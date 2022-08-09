Read full article on original website
WEAU-TV 13
Gov. Evers, Democrats campaign in Eau Claire Thursday
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Gov. Tony Evers joined several fellow Democrats on the November ballot for a campaign stop Thursday at the Labor Hall on Birch Street in Eau Claire. Joined by his running mate, Lt. Gov. nominee Sara Rodriguez, Attorney General Josh Kaul, Third Congressional District nominee Brad Pfaff and others, Evers spoke about the contrast between him and Republican gubernatorial nominee Tim Michels.
WEAU-TV 13
Candidates selected in primaries for state Legislature in western Wisconsin
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Tuesday’s primary set up November’s election for who will represent western Wisconsin in the state Legislature. Every two years, candidates are selected for the Wisconsin Assembly, and every four years, for the state’s Senate. Tuesday’s primary narrowed down the field with nearly...
WEAU-TV 13
Sheriff candidates tabbed in primary for vacancies in western Wisconsin
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Tuesday’s primary narrowed the field in several western Wisconsin races for county sheriff. There were contended primaries in six different western Wisconsin counties: Buffalo, Chippewa, Eau Claire, Juneau, La Crosse and Vernon. In most cases, candidates were seeking to replace a longtime sheriff of...
WEAU-TV 13
West-central Wisconsin a key political battleground for November general election
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Tuesday’s partisan primary is in the books with the field now set for the general election on November 8th. WEAU’s Bob Gallaher sat down with political analyst John Frank for what voters can expect. There are several big races that WEAU will be tracking over the next three months including the gubernatorial showdown between incumbent Democrat Tony Evers and GOP nominee Tim Michels.
WEAU-TV 13
Business Leaders: Economy starts with workers
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -UW-Eau Claire hosted a Summit on Wisconsin’s workforce and population shortages. More than 60 local business leaders met to discuss how best to strengthen the community’s ability to recruit, attract and retain workers in the state. Local governments in Wisconsin are receiving more than $2 billion collectively from the American Rescue Plan Act, which gives money to communities with populations fewer than 50,000 people.
WEAU-TV 13
USDA makes investment to improve health care in rural Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Thursday that it is awarding over one million dollars in grants to further improve health care facilities in Wisconsin. The $1.5 million in grants was made available from funds from the Emergency Rural Health Care Grants Program. The USDA Rural...
WEAU-TV 13
Madison teen is Wisconsin’s best Girl Scout cookie seller
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - When it comes to selling Girl Scout cookies, no one in Wisconsin can match this Madison teen. Victoria Lenius sold more than 8,000 boxes of the popular cookies this year, making her the top seller in the Badgerland region and across the state. For reference, someone...
WEAU-TV 13
North Dakota abortion clinic opens at new Minnesota site
MOORHEAD, Minn. (AP) - The operator of North Dakota’s only abortion clinic said Wednesday the clinic has opened in its new location in Moorhead, just weeks before it’s likely to be forced to close its Fargo location under a statewide abortion ban there. Red River Women’s Clinic has a lawsuit pending seeking to block a trigger law in North Dakota that was set to go into effect if the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the Roe precedent establishing a nationwide right to abortion. But owner Tammi Kromenaker, with the aid of some $1 million in donations, worked anyway to find a new location just a couple miles away in Minnesota, where abortion remains legal. Volunteer escorts in rainbow vests and umbrellas stood ready to walk patients inside on Wednesday, while a handful of protesters demonstrated.
WEAU-TV 13
St. Croix County stabbing suspect appears in court Friday
HUDSON, Wis. (WEAU) - The man charged with killing a teenage boy and hurting four other people in St. Croix County appeared in court Friday afternoon for a status conference. 52-year-old Nicolae Miu of Prior Lake, Minn., who is being held at the St. Croix County Jail on a $1 million cash bond, is charged with one count of 1st-degree intentional homicide and four counts of attempted 1st-degree intentional homicide after allegedly stabbing five people on the Apple River on July 30.
WEAU-TV 13
Senate candidate looks forward to General Election
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - In Tuesday’s Partisan Primary Jesse James won the Republican Race in the 23rd State Senate District. It’s the seat held by Kathy Bernier who is not seeking re-election. James, who currently represents Wisconsin’s 68th Assembly District, defeated Brian Westrate and Sandra Scholz to represent the Republican Party in the General Election.
