Tony Gonsolin took a no-hit try into the seventh inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers won their 11th straight game, beating the Kansas City Royals 8-3 Friday night.Gonsolin (14-1) tied Atlanta's Kyle Wright for the NL wins lead. The Dodgers, with the best record in the majors, broke open the game on Trayce Thompson's three-run homer in the eighth."Tony was good," manager Dave Roberts said. "I think it helped that this was a very aggressive ballclub. They were aggressive in the zone.""I thought in the sixth or seventh inning he hit a wall. The slider started to get up there...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 40 MINUTES AGO