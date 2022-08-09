Read full article on original website
Gamecocks QB commitment moves in latest Top247 update
South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback commitment Dante Reno is on the move in the latest rankings update from 247Sports for the class of 2024. Reno jumped up to No. 209 on Wednesday afternoon after debuting at No. 216 earlier this spring. A complete listing of the Top247 can be found right here.
Ohio State freshman Sonny Styles is 'gonna be a secret weapon' for Buckeyes
Fall camp is a time in the college football calendar when teams get ready for the start of a new season. Throughout the 25 practices, coaches look for players who can make an impact in Week 1, be it as returning starters or guys who are ready to step into bigger roles.
Raymond Pulido set to make college choice this weekend
Apple Valley (Calif.) offensive lineman Raymond Pulido is set to make his college choice on Saturday. Pulido has a final five of Alabama, Arizona, Louisville, Oregon, and UCLA. Not long ago, he told us his game plan was to take a few more visits in the fall and we didn’t expect a decision from him until mid-season.
Four-star receiver Ayden Williams sets announcement date
Ridgeland High School (Miss.) four-star receiver Ayden Williams released a decision date Wednesday night of when he'll announce his commitment. Ranked as the No. 20 wide receiver in the nation in the industry-generated 247Sports Composite ranking, Williams will make the decision official on August 21. Last season Williams had a...
Conference realignment: Notre Dame AD Jack Swarbrick outlines criteria for joining a league
Ever since news broke that USC and UCLA would eventually be joining the Big Ten — sparking an entirely new wave of conference realignment talks — all eyes have been on Notre Dame. As the largest independent school on the market, most think Notre Dame is a prime target for any conference looking to add to its ranks. During a live chat with university vice president Lou Nanni on Wednesday, Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick provided a peak at the criteria a conference would need to fulfill for Notre Dame to join.
Texas football WR Agiye Hall arrested by University of Texas Police Department
Texas football wide receiver Agiye Hall was arrested Thursday, according to the Travis County Sheriff's Office. The arrest was made by the University of Texas Police Department, and Hall was charged with criminal mischief equal to or greater than $100 but less than $750, which is a Class B misdemeanor. The Longhorns pass catcher joined the team this offseason after a brief stint in the transfer portal following his departure from Alabama.
Nebraska's offense struggles Wednesday and Devin Drew arrives for the Huskers
Nebraska's coaches noted a bad day for the offense on Wednesday, and the defensive line was bolstered with more depth.
Quarterback Kasen Weisman commits to Kansas, goes in-depth on his decision to be a Jayhawk
The Kansas football program has its quarterback in the class of 2023. On Thursday evening, Kasen Weisman announced his commitment to KU. The three-star quarterback picked KU over 26 other offers from schools such as California, Florida Atlantic, Liberty and Tulane, among many others. The KU coaches offered the 6-foot-2,...
Heavy competition for cornerback jobs unfolding this preseason
South Carolina transfer Dominick Hill and fellow redshirt freshman Jalen McMurray are pushing very hard for the starting spots that belonged to Cameron Ruiz and Keyshawn Paul last season, and others are in the mix as Temple enters its second week of preseason camp.
Scouting take: What LSU gets in 4-star quarterback Rickie Collins
Rickie Collins, a super-talented four-star quarterback from Baton Rouge (La.) Woodlawn, decided to stay home, announcing Wednesday night his commitment to the LSU Tigers. In Collins, LSU lands a natural thrower with a lean, athletic build and developmental upside as his career progresses. Ranked No. 13 nationally among quarterbacks in...
Transfer WR Dee Wiggins turning some heads in Louisville fall camp
The University of Louisville football team has a bunch of new faces on the roster. And one that has stood out so far in fall camp is wide receiver Dee Wiggins. The transfer from Miami was solid during spring ball but U of L head coach Scott Satterfield said he's turned some heads during the first week or so of fall camp.
Five-part ESPNU series "Welcome Home: South Carolina football" begins tonight
The five-part ESPNU series “Welcome Home: South Carolina Football” begins tonight at 7 p.m. and will feature on the station each week with the final episode coming the Wednesday after the season-opener. Cameras have been following the players and coaches around in the buildup to the season and...
Georgia football: Dell McGee explains how Bulldogs landed RB Andrew Paul
Back in February, Georgia added a promising running back prospect late in the going when three-star Andrew Paul committed to the Bulldogs on National Signing Day. Six months later, Georgia run-game coordinator Dell McGee explained why Paul picked the red and black — and what he can provide the team going forward.
LB Stanquan Clark to announce commitment Sunday over 247Sports YouTube page
Miami Central four-star linebacker Stanquan Clark is set to announce a commitment Sunday at 2 p.m. EST over the 247Sports YouTube page. Clark is down to eight schools: Louisville, Auburn, NC State, Kentucky, Miami, Michigan, Rutgers and FAU. "They all treat me like family," Clark said over the phone on...
Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson addresses Sam Hartman ailment
Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson chatted with the media Wednesday morning after the news broke that quarterback Sam Hartman would be out indefinitely. What can you tell us about the Sam Hartman being out today and the statement that come out earlier today?. Dave Clawson: He had a medical procedure...
Watch UCLA Frosh Amari Bailey Flash Talent at Drew League Game
UCLA five-star freshman Amari Bailey took some time off from UCLA workouts to play in the long-time classic Los Angeles summer league, the Drew League. In one clip, he takes former USC Trojan and Cleveland Cavalier draftee Isaiah Mobley off the dribble. We've heard reports that Bailey has looked very...
Transfer OL Brian Greene found the fit he was looking for at Michigan State
Ask Brian Greene’s new Michigan State teammates about him, and the first thing they’ll mention is Greene’s considerable experience. They say he’s been a seamless fit off the field as much as on it, where his advanced understanding of offensive line play from five seasons at Washington State makes him a quick study as well as an accessible resource for the Spartans’ younger linemen.
Practice focus: Florida fall camp day eight
The Gators held their eighth practice of fall camp on Friday afternoon. © 2005-2022 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
Three-star wing Eli Rice commits to Nebraska
Eli Rice, a three-star wing in the 2023 class, is now off the board to Nebraska, he told 247Sports. The 6-foot-6, 190-pound small forward was a member of the 2022 class but has since decided to prep a year to continue developing and maturing at Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy and will remain in the 2023 class an enroll the following season.
Baylor OC Jeff Grimes explains why Blake Shapen was named Bears' starting QB for 2022 season
Baylor football coach Dave Aranda named redshirt sophomore quarterback Blake Shapen the team’s 2022 starter earlier this year. After the announcement was made, Gerry Bohanon, the Bears’ starter in 2021, transferred to USF. Last season, appearing in five games, Shapen completed 72.1% of his passes for 596 yards with five touchdowns and zero interceptions.
