ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Gamecocks QB commitment moves in latest Top247 update

South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback commitment Dante Reno is on the move in the latest rankings update from 247Sports for the class of 2024. Reno jumped up to No. 209 on Wednesday afternoon after debuting at No. 216 earlier this spring. A complete listing of the Top247 can be found right here.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Raymond Pulido set to make college choice this weekend

Apple Valley (Calif.) offensive lineman Raymond Pulido is set to make his college choice on Saturday. Pulido has a final five of Alabama, Arizona, Louisville, Oregon, and UCLA. Not long ago, he told us his game plan was to take a few more visits in the fall and we didn’t expect a decision from him until mid-season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Four-star receiver Ayden Williams sets announcement date

Ridgeland High School (Miss.) four-star receiver Ayden Williams released a decision date Wednesday night of when he'll announce his commitment. Ranked as the No. 20 wide receiver in the nation in the industry-generated 247Sports Composite ranking, Williams will make the decision official on August 21. Last season Williams had a...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Watch Tyler Van Dyke
247Sports

Conference realignment: Notre Dame AD Jack Swarbrick outlines criteria for joining a league

Ever since news broke that USC and UCLA would eventually be joining the Big Ten — sparking an entirely new wave of conference realignment talks — all eyes have been on Notre Dame. As the largest independent school on the market, most think Notre Dame is a prime target for any conference looking to add to its ranks. During a live chat with university vice president Lou Nanni on Wednesday, Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick provided a peak at the criteria a conference would need to fulfill for Notre Dame to join.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Texas football WR Agiye Hall arrested by University of Texas Police Department

Texas football wide receiver Agiye Hall was arrested Thursday, according to the Travis County Sheriff's Office. The arrest was made by the University of Texas Police Department, and Hall was charged with criminal mischief equal to or greater than $100 but less than $750, which is a Class B misdemeanor. The Longhorns pass catcher joined the team this offseason after a brief stint in the transfer portal following his departure from Alabama.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Americanfootball
Miami Hurricanes
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Scouting take: What LSU gets in 4-star quarterback Rickie Collins

Rickie Collins, a super-talented four-star quarterback from Baton Rouge (La.) Woodlawn, decided to stay home, announcing Wednesday night his commitment to the LSU Tigers. In Collins, LSU lands a natural thrower with a lean, athletic build and developmental upside as his career progresses. Ranked No. 13 nationally among quarterbacks in...
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

Transfer WR Dee Wiggins turning some heads in Louisville fall camp

The University of Louisville football team has a bunch of new faces on the roster. And one that has stood out so far in fall camp is wide receiver Dee Wiggins. The transfer from Miami was solid during spring ball but U of L head coach Scott Satterfield said he's turned some heads during the first week or so of fall camp.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson addresses Sam Hartman ailment

Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson chatted with the media Wednesday morning after the news broke that quarterback Sam Hartman would be out indefinitely. What can you tell us about the Sam Hartman being out today and the statement that come out earlier today?. Dave Clawson: He had a medical procedure...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
247Sports

Watch UCLA Frosh Amari Bailey Flash Talent at Drew League Game

UCLA five-star freshman Amari Bailey took some time off from UCLA workouts to play in the long-time classic Los Angeles summer league, the Drew League. In one clip, he takes former USC Trojan and Cleveland Cavalier draftee Isaiah Mobley off the dribble. We've heard reports that Bailey has looked very...
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Transfer OL Brian Greene found the fit he was looking for at Michigan State

Ask Brian Greene’s new Michigan State teammates about him, and the first thing they’ll mention is Greene’s considerable experience. They say he’s been a seamless fit off the field as much as on it, where his advanced understanding of offensive line play from five seasons at Washington State makes him a quick study as well as an accessible resource for the Spartans’ younger linemen.
EAST LANSING, MI
247Sports

Three-star wing Eli Rice commits to Nebraska

Eli Rice, a three-star wing in the 2023 class, is now off the board to Nebraska, he told 247Sports. The 6-foot-6, 190-pound small forward was a member of the 2022 class but has since decided to prep a year to continue developing and maturing at Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy and will remain in the 2023 class an enroll the following season.
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy