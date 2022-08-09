Families find community fun at Bulldog Summer Bash: Olmsted Dates and Data

Read full article on original website
Don’t skip these house care tips before departing on late-summer trips
AVON LAKE AND OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio -- Families throughout Northeast Ohio are preparing for end-of-summer vacations and the long Labor Day weekend. Although packing lists, reservations and itineraries may seem like the most pressing concerns, failing to address issues around the home can lead to problems that affect the very place we live.
Akron Pizza Fest vendors list updated, fireworks added
AKRON, Ohio – Akron Pizza Fest organizers are out with an updated list of participating restaurants, and fireworks have been added to the annual Labor Day weekend festival. The fest is Friday to Sunday, Sept. 2-4, at Lock 3 in downtown Akron. As is tradition, pizza will be judged in three categories: Best overall, best specialty and people’s choice.
Keeping a camera nearby must be the secret: Whit & Whimsey
BRUNSWICK, Ohio -- Well, she’s done it again. Tiffany Veit-Wojnarowski, a neighbor of the Brunswick Area Historical Society’s Heritage Farm, took another fantastic twilight photo and is letting me share it. This is a view of the tower housing the 1852 bell donated by First Christian Church, which...
Akron’s PorchRokr music and art festival to transform porches, businesses into stages, art studios Aug. 20
AKRON, Ohio – On Saturday, Aug. 20, homes, businesses and parks in Akron’s historic Highland Square neighborhood will transform into mini concert venues and art studios for the 10th annual PorchRokr music festival. More than 150 local musicians, bands and artists are scheduled for the festival, representing genres...
Greek Festival comes to Cleveland Heights Aug. 18-21
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- August at Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral means it is festival time. For those who enjoy -- or who have never experienced -- Greek food, music and dance, the festival represents a great opportunity to sample each Aug. 18-21 at the church at 3352 Mayfield Road in Cleveland Heights.
Stuff the Bus broadens reach to help more Berea Schools, Polaris students
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Last year’s Middleburg Heights Chamber of Commerce Stuff the Bus school supplies event was such a success that chamber members made it even bigger and better for 2022. A steady stream of cars proceeded through the rear parking lot at Fat Head’s Brewery Aug. 6....
Veterans gather for cookout, camaraderie at annual Berea picnic
BEREA, Ohio -- More than 100 military veterans and guests attended the Berea Office of Veterans Outreach annual picnic honoring their service and affording them the opportunity to foster friendships and camaraderie. The free Thursday (Aug. 11) event took place in Kiwanis Pavilion at Coe Lake. Guitars 4 Vets led...
Cleveland schools treat students, families with “Tech Fest” and back-to-school bash ahead of the new school year
CLEVELAND, Ohio-- With the academic school year right around the corner, the Cleveland Metropolitan School District is doing all it can to help its students and their families play and learn with several events, including the 2022 Tech Fest and back-to-school bash. The free event will help students and their...
Berea gets grant for Coe Lake treehouse, Parknoll Park upgrades
BEREA, Ohio -- A treehouse project at Coe Lake Park, as well as upgrades to Parknoll Park, will get a financial boost from a $590,000 grant recently awarded by Cuyahoga County Council. The money derives from the county’s American Rescue Plan Act Community Grant Fund. Each county council representative was...
From industrial powerhouse to tourist draw: 24 hours in Ashtabula’s fun, funky Bridge Street district
ASHTABULA, Ohio – Paddling through ripples on the Ashtabula River, it occurred to me: Not too long ago, this would not have been possible. The river was too dirty, the port too tough. And certainly, no one was renting tandem kayaks for $40 an hour to visiting tourists. Fast...
Tickets on sale now for Mandel JCC’s Cleveland Jewish FilmFest: Press Run
BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- The Mandel Jewish Community Center in Beachwood will present its annual Cleveland Jewish FilmFest Sept. 8-18. The festival, now in its 16th year, brings the best of Jewish and Jewish-themed cinema to Greater Cleveland to educate and entertain teen and adult audiences. The FilmFest will feature 30...
South Euclid’s biggest party, Rock the Block, happening Aug. 19-20 on Mayfield Road
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio -- The time is near for South Euclid to once again Rock the Block. South Euclid’s 7th annual street party is set to take place over two days, Aug. 19 and 20, on Mayfield Road, centered as it is each year at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 4386 Mayfield Road. The event’s organizer and founder, Tony Caroscio, said he tries each year to make the event better than the year before, and, he believes, improvements that will please attendees have again been made for Rock the Block’s 2022 edition.
Parma’s kicks off school year Aug. 20 at Byers Field
PARMA, Ohio -- The dog days of summer mean school is about to start. But before the first bells ring on Aug. 22, the Parma City School District is once again hosting its free Opening Kick Off. The fifth annual affair, which normally attracts 2,000 to 3,000 people, takes place...
Avon Lake home offers lakefront luxury for $5.5M: House of the Week
AVON LAKE, Ohio -- With French country estate vibes, a modern, sophisticated interior and an unbeatable waterfront location, 32894 Lake Rd. is a truly unique property. “This home is a spectacular showpiece with breathtaking lakefront views,” says listing agent Linda Musarra at Chestnut Hill Realty. “Throughout this house are stunning design details that you won’t find in another Northeast Ohio home.”
Pavement drummer spinning tunes for local charity at Parma brewery
PARMA, Ohio -- Anyone who has ever visited Parma’s The Current Year Records and Tapes knows owners Michael and Marie Stutz are big fans of ‘90s indie rock act Pavement. So much the pair founded the Parma for Pavement International Committee in 2021 for the purpose of booking Pavement to play an outdoor show at Byer’s Field.
Funk It Up beer-food event rescheduled at Butcher and the Brewer; here’s the beer list
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Funk It Up: A Celebration Of The Microorganisms That Make Our Lives Interesting has shifted to a new date. The event is set to be held noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, at Butcher and the Brewer in Cleveland. It previously was scheduled for Sunday, July 24, but organizers shifted the date because of scheduling conflicts.
Fieldstone Farm’s Chefs Unbridled returns in September
MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio – Fieldstone Farm’s Chefs Unbridled, a foodie fundraiser that attracts many local chefs, is back on after a two-year hiatus. The event is Saturday, Sept. 10, at Landerhaven by Driftwood Hospitality in Mayfield Heights. Chef partners Chris Hodgson and Scott Kuhn are teaming with area chefs to support Fieldstone Farm’s programs for people with special needs.
We’re on the hunt for the best sub sandwich in Greater Cleveland: Nominate your favorite sandwich now
CLEVELAND, Ohio – As summer winds down, we are all seeking to squeeze in trips to the beach or hike the trails of Northeast Ohio. During those outdoor excursions, a sandwich is a great way to satiate the hunger pangs – whether it is a humble PB&J or something more elaborate -- like a sub sandwich.
Piada Italian Street Food to open in Mayfield Heights
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Piada Italian Street Food is set to open in Mayfield Heights on Tuesday, Aug. 16. Piada offers made-to-order meals with customizable options in three entrée types: The Piada (a wrap made from a thin crust Italian dough baked on a stone-grill, filled with assorted ingredients), pasta bowl or chopped salad.
Parma City Schools names Leah Walden as new Ridge-Brook Elementary School principal
PARMA, Ohio -- The Parma City Schools recently named Ridge-Brook Elementary School’s Dean of Students Leah Walden as principal of the Manhattan Avenue building. “We’re very fortunate to have a pretty deep bench in terms of folks who are aspiring to take the next step in their career,” Superintendent Charles Smialek said.
