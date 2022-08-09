Families find community fun at Bulldog Summer Bash: Olmsted Dates and Data

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio -- The time is near for South Euclid to once again Rock the Block. South Euclid’s 7th annual street party is set to take place over two days, Aug. 19 and 20, on Mayfield Road, centered as it is each year at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 4386 Mayfield Road. The event’s organizer and founder, Tony Caroscio, said he tries each year to make the event better than the year before, and, he believes, improvements that will please attendees have again been made for Rock the Block’s 2022 edition.

