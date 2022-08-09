GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A settlement has been reached between the Grand Island Education Association and Grand Island Public Schools regarding substitute teacher pay. According to the agenda for Thursday night’s GIPS Board of Education meeting, the board is set to “discuss, consider and take all necessary action to approve the agreement reached by and between Grand Island Public Schools and the Grand Island Education Association to resolve and dismiss the pending litigation in the Commission of Industrial Relations regarding substitute teachers.”

