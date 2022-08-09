ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Bassitt hounds Reds, Marte homers early, Mets win 5-1

By Joey DeBerardino
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ImKA8_0h9s3uAM00

NEW YORK (AP) — Chris Bassitt scattered eight hits over eight innings and Starling Marte hit a two-run homer in the first, leading the New York Mets to a 5-1 win over the Cincinnati Reds.

With their 13th victory in 15 games, the Mets extended their NL East lead to seven games over idle Atlanta. New York just took four of five from the defending World Series champions at Citi Field last weekend.

Bassitt allowed an unearned run and walked one while striking out eight in his second eight-inning outing this season.

He threw 114 pitches, most by a Mets starter this year and two shy of his career high set in August 2019. Tyler Naquin added a two-run triple against his former team.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDTN

Field of Dreams Game: How to watch

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (AP) — David Bell’s grandfather, father and brother played in the majors. Bell spent 12 years in the big leagues himself and worked as a coach and front office executive before taking over as manager of the Cincinnati Reds. So yeah, “Field of Dreams,” a movie about family and baseball, hits a little […]
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS San Francisco

Rodon stays sharp, leads Giants past Pirates 5-3

SAN FRANCISCO -- Carlos Rodon allowed two runs over six innings, Mike Yastrzemski drove in three runs and the San Francisco Giants beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-3 on Friday night.Just 7-14 since the All-Star break, the Giants snapped a four-game losing streak at home as they try to stay within striking distance of the postseason. At 55-57, they're 7 ½ games behind the San Diego Padres for the National League's third and final wild-card spot.Rodon (11-6) gave up six hits, struck out seven and didn't allow a walk. His 2.95 ERA is tied for ninth in the league. The All-Star...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Local
Ohio Sports
New York City, NY
Sports
State
New York State
City
Homer, NY
City
Atlanta, NY
Queens, NY
Sports
City
Queens, NY
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
City
Homer, OH
City
Cincinnati, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Bassitt
Person
Starling Marte
Person
Homer
WDTN

Ohio teacher arrested on rape charge

OHIO (WTRF) – An Ohio teacher has been arrested on a rape charge. Clayton Crosier a teacher in Harrison County, is currently suspended from his duties by the Harrison Hills City School District and put on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation and court proceedings. Crosier is a high school intervention specialist at […]
HARRISON COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Mets#The Cincinnati Reds#Nexstar Media Inc
WDTN

Richmond community devastated; shows support for Officer Burton

RICHMOND, Indiana (WDTN) — The Richmond community and police department have been placing Officer Seara Burton signs all over the downtown area. Many local businesses have started hanging blue flags, a sign of support during this difficult time. Less than 24 hours after the officer-involved shooting that left Burton in critical condition. Whitewater Valley Rehabilitation […]
RICHMOND, IN
WDTN

Salman Rushdie stabbed at NY lecture, airlifted to Erie hospital

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Salman Rushdie, the author whose writing led to death threats from Iran in the 1980s, was attacked Friday as he was about to give a lecture at the Chautauqua Institution in western New York. New York State Police reported the 75-year-old author was stabbed at least once in the neck, and at least once […]
ERIE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World Series
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
WDTN

Man wanted in four different central Ohio areas for various crimes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers are looking for a man wanted in four different jurisdictions of the central Ohio area for a variety of crimes. Aaron Schwartz is wanted for multiple felonies and misdemeanor warrants in Columbus, Reynoldsburg, Westerville, and Licking County that include: Columbus: Misdemeanor for criminal damaging Reynoldsburg: Stolen license […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

WDTN

23K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy