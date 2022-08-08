Read full article on original website
Alzheimer's disease have shown to be 40 percent more likely among older persons who sleep during the daytime
Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only. A study on Alzheimer's and dementia was released by researchers. In the Journal of the Alzheimer's Association, a link between daytime napping and Alzheimer's has been shown.
Scientists found daytime napping had a 40% higher risk of developing Alzheimer's in older adults.
Loneliness and social isolation can increase risk of heart attack or stroke 30% - as experts warn 'loneliest generation ever' Gen-Z could face risks in future
Social isolation and loneliness throughout life can significantly increase a person's risk of suffering from a heart attack or stroke - and with more people in America lonely than ever experts fear their could be a surge in these cases in the future. A scientific statement published Thursday in the...
The best hobbies for warding off dementia revealed: Major study finds reading books or playing an instrument slashes risk by 23%, yoga and dancing have a 17% protective effect and joining a club or volunteering cuts chance by 7%
It's finally been settled. The best way to protect yourself against dementia is to keep your brain stimulated, a major review suggests. People who regularly read books, played musical instruments or keep a personal diary have a 23 per cent lower risk of developing the condition. The analysis of dozens...
Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral
A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
Reduce dementia risk with these food and activity choices
(CNN) — Eating more natural, unprocessed food, keeping active and having a good social life are all ways you can fight off dementia as you age, according to two new studies published Wednesday in Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology. One study investigated how physical...
Good News Network
Large Study Suggests Doing Chores May Be Linked to a 21% Reduced Risk For Alzheimer’s Disease
Cooking, cleaning, and gardening may be linked to reducing your risk for developing Alzheimer’s by more than one-fifth (21%), according to new research. The study that looked at more than a half-million Brits also found the biggest protective activity to be regular brisk walks or bike rides, which were linked to a 35 percent reduction in the onset of the disease.
Medical News Today
Drinking just 3 cans of beer a week may be linked to cognitive decline
A large observational study finds associations between moderate drinking, markers of iron accumulation in the brain, and cognitive decline. The study found that having just three cans of beer a week is linked to having higher levels of iron stored in the brain. Accumulation of iron is also associated with...
The Black Couple Who Gave Birth to a White Baby
Ben Ihegboro and Angela Ihegboro with their white daughterScreengrab from the Sun. While many people choose to have babies after getting married, it’s natural for hopeful parents to expect their children to look like them. However, science fiction became a reality for one Nigerian immigrant family in England. The couple were both black but gave birth to a perfectly healthy white baby. Not only did the baby not look like Ben and Angela Ihegboro and their other two children, who were black, but their newborn daughter looked nothing like their race. Instead, the baby daughter, whom they named Nmachi, was blue-eyed, blond, and white.
psychologytoday.com
10 Ways to Prevent or Delay Dementia
Dementia is one of the leading causes of disability and death among the elderly, affecting more than 50 million people worldwide. Currently, there is no cure for dementia, but scientists have found that certain risk factors are modifiable through a healthier lifestyle. Regular exercise, a heart-healthy diet, and increased social...
Deja-flu: China sounds alarm as 35 people fall ill with 'newly identified' Langya virus that is thought to have jumped from shrews
Doctors have raised the alarm over a brand new virus that has infected dozens of people in China. 'Langya' henipavirus — or LayV — was detected in 35 people in the country's eastern Henan and Shandong provinces. It belongs to a family of viruses that are known to...
EverydayHealth.com
Drinking Moderate Amounts of Alcohol Linked to Cognitive Decline
Having as few as two alcoholic drinks per week can lead to cognitive decline, according to a study published recently in PLOS Medicine. That’s because drinking seems to increase the amount of iron present in the brain, with higher levels linked to neurodegenerative conditions like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease.
Medical News Today
Which ADHD medication is best for adults with anxiety?
Certain attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) medications can help treat a person’s co-occurring anxiety, while others may worsen it. ADHD and anxiety disorders are different conditions with distinct symptoms and presentations. The two conditions may exist together. This may complicate a person’s diagnosis and treatment. It is also possible...
At-Home Ketamine For Depression: New Study Adds Proof On Its Safety And Efficacy
A new clinical study of sublingual ketamine telehealth is adding data to the notion that at-home ketamine treatments can be safe and effective for moderate to severe cases of anxiety and depression. The study was conducted by psychiatrists and researchers from MAPS, the Cleveland Clinic, UCSF, NYU and Houston Methodist....
scitechdaily.com
A Deadly Type of Skin Cancer Is on the Rise
The southern and coastal regions of Canada have had higher incidences of skin cancer. In Canada, the prevalence of melanoma, a deadly type of skin cancer, is rising. According to recent research performed by McGill University, those who live in southern and coastal locations are more at risk. “Cutaneous melanoma...
physiciansweekly.com
Healthcare Utilization & Costs for Musculoskeletal Disorders
For a study, researchers sought to investigate the scope and expenditures of ambulatory primary care, specialty physician care, and hospital service utilization for musculoskeletal diseases (MSDs) in Ontario, Canada’s biggest province. Administrative health databases for individuals aged 18 years were examined for the fiscal year 2013-2014, including data on...
studyfinds.org
Just one alcoholic drink a day could lead to Alzheimer’s or Parkinson’s disease
OXFORD, United Kingdom — Just one small glass of wine each day could lead to the onset of Alzheimer’s or Parkinson’s disease, new research warns. Specifically, researchers from the University of Oxford say consuming just seven units of alcohol a week – half the recommended maximum – fuels iron accumulation in the brain. They add that alcohol suppresses a hormone that controls the body’s absorption of the mineral, causing poorer brain performance.
Medical News Today
What to know about chronic depression
Chronic depression or persistent depressive disorder (PDD) is a long-term type of depression. Adult symptoms typically persist for at least 2 years. Treatment for PDD usually involves a combination of psychotherapy and medication. This article discusses PDD in more detail, including its symptoms, causes, treatments, and diagnosis. The article also...
physiciansweekly.com
Corticosteroids Effect on Left Ventricular Function in CS Patients
In patients receiving treatment for cardiac sarcoidosis (CS), it was unknown how the left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF) would progress over time. Patients diagnosed with CS receiving treatment with corticosteroids and who underwent transthoracic echocardiography were the study subjects. Retrospective evaluation of baseline features, therapy, echocardiographic data (including baseline to follow-up change in LVEF), and outcomes. About 55 of 100 patients had reduced LVEF (<50%) at baseline, whereas 45 had intact LVEF (≥50%). At follow-up, LVEF was either maintained or improved in 82% of patients. Change in LVEF was substantially greater in the group with reduced LVEF at baseline than in the group with intact LVEF (5% [interquartile range 0 to 15%] versus 0% [interquartile range -10% to 5%], P=0.001). There was no difference in corticosteroid exposure or use of medicinal therapy based on heart failure guideline recommendations between patients whose LVEF improved and those whose LVEF did not improve. On multivariable analysis, reduced LVEF at baseline (odds ratio 54.89, 95% CI 3.84 to 785.09, P=0.003) and complete heart block at presentation (odds ratio 28.88, 95% CI 2.17 to 383.71, P=0.011) were significantly associated with reduced LVEF after treatment. In conclusion, most CS patients maintained or improved their left ventricular (LV) systolic performance while taking corticosteroids. Regardless of the treatment, cardiac characteristics at presentation impacted the clinical course of CS.
physiciansweekly.com
Nurse-Provided Lung and IVC Assessment in Heart Failure Patients
After being sent to the hospital for acute decompensated heart failure (ADHF), residual congestion seen with portable ultrasonography may be linked to a higher risk of readmission and mortality. However, consistent usage by non-experts providing clinical care was required for effective implementation. For a study, researchers sought to find out whether heart failure (HF) nurses could perform a pre-discharge lung and inferior vena cava (IVC) assessment (LUICA) that might forecast 90-day outcomes.
