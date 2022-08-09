Read full article on original website
Oklahoma Game Nice Addition, But Nothing to Worry About
Musselman style means December has little impact on season
kosu.org
Texas students help make up for enrollment losses at Oklahoma colleges
Brayden Sieau knows it might be an anecdotal observation. But still, he can’t help but notice something about his fellow drivers around his college campus. “I honestly think that I see more Texas license plates in Norman than Oklahoma license plates,” he said. “It’s kind of crazy.”
Why the World Can Learn So Much from One Oklahoma Little League Player
There's a well-known bible verse that says, "And a child shall lead them". I like to think that can also mean leading by example, but who knew it would be on a baseball field?. Sometimes the simplest moments make people stop and think. That's exactly what happened Tuesday in Waco, Texas during a Little League regional tournament game between Pearland, Texas, and Tulsa, Oklahoma. What could have been a tragedy turned into a life lesson for everyone in attendance and now the world thanks to the viral video.
KOCO
High school athletes in Oklahoma are facing tough decisions about college
DEL CITY, Okla. — High school athletes in Oklahoma are facing tough decisions about where to go to college. For one Del City football player, it meant getting dozens of calls and letters from recruiters across the country. KOCO 5 spoke with Jaedon Foreman about what that process has been like.
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Chickasha coach fields a team brimming with vast potential
By Nate Aker Over the next few weeks, SBLive Oklahoma will break down high school football teams from the four largest classifications in the state in anticipation of the upcoming 2022 season. Here's our look at the Chickasha Fightin’ Chicks. HEAD COACH Eric Gibson, first season 2021 AT A ...
Petition To Rehire Coach Cale Gundy Surpasses 8,000 Signatures
A petition for the University of Oklahoma to rehire coach Cale Gundy hit 8,700 signatures Wednesday morning. Gundy stepped down after repeatedly using a racially-charged word during a team film sessions.
WacoTrib.com
Thunder's Williams back in Waco for University basketball camp
The only Waco-born NBA player in history will be back in town this week to help with a University High School basketball camp. Kenrich Williams, who will enter his fifth NBA season later this year with the Oklahoma City Thunder, will help with University’s youth camp Friday and Saturday at the UHS Gym. The camp is free, and is open to boys and girls in 3rd through 5th grades as well as boys in 6th through 8th grades.
Video: Marshawn Lynch found asleep behind wheel, car tire missing
Las Vegas Metro police have released body camera videos of officers interacting with and then arresting former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch.
news9.com
Oklahoma State University To Build One Of The Biggest Super-Computers In The Country
Oklahoma State University is set to build one of the biggest super-computers in the country. The university says it will use a grant from the National Science Foundation to build the computer in about a year. The supercomputer will have the processing power of hundreds of thousands of computers. "You...
Look Inside The Coolest & Craziest Oklahoma Retro Mid-Century Mansion That’s FOR SALE!
Take a quick virtual tour and look inside the coolest and craziest retro, mid-century mansion that's for sale in Oklahoma. I was browsing about looking at homes on Zillow.com and stumbled across this insane estate. It has to be one of, if not the most, unusual homes for sale in the entire Sooner State. It's like stepping back through time and walking into the 1960s and 70s all over again, or maybe for the first time for some of you. Scroll down to see all the EPIC photos of this insane, one-of-a-kind, retro mini-mansion that you can buy!
Oklahoma’s Frontier City & Their Checkered Safety History
OKC's Frontier City and Oklahomans have a love/hate relationship. It's the only theme park in the state, but a majority of residents opt instead to travel to larger cities when looking for roller coaster fun. Why? Because it's a been there/done that type of place... at least that's the general...
Flight magazine names University of Oklahoma’s aviation program best in nation
The University of Oklahoma's School of Aviation is quite top flight, being named the best such program in the nation.
KOCO
Multiple shootings reported during recent road-rage incidents in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma seems to have a road-rage problem, with multiple shootings in the last few days. In the last week, KOCO 5 has reported several road-road shootings around central Oklahoma. And new data shows it's a rising trend across the country. "Right when we were passing the...
ou.edu
OU Names New Vice President and General Counsel
The University of Oklahoma announced today the appointment of Armand Paliotta as vice president and general counsel, pending OU Board of Regents’ approval. An OU alumnus with more than 30 years of legal experience, Paliotta will return to his alma mater on Oct. 1 from the Oklahoma City law firm Hartzog Conger Cason LLP, where he serves as a member of its executive committee. His legal expertise spans a wide range of practice areas, including business and financial transactions, health care, complex contract negotiations, real estate finance, securities and business law, tax planning and tax controversies, and sports franchise matters.
KTUL
Nearly $50 million in infrastructure funds to go towards Oklahoma road projects
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Road projects across Oklahoma are set to receive nearly $50 million in infrastructure funding from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity program to go towards fixing and modernizing the state's roads. The RAISE program granted $2.2 billion to states across the U.S. using...
Tulsa, Jenks Dam project gets $16.2 million federal grant
TULSA, Okla. — The U.S. Department of Transportation announced the Tulsa area will receive a $16.2 million Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant. The money will go toward a trail system in conjunction with the South Tulsa/Jenks Dam project. The City of Tulsa, City of Jenks,...
