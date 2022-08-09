ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Why the World Can Learn So Much from One Oklahoma Little League Player

There's a well-known bible verse that says, "And a child shall lead them". I like to think that can also mean leading by example, but who knew it would be on a baseball field?. Sometimes the simplest moments make people stop and think. That's exactly what happened Tuesday in Waco, Texas during a Little League regional tournament game between Pearland, Texas, and Tulsa, Oklahoma. What could have been a tragedy turned into a life lesson for everyone in attendance and now the world thanks to the viral video.
Thunder's Williams back in Waco for University basketball camp

The only Waco-born NBA player in history will be back in town this week to help with a University High School basketball camp. Kenrich Williams, who will enter his fifth NBA season later this year with the Oklahoma City Thunder, will help with University’s youth camp Friday and Saturday at the UHS Gym. The camp is free, and is open to boys and girls in 3rd through 5th grades as well as boys in 6th through 8th grades.
Look Inside The Coolest & Craziest Oklahoma Retro Mid-Century Mansion That’s FOR SALE!

Take a quick virtual tour and look inside the coolest and craziest retro, mid-century mansion that's for sale in Oklahoma. I was browsing about looking at homes on Zillow.com and stumbled across this insane estate. It has to be one of, if not the most, unusual homes for sale in the entire Sooner State. It's like stepping back through time and walking into the 1960s and 70s all over again, or maybe for the first time for some of you. Scroll down to see all the EPIC photos of this insane, one-of-a-kind, retro mini-mansion that you can buy!
OU Names New Vice President and General Counsel

The University of Oklahoma announced today the appointment of Armand Paliotta as vice president and general counsel, pending OU Board of Regents’ approval. An OU alumnus with more than 30 years of legal experience, Paliotta will return to his alma mater on Oct. 1 from the Oklahoma City law firm Hartzog Conger Cason LLP, where he serves as a member of its executive committee. His legal expertise spans a wide range of practice areas, including business and financial transactions, health care, complex contract negotiations, real estate finance, securities and business law, tax planning and tax controversies, and sports franchise matters.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, Jenks Dam project gets $16.2 million federal grant

TULSA, Okla. — The U.S. Department of Transportation announced the Tulsa area will receive a $16.2 million Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant. The money will go toward a trail system in conjunction with the South Tulsa/Jenks Dam project. The City of Tulsa, City of Jenks,...
