot imagine the amount of probable cause set forth in a search warrant's supporting FBI affidavit of Trump's Florida home," said Gene Rossi, a former federal prosecutor from Northern Virginia. He added in an email to Insider that the number of "review levels" for the search warrant "must have been enormous, including by Trump's FBI appointee Christopher Wray."

The search unfolded months after the National Archives confirmed , in February, that many records Trump left behind had been torn and taped back together — and that the former president had taken boxes of documents to his resort that the federal government needed to retrieve. Earlier Monday, Axios published photographs — obtained by the New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman — showing documents in a toilet bowl that White House staff suspected were flushed by Trump.

Trump developed a reputation while in office as a notorious destroyer of documents and displayed a penchant for ripping presidential documents and leaving them for staffers to patch up, according to a report from Politico. Historians grew concerned over his tenure that his presidential records would be poorly preserved or destroyed — potentially violating the Presidential Records Act.

The 1970s law requires presidents and White House staff members to preserve official documents and communications — including gifts received in office, letters, emails, text messages, and social-media posts — and turn those items over to the Archives at the end of a president's term.

"Trump is in deep legal trouble," Rossi said.

For Trump, an inquiry into whether he mishandled classified material represents just one of several areas of legal risk. Trump, who was at Trump Tower in New York City during the search, is also facing scrutiny over his efforts to overturn his loss in the 2020 election to Joe Biden. At the same time, New York's attorney general, Letitia James, is investigating his business, an inquiry she said had uncovered evidence that the Trump Organization engaged in "fraudulent or misleading" practices.

In response to the search, Trump alleged Monday that the move resulted from "prosecutorial misconduct" and the "weaponization of the Justice System."

"Such an assault could only take place in broken, Third-World Countries," Trump said in a prepared statement. "Sadly, America has now become one of those broken Countries, corrupt at a level not seen before."

Trump was expected to make such claims in the event of heightened scrutiny or criminal charges. His assertion that Mar-a-Lago was "under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents" drew a rebuke from Trump's former personal attorney turned critic Michael Cohen.

"It's never good when the FBI raids your property," Cohen told Insider. Cohen knows that personally. In 2018, the FBI raided Cohen's Rockefeller Center office and his nearby Manhattan hotel room.

Trump lashed out angrily then, too, similarly likening the FBI's raid of Cohen's locations to a break-in.

"Despite Donald's repetitive claims that the FBI agents knock down doors and ransack properties, it is another lie as they are professional and courteous," Cohen said Monday night, adding that Trump "knew that they were coming for me."

An FBI representative declined to comment on the search.

In an email to Insider, former US Attorney Barbara McQuade stressed that for the FBI to obtain a search warrant, it would've needed to satisfy a federal judge that there was probable cause a specific crime had occurred at Mar-a-Lago.

"Search warrants," she said, "usually come toward the end of an investigation because they require a showing of probable cause and because they tend to tip off the suspect that they are under investigation."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 188

Question Mark?
4d ago

1973: The Justice Department files a housing discrimination lawsuit against the Trump Organization. 1978: The Trump Organization was accused of violating the consent decree. 1979: Trump is allegedly investigated for bribery. 1980: Trump is subpoenaed by the FBI to discuss his links to a mob-connected Teamsters official. 1987: The Federal Trade Commission recommends that the Justice Department prosecute Trump. 1988: Trump was investigated by the U.S. Attorney for money-laundering. 1990: The SEC investigated whether Trump violated the law in buying and selling stock. 1991: Trump's father is caught buying casino chips in lieu of giving Trump a loan. 1991: Trump Plaza is fined for discrimination. 1992: A congressional report links Trump's businesses to Asian organized crime.

Reply(16)
59
Joyce Overstreet
3d ago

That statement Donald Trump made about America being Corrupt has nothing on the criminal activities of breaking the laws of the constitution and Trying to Overthrow the democracy of our COUNTRY...

Reply(7)
49
edoggie
3d ago

Folks,. I'm wondering if we will find out what the classified documents were (after all they are classified). but even more:. What was Trump attempting to do with this information? MAGA crowd thinks Trump is being picked on but this dude has done things in office that has NEVER been done by any president. Trump is bringing this drama upon himself. You must accept that and so should he. This dude has Georgia, New York and God knows who else is pursuing him for wrongdoing. He did that to himself.

Reply(16)
43
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
State
Florida State
Rolling Stone

A Sunday Miracle: Fox News Audience Exposed to Jan. 6 Truth During Liz Cheney Interview

Click here to read the full article. In a rare moment on Fox News, its viewers heard the truth about Jan. 6 — thanks to Rep. Liz Cheney, one of two sitting Republicans on the committee investigating the Capitol attack. Despite Bret Baier’s attempts to push the Fox/Trump narrative that the Jan. 6 committee is biased and a sham, Cheney debunked talking point after talking point. Early in the Fox News Sunday interview, Baier tried to pin some of the blame for Jan. 6 on Democratic leadership and Capitol Police. “What will the committee’s report have to say about why the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barbara Mcquade
Person
Michael Cohen
Person
Letitia James
Person
Maggie Haberman
Person
Merrick Garland
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mar A Lago#Fbi Agents#The Justice Department#Fbi
TheDailyBeast

Rudy Giuliani Tells Steve Bannon He’s Still Upset Over Fox News Ban

Former New York City Mayor and Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani is still steaming over his alleged ban from Fox News, calling the network out on Steve Bannon’s War Room podcast for refusing to feature him on the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. After turning to Bannon last year to describe how he was “really hurt” by the move, Giuliani doubled down on Wednesday, telling the former White House adviser: “How could they not have me on on Sept. 11? They went through Sept. 11 as if I never existed, I mean it’s amazing.” Last year, Politico revealed Giuliani had learned of the ban on the night before the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. The ban was reportedly to last three months, but Fox News declined to comment at the time.Read more at The Daily Beast.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NewsBreak
Investigation
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Fox News

Eric Trump: They lied, cheated and stole

Eric Trump expressed his disgust over the FBI raid at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate Tuesday on "Jesse Watters Primetime." ERIC TRUMP: It's an absolute coordinated attack. Since the second my father came down the escalator, they have gone after him. They tried to go after him in the White House. They failed with impeachment one. They failed with impeachment two. Then they subpoenaed every member of our family. Hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of subpoenas. They made up dirty dossiers, they made up FISA warrants. They lied. They cheated and they stole. Right. And now you look at the least popular president in United States history, Joe Biden, and guess what? He wants to disqualify the most popular president in United States history, a guy who literally had a rally outside of his Mar-a-Lago home while he was located in New Jersey. That's how much love and support the man has. They know they're losing. They know their policies stink. They're losing on every aspect.
POTUS
Business Insider

Business Insider

574K+
Followers
37K+
Post
290M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy