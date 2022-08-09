ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

CBS San Francisco

Rodon stays sharp, leads Giants past Pirates 5-3

SAN FRANCISCO -- Carlos Rodon allowed two runs over six innings, Mike Yastrzemski drove in three runs and the San Francisco Giants beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-3 on Friday night.Just 7-14 since the All-Star break, the Giants snapped a four-game losing streak at home as they try to stay within striking distance of the postseason. At 55-57, they're 7 ½ games behind the San Diego Padres for the National League's third and final wild-card spot.Rodon (11-6) gave up six hits, struck out seven and didn't allow a walk. His 2.95 ERA is tied for ninth in the league. The All-Star...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS LA

Gonsolin, Dodgers win 11th in a row, break away from Royals

Tony Gonsolin took a no-hit try into the seventh inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers won their 11th straight game, beating the Kansas City Royals 8-3 Friday night.Gonsolin (14-1) tied Atlanta's Kyle Wright for the NL wins lead. The Dodgers, with the best record in the majors, broke open the game on Trayce Thompson's three-run homer in the eighth."Tony was good," manager Dave Roberts said. "I think it helped that this was a very aggressive ballclub. They were aggressive in the zone.""I thought in the sixth or seventh inning he hit a wall. The slider started to get up there...
LOS ANGELES, CA

