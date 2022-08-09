ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olmsted Falls, OH

Families find community fun at Bulldog Summer Bash: Olmsted Dates and Data

By Joanne Berger DuMound/special to cleveland.com.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Akron Pizza Fest vendors list updated, fireworks added

AKRON, Ohio – Akron Pizza Fest organizers are out with an updated list of participating restaurants, and fireworks have been added to the annual Labor Day weekend festival. The fest is Friday to Sunday, Sept. 2-4, at Lock 3 in downtown Akron. As is tradition, pizza will be judged in three categories: Best overall, best specialty and people’s choice.
AKRON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Olmsted Falls, OH
Local
Ohio Society
City
Berea, OH
Cleveland.com

Greek Festival comes to Cleveland Heights Aug. 18-21

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- August at Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral means it is festival time. For those who enjoy -- or who have never experienced -- Greek food, music and dance, the festival represents a great opportunity to sample each Aug. 18-21 at the church at 3352 Mayfield Road in Cleveland Heights.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

Veterans gather for cookout, camaraderie at annual Berea picnic

BEREA, Ohio -- More than 100 military veterans and guests attended the Berea Office of Veterans Outreach annual picnic honoring their service and affording them the opportunity to foster friendships and camaraderie. The free Thursday (Aug. 11) event took place in Kiwanis Pavilion at Coe Lake. Guitars 4 Vets led...
BEREA, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Family Fun#Falls City#Community Spirit#Parade#Shaved Ice#Olmsted Dates#The Bulldog Summer Bash#Olmsted Heritage Days
Cleveland.com

South Euclid’s biggest party, Rock the Block, happening Aug. 19-20 on Mayfield Road

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio -- The time is near for South Euclid to once again Rock the Block. South Euclid’s 7th annual street party is set to take place over two days, Aug. 19 and 20, on Mayfield Road, centered as it is each year at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 4386 Mayfield Road. The event’s organizer and founder, Tony Caroscio, said he tries each year to make the event better than the year before, and, he believes, improvements that will please attendees have again been made for Rock the Block’s 2022 edition.
SOUTH EUCLID, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Cleveland.com

Parma’s kicks off school year Aug. 20 at Byers Field

PARMA, Ohio -- The dog days of summer mean school is about to start. But before the first bells ring on Aug. 22, the Parma City School District is once again hosting its free Opening Kick Off. The fifth annual affair, which normally attracts 2,000 to 3,000 people, takes place...
PARMA, OH
Cleveland.com

Avon Lake home offers lakefront luxury for $5.5M: House of the Week

AVON LAKE, Ohio -- With French country estate vibes, a modern, sophisticated interior and an unbeatable waterfront location, 32894 Lake Rd. is a truly unique property. “This home is a spectacular showpiece with breathtaking lakefront views,” says listing agent Linda Musarra at Chestnut Hill Realty. “Throughout this house are stunning design details that you won’t find in another Northeast Ohio home.”
AVON LAKE, OH
Cleveland.com

Pavement drummer spinning tunes for local charity at Parma brewery

PARMA, Ohio -- Anyone who has ever visited Parma’s The Current Year Records and Tapes knows owners Michael and Marie Stutz are big fans of ‘90s indie rock act Pavement. So much the pair founded the Parma for Pavement International Committee in 2021 for the purpose of booking Pavement to play an outdoor show at Byer’s Field.
PARMA, OH
Cleveland.com

Fieldstone Farm’s Chefs Unbridled returns in September

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio – Fieldstone Farm’s Chefs Unbridled, a foodie fundraiser that attracts many local chefs, is back on after a two-year hiatus. The event is Saturday, Sept. 10, at Landerhaven by Driftwood Hospitality in Mayfield Heights. Chef partners Chris Hodgson and Scott Kuhn are teaming with area chefs to support Fieldstone Farm’s programs for people with special needs.
MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

Piada Italian Street Food to open in Mayfield Heights

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Piada Italian Street Food is set to open in Mayfield Heights on Tuesday, Aug. 16. Piada offers made-to-order meals with customizable options in three entrée types: The Piada (a wrap made from a thin crust Italian dough baked on a stone-grill, filled with assorted ingredients), pasta bowl or chopped salad.
MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
80K+
Followers
77K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy