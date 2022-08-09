ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

Comments / 0

Related
cbs2iowa.com

This is Heaven: Field of Dreams 2022

DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Iowa's News Now's pregame special for the 2022 Field of Dreams Game. Anchors Mitch Fick, Jett Beachum and Owen Siebring take you to Dyersville for exclusive stories to get you ready for Major League Baseball's return to Iowa for a matchup between the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds.
DYERSVILLE, IA
cbs2iowa.com

House divided: Family rivalry travels to the Field of Dreams

DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Scott and Joanne Nesmith have been married for six years, and throughout their marriage has lived an NL Central rivalry. Scott is a Cubs fan, while Joanne loves the Reds. In fact, their first date was to a Reds and Cubs game. Scott showed up to...
DYERSVILLE, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Dyersville, IA
Sports
Cedar Rapids, IA
Sports
City
Cedar Rapids, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Dyersville, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Logan Lee adjust to life as D-lineman/husband

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Hawkeye junior Logan Lee is only 22 years old, but he was married during the summer of 2022. And now Logan deals with the pressure of continuing a Hawkeye career, while adjusting to life as a married man.
IOWA CITY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

"If You Build It" Field of Dreams exhibit launches

DYERSVILLE, Iowa — With the MLB Field of Dreams game happening this week, Dyersville is seeing a lot of traffic around the town. One attraction site is the new "If You Build It" exhibit, which celebrates the magic of the cult classic Field of Dreams. An actor in the...
DYERSVILLE, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Cedar Rapids will host 1st Annual Bourbon and Blues Festival

Cedar Rapids — Friday afternoon, Cedar Ridge and Linn County Blues Society (LCBS) announced they will host the 1st Annual Bourbon and Blues Festival. Formerly known as Czech Village Blues, LCBS began hosting the event in 2018. This event celebrates local blues music and raises funds for the organization’s...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

No Field of Dreams Game in 2023, Frank Thomas says

DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Frank Thomas says Major League Baseball will not come back to the Field of Dreams in 2023. He told that to the Des Moines Register on Wednesday, saying construction plans there will prevent a third game there next summer. "It's a lot going on," Thomas told...
DYERSVILLE, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Field Of Dreams#Cedar Rapids Kernels
cbs2iowa.com

18,000 ears of corn shucked ahead of St. Jude Sweet Corn Festival

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — More than 400 volunteers showed up to shuck 18,000 ears of corn ahead of the St. Jude Sweet Corn Festival. This will be the 47th festival. It's famous for its $1 ears, but they also have food, bands, craft beer tastings, rides and the chance to catch up with old friends.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Cedar Rapids "Market After Dark," details announced

One of the most popular downtown events is returning Saturday, August 27th, to Cedar Rapids. Market After Dark is Lighting the Night with Alliant Energy and bringing more than 100 vendors, plus entertainment, special lighted attractions, games and more to downtown for a free, outdoor community event. “Market After Dark...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Courage Ride on Saturday raising money for sarcoma research

Hundreds of cyclists are set to ride through south Iowa City and Johnson County Saturday morning for the Courage Ride. The five-to-100 mile bike ride has been raising funds for sarcoma research for nearly two decades. It started in 2005, a couple years after founders' son Seth Bailey died from a form of sarcoma.
IOWA CITY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
cbs2iowa.com

St Jude hosts 47th Annual Sweet Corn Festival

Cedar Rapids — The St Jude Catholic Church began hosting it's 47th Sweet Corn Festival Friday evening. Volunteers spent Thursday preparing for the festival by shucking thousands of ears of corn. The festival features:. Carnival rides. Live entertainment. Games. Food. Iowa's News Now spoke to festival goers about their...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Donor Support Exceeds $2.8 Million for ReLeaf Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (August 9, 2022) - In the two years since a powerful derecho devastated the Cedar Rapids tree canopy, donors have contributed more than $2.8 million to support the ReLeaf Cedar Rapids recovery plan in a fundraising campaign led by Trees Forever. This (i.e. contributions) is added to...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

One dead after crash near Vinton on Thursday

VINTON, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — One person is dead after a crash in Benton County on Thursday evening. One car was heading west on 61st Street Lane near Vinton around 5 pm. A second car, driven by 91-year old Marion Schminke, was heading south of 30th Avenue. Schminke...
VINTON, IA
cbs2iowa.com

CANCELLED -Operation Quickfind: Maleah Madley

Police Update: The Quickfind has been cancelled as the runaway has been located. No other details are available. Cedar Rapids Police are looking for your help in locating 12-year-old Maleah Madley. She was last seen on August 9, at 10pm at Peace Avenue NW. Madley has a tattoo on right...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Cedar Rapids Public Library Fifth Avenue entrance now open

The Fifth Avenue entrance of the Downtown Library is now open for holds, pickup and material returns during regular hours. The library had been closed due to a fire in the commons area last month. Patrons will receive a notification when items you have placed on hold are available for...

Comments / 0

Community Policy