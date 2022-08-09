Natural Astro Trey Mancini Proves He Needs to Start Almost Every Day — Dusty Baker Must Recognize a Major Trade Win as a Regular

Read full article on original website
Kate Upton absolutely crushed the red carpet at All-Star Game
Albert Pujols wasn’t the only person who proved at the MLB All-Star Game festivities this week that he can still soak up the spotlight. Kate Upton made one heck of a statement, too. Upton, who is married to Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander, absolutely dominated the “Red Carpet Show”...
Breaking: MLB General Manager Was Fired On Wednesday
The Detroit Tigers have moved on from general manager Al Avila after seven years, they announced Wednesday. Avila had been with the organization since 2002. He was hired as the assistant general manager and vice president in April of that year. On August 4, 2015, Avila was promoted to general...
3 Astros players who won’t be on the roster by September 1
These three members of the Houston Astros roster are the most likely ones to be gone by September 1. The level of desperation for the Houston Astros to win a championship this year isn’t too dire. They always have 2017 to fall back on even if some baseball fans will always view it with an asterisk. This year’s roster is so different from the one from that championship season that we can practically call this ongoing year a new era.
Dodgers News: Former LA Reliever on the Move Again
When the Dodgers added in Jake McGee in the 2020 season, they really turned things around for him. He posted a ridiculous 1.67 FIP and 2.66 ERA across 24 appearances for Los Angeles. It really was a diamond in the rough situation for Andrew Friedman and his team. But things...
Julio Rodriguez drops fiery Mariners warning for Aaron Judge, Yankees
From one star outfielder to another. Seattle Mariners rookie Julio Rodriguez and New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge met on the field before the two teams are set to collide later Wednesday afternoon at T-Mobile Park. Rodriguez and Judge exchanged signed memorabilia on the field and then had a conversation. The Mariners rookie issued this […] The post Julio Rodriguez drops fiery Mariners warning for Aaron Judge, Yankees appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Braves Bold Predictions: Vaughn Grissom will replace Marcell Ozuna in Atlanta
It was the second bold promotion that Alex Anthopoulos has executed this season, Michael Harris’ stunning call to Atlanta being the first. It worked out once, so why not try it again?. The Braves are in an unfortunate position. Ozzie Albies has been out since June and won’t be...
With star turn, Orioles’ Adley Rutschman positioned for AL Rookie of the Year run: ‘The whole package’
Adley Rutschman’s past two months have lived up to the hefty billing the top prospect carried to the majors. A continuation over the season’s final two months might not only propel the Orioles to the playoffs, but also earn the rookie phenom some hardware. Despite a delayed arrival to the majors and a slow start once he got there, Rutschman has thrust himself into the race for American League ...
Yardbarker
Yankees injury update on Anthony Rizzo, Giancarlo Stanton following awful loss to Mariners
The New York Yankees lost a disappointing game against the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday, failing miserably to produce offensive support. Starting pitcher Gerrit Cole lasted 7.0 innings, giving up just four hits and striking out eight batters, but his team couldn’t get anything going against Luis Castillo. Castillo lasted 8.0 innings, striking out seven batters and giving up three hits.
Yardbarker
Watch LA Fans Give Former Astro Plenty of Boos
After sweeping the San Diego Padres this past weekend, the Dodgers welcomed the Minnesota Twins to Chavez Ravine for a quick two-game series. The Twins and Dodgers rarely ever see each other and they aren't necessarily on the same level as LA which doesn't make it an all too interesting matchup. However, one player who Minnesota signed this offseason does add some interest to this series.
Giants mourn passing of Cristin Coleman, wife of former pitcher Tim Lincecum
SAN FRANCISCO -- The San Francisco Giants on Thursday mourned the loss of Cristin Coleman, wife of former pitcher Tim Lincecum, who passed away after battling breast cancer.Coleman passed away in June and her death was reported locally at the time. She was described in reports as a beloved educator and principal at Burlingame School District's Washington Elementary School. The San Mateo Daily Journal cited a letter to the district from her parents, Randy and Sue Coleman, saying Coleman died peacefully at her home surrounded by family. Her relationship with Lincecum was not mentioned at the time. The Giants issued a...
Yardbarker
Braves make two huge roster moves, including calling up their top prospect
Grissom actually spent less time in AA than Michael Harris did before receiving his first crack at the majors. Harris played in 43 games, while Grissom has only appeared in 22, but desperate times call for desperate measures, and the Braves clearly have enough faith in their top prospect to call him up.
MLB News: Wild Brawl Between Padres and Giants Fans at Petco Park Goes Viral
An ugly brawl between Giants and Padres fans took the baseball internet by storm.
Joey Gallo takes shot at New York City
Joey Gallo’s struggles playing in New York for the Yankees were well-documented, and it seems that he has enjoyed living in Los Angeles much more than New York. The Yankees traded Gallo to the Los Angeles Dodgers prior to the August 2 deadline for Double-A pitcher Clayton Beeter. Gallo...
Yardbarker
Keith Hernandez shares why he hates calling Mets-Phillies games
Beloved New York Mets color commentator Keith Hernandez asked SNY to not have him call games between the Mets and Philadelphia Phillies for one major reason. During the SNY broadcast of Tuesday’s game between the Mets and Cincinnati Reds, play-by-play man Gary Cohen was going through the Mets’ schedule for the next few weeks. Hernandez said that he will miss this weekend’s Phillies series because he will be in St. Louis for a celebration of the 40th anniversary of his 1982 World Series-winning Cardinals team. When Cohen asked him about what his excuse was for next week’s Phillies series, Hernandez took a pretty brutal shot at the Mets’ division rival.
FOX Sports
Rays begin 3-game series against the Orioles
Baltimore Orioles (58-53, fourth in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (58-52, third in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Austin Voth (2-1, 5.53 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 54 strikeouts); Rays: Corey Kluber (7-6, 4.05 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 99 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -153, Orioles +129; over/under is 7...
Watch: The Yankees Had An Embarrassing Night On The Bases Tuesday
The New York Yankees ran the bases in Seattle on Tuesday night as if they were playing under the influence. Honestly, if they actually were doing that, they might not have looked as bad as they did. New York's extra inning baserunning in their 1-0 loss to the Mariners was worse than you'll find on most Little League fields.
MLB World Reacts To The Harry Caray Speculation
It's hard to believe it's been nearly 25 years since baseball lost the legendary voice of Chicago sportscaster Harry Caray. The man credited with popularizing the singing of "Take Me Out to the Ballgame" during the seventh-inning stretch at ballparks across America is sorely missed in the Windy City, and elsewhere.
San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. suspended 80 games
Just when the San Diego Padres thought they’d be getting star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. back from a season-long injury,
Yardbarker
Mancini Should be in Astros' Lineup Everyday
On Aug. 5, Trey Mancini batted fifth for the Houston Astros as they faced the Cleveland Guardians. Mancini's Astros' career was just four games old, acquired by Houston at the MLB Trade Deadline from the Baltimore Orioles. He had already launched his first home run in an Astros uniform on...
Yardbarker
Red Sox endure more bullpen struggles in 8-4 loss to Braves; Tommy Pham homers in third straight game
The Red Sox were swept by the Braves at Fenway Park on Wednesday night. Boston fell to Atlanta by a final score of 8-4 to extend its losing streak to four and drop to 54-58 on the season. Nick Pivetta, making his 23rd start of the year for the Sox,...
