2 hurt, 7 arrested in Block Island Ferry fight

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — A fight on board the Block Island Ferry Monday night resulted in two people being taken to the hospital and seven others being charged, Rhode Island State Police said Tuesday.

State troopers, along with officers from several local police departments, responded just after 9:30 p.m. to reports of a disturbance on the ferry. They boarded the ship as it approached Galilee and secured the scene.

Two people were taken to Rhode Island Hospital with minor injuries, according to state police.

Narragansett Fire Chief Scott Partington told WPRI 12 News that all others involved refused transport after the ship was emptied.

“All crews on the scene did a great job sorting through patients involved and were well organized,” the chief added.

The following people were arrested:

Michael Carvalho, 26, of Providence, was charged with disorderly conduct (fighting/tumultuous behavior)

Laurie R. Cassandra, 30, of Providence, was charged with obstructing an officer in the execution of duty

Trent Manning, 32, of Providence, was charged with disorderly conduct (fighting/tumultuous behavior)

Abdou Njie, 37, of Pawtucket, was charged with disorderly conduct (fighting/tumultuous behavior)

Deavon Silva, 20, of Pawtucket, was charged with disorderly conduct (fighting/tumultuous behavior)

Miguel G. Silva, 36, of Pawtucket, was charged with disorderly conduct (fighting/tumultuous behavior)

Chevron R. Towns, 20, of Providence, was charged with weapons other than firearms prohibited

Troopers were assigned to scheduled ferries throughout the night, state police said, but the fight happened on an unscheduled ferry added late due to overcrowding.

Six troopers were also detailed for the day to assist New Shoreham police in anticipation of large crowds for an event at Ballard’s Beach Resort, according to state police. Around 6:30 p.m., troopers were called to a disturbance at Ballard’s and arrested 30-year-old Jacob Dorbor of Providence on a disorderly conduct charge.

It’s unclear at this time whether the two incidents are related.

WPRI 12 News has reached out to Ballard’s and New Shoreham police for comment.

Interstate Navigation Company, which operates the ferry, released a statement acknowledging the “poor behavior of several passengers.”

“As per our protocols when anticipating a heavy volume of holiday travel, added security measures were put in place with the assistance of state and local police,” the statement continued. “We thank them and are continuing to work cooperatively with law enforcement to investigate the incident in order to assure safe passage for all our valued customers.”

State police said the incident remains under investigation.

