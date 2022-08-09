ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Amarillo Police says city seeing rise in violent crimes

By Jack Kessler
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m7Oa5_0h9s5lXT00

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— According to the Amarillo Police Department, the city is seeing a rise in shootings, aggravated assaults, and deadly conduct cases this year.

Cpl. Jeb Hilton with the Amarillo Police Department said this year, there have been 14 homicides with 12 of those being from gunfire.

Hilton said this trend of shootings and gun violence is not just a trend that increasing in Amarillo.

“It’s a national thing, where we are seeing it more,” Hilton said. “It’s kind of good and bad. It’s not just happening here, that’s a positive. A negative is we are seeing more of it just like everybody else is.”

Hilton said this time last year they had 208 cases and this year they have 241.

“Actually, the year before that we were down a little bit, and then we have just seen a rise every year since,” Hilton said. “So we have to deal with that, it’s something that we see and we are hearing more, and obviously, people are seeing and hearing about it more. We just have to figure out a way to have people call us when those are happening and figure out a way for us to get those guns off the street.”

Hilton said they are also seeing more young kids with guns and they trying to figure out how they are getting their hands on them.

“We have people that don’t need guns that have guns and it’s something we have more and more and it’s leading to more and more violence,” Hilton said. “I don’t know if it’s the stress, the economy, the different things that add up to make it a bad situation.”

Hilton said they are working with local and federal agencies to get these numbers down. Hilton added that the department has started to work with the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to help collect ballistic evidence, track down some of these cases and get more of them solved.

“We have seen our shooting response team is going out and doing a lot better work and are able to put these cases through the courts quicker,” Hilton said. “We are doing a lot of things that are helping, it just hasn’t got those numbers going down yet.”

Hilton said one thing the public can do to help is by making sure their guns are locked up. Especially when left in a car to enter a place where they’re not allowed, or at home where they can be placed in a safe. The department also encourages residents to reach out to them and report when they hear gunshots.

Comments / 5

Related
abc7amarillo.com

1 dead, 1 hospitalized after shooting in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo police are investigating the 16th homicide of the year after a man was shot and killed Friday morning. Just before 8 a.m., police were called to the 2400 block of NW 15th Avenue. Officers found the body of 58-year-old Miguel Sapien Gutierrez and a...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo man indicted on multiple arson charges

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to court documents filed by the Randall County District Clerk, Robert Roberts was indicted on multiple charges of arson on Wednesday in connection with multiple fires that were started in May. According to court documents, Roberts was indicted on eight counts of “Arson, Enhanced” on August 10. In May, deputies […]
AMARILLO, TX
101.9 The Bull

Cold Cases In Amarillo? New Law May Help Solve Them.

It's the most infuriating thing on the planet for police and families. No, I'm not talking about someone's house getting broken into, although that would be infuriating. I'm talking about violent crimes. Assault, rape, murder. While law enforcement does an incredible job in tracking down those people that commit these crimes, there are always a few that they just can't seem to find enough evidence on.
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

One Dead After Friday Morning Shooting

The Amarillo Police Department is investigating a Friday morning shooting that left one man dead. At 7:55 am officers were called to the 2400 block of Northwest 15th Avenue after receiving word of shots being fired. When they arrived they found 58-year-old Miguel Sapien Gutierez already deceased, with a second...
AMARILLO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Amarillo, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Amarillo, TX
KFDA

Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for man wanted for aggravated assault

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a man wanted for aggravated assault charges. Isaac Joel Chavez is wanted by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Chavez is 27-year-old Hispanic man, he weighs 200 pounds and is six feet tall...
AMARILLO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Guns#Gun Violence#Violent Crime#Amarillo Police#Cpl
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

1 dead, 2 injured in Thursday Potter County crash

Update (5:22 p.m.) Officials with the Amarillo district of the Texas Department of Transportation said that RM 1061 is now reopened after Thursday morning’s wreck in Potter County. Update (11:45 a.m.) Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety provided information on the Thursday morning accident in northwest Potter County. Officials said that a semi-truck […]
POTTER COUNTY, TX
The Amarillo Pioneer

Amarillo Police Make Arrest in Sunday Night Crash

Amarillo Police have made an arrest as part of an investigation into a fatal crash on Sunday. According to APD, officers were dispatched Sunday night to the 700 block of Amarillo Boulevard East. An orange Jeep Wrangler, driven by 26-year-old Alejandra Martinez, was westbound on Amarillo Boulevard passing Grant Street. A 72-year-old male pedestrian was crossing Amarillo Boulevard from south to east.
KFDA

Officials working on a crash on Boys Ranch road

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - DPS and emergency responders are working on a crash at Boys Ranch Road and Saddleback Drive. According to a witness, four cars are involved in the crash. More information will be given once available.
BOYS RANCH, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kgncnewsnow.com

Crime Stoppers Looking for Burglary Suspects

Police car with emergency siren at night. 3D rendered illustration. Amarillo Crime stoppers are looking for help in identifying three suspects involved in a South Western Street business burglary. On Monday, July 25th, Amarillo Police went out on a call about a vehicle into a business. Two suspects entered the...
98.7 The Bomb

Red Light Cameras About To Be Obliterated From Amarillo

They're pesky. They're annoying. They cause us anxiety and panic. And now, they're about to be gone. What exactly am I referring to? I'm talking about those red light cameras that like to snap our picture on a bad hair day. I mean, they even like to get us when we look our best, but they'll no longer be able to catch those live-action shots of us driving.
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

Enormous Oopsie! Car Slams Into Office On Wolflin Ave

Sometimes things happen in life. All I have to say is thank goodness for insurance. I was taking my son to his therapy appointment yesterday. It was a normal afternoon, this was something we did a thousand times. We got there early and we were waiting in the car, something we've done a thousand times.
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo area reports 76 new COVID-19 cases, 107 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 76 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 107 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Thursday, there are 2,219 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties. According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 40 […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

23K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy