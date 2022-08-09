Read full article on original website
Islanders 'prepare for war' with new quarterback
At the start of each season, Grand Island head coach Jeff Tomlin tasks the seniors with setting goals and deciding on a theme for their final year as an Islander. For 2022, the captains chose "para bellum" meaning "prepare for war" after seeing how their preparation paid off in GI's thrilling upset over Creighton Prep in last year's playoffs.
Kearney Public Schools kicks off new school year with new safety protocols
KEARNEY, NEB. — Safety was a priority as many central Nebraska kids headed back to school Thursday. Kearney Public Schools Associate Superintendent Dr. Chris Loofe said students may or may not notice new security protocols, including cameras installed inside and outside buildings over the summer and new telephones in every room.
Farming Today with KRVN, August 12, 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. — Alex Voichoskie with KRVN has a look at agriculture headlines. - College students encouraged to apply for NCBA convention internship. - Communicating with Farmers Under Stress Program set for Aug. 16 in Cambridge.
Regents approve project to address rural health care workforce shortage
LINCOLN, Neb. — The University of Nebraska Board of Regents on Thursday approved the program statement and construction budget for Phase II of the UNK-UNMC Rural Health Education Building on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. Construction of the $85 million facility is expected to begin in September...
GIPS in a 'good spot' when it comes to filling teaching positions for this school year
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — In less than a week, classes are set to start in Grand Island, and after the Thursday night Grand Island Board of Education meeting, substitute teachers will have better wages this school year. In January, the Grand Island Education Association (GIEA) filed a complaint with...
Food Truck Fridays: Jaz's Tacos
GRAND ISLAND, NEB. — We're spending another Friday checking out the food trucks you can find parked in central Nebraska. The temps outside aren’t the only thing that’s hot here at Jaz's Tacos in Grand Island. “Burritos, quesadillas, sopes and huaraches," said Orlando Betancourt, son of owners...
McDonald's, Target paying Nebraska farmers to adopt conservation practices
GILTNER, Neb. / DONIPHAN, Neb. — Nebraska farmers may find a prize inside a Happy Meal as McDonald’s turns to corn growers in the Beef State to help meet their climate goals. “They have huge demand to be able to be more regenerative, more sustainable,” said Florencia Abram...
South Heartland continues to see high COVID-19 cases
HASTINGS, Neb. — The South Heartland District Health Department has seen over 11,000 cases of the COVID-19 virus since the pandemic began. Officials said case rates and positivity continue to be high in the four county district. Executive Director Michele Bever said they are also working on responding to...
Hastings converts 6th Street to one way
HASTINGS, Neb. — The City of Hastings is converting one of their streets to a one-way. Officials said 6th Street from St. Joseph to Kansas Avenue will be converted to an eastbound one way street starting Wednesday. The change will impact access to the St. Cecilia parking lot. Officials...
Two Rivers: Vaccinating your kids
KEARNEY, Neb. — As kids get ready to head back to school, parents may still have questions about vaccines recommended for children. Jordan Anderson with Two Rivers Public Health Department has some answers. Most parents choose to vaccinate their children according to the recommended schedule. But some parents may...
Name of man killed in semi-train crash near Juniata
JUNIATA, Neb. — The Adams County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of a Kearney man killed in a crash near Juniata Wednesday. Around 11:15 a.m., deputies were called to a crash 1/4 mile south of 12th Street and Roseland Avenue, about two miles west of Juniata. The sheriff’s office said the crash involved a westbound Burlington Northern Santa Fe train and a northbound semi loaded with grain.
Semi driver dies in train, semi collision
JUNIATA, Neb. — One person is dead following a crash in Juniata. The Adams County Sheriff's Department said around 11:15 a.m. Wednesday the department was called to a crash involving a westbound Burlington Northern train and a northbound semi loaded with grain. The collision resulted in the death of...
Wisconsin residents arrested after 100 pounds of pot found in vehicle near Giltner
GILTNER, Neb. — Two Wisconsin residents are behind bars after troopers found more than 100 pounds of marijuana in their vehicle during a traffic stop on I-80 near Giltner Wednesday. Chao Lee, 27, and Kou Yang, 30, both of Madison, Wisconsin, were arrested for possession of more than a...
Wastewater testing shows rise in COVID-19 in Central District
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Officials say wastewater numbers show a rise in COVID-19 in the Central District. According to the health department, samples taken during the week ending on July 23 showed a higher weekly average concentration of the virus than at any other point of the year. Officials...
Settlement reached between GIPS, GIEA regarding substitute teacher pay
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A settlement has been reached between the Grand Island Education Association and Grand Island Public Schools regarding substitute teacher pay. According to the agenda for Thursday night’s GIPS Board of Education meeting, the board is set to “discuss, consider and take all necessary action to approve the agreement reached by and between Grand Island Public Schools and the Grand Island Education Association to resolve and dismiss the pending litigation in the Commission of Industrial Relations regarding substitute teachers.”
Governor Pete Ricketts comments on use of higher ethanol blends
KEARNEY, Neb. — At the Ag and Economic Summit, NTV News asked Governor Pete Ricketts about the Inflation Reduction Act, specifically the tax credits given to some people who purchase electric vehicles and if the same should be done for drivers who purchase a flex fuel car or truck.
