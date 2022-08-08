ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Methamphetamine use associated with cardiovascular disease in hospitalized patients

1. Among hospitalized patients, methamphetamine use was associated with an increased risk of cardiovascular disease. 2. Among individuals using methamphetamines, those with chronic kidney disease, hypertension, and diabetes had an increased risk of cardiovascular disease. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Methamphetamine use is growing to be a global health crisis...
Signs of heart failure in a child: Symptoms and treatment

Heart failure is when the heart cannot properly pump blood around the body. Children with heart failure may experience shortness of breath, fatigue, swelling in their legs, ankles, and feet, and skin discoloration. According to the. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) , about 1% of newborn infants in...
Spotlighting Heart Failure Management in Diabetes at ADCES 2022

Few fields in medicine have the amount of intersectionality as heart failure and diabetes management. Decades in the future, many may wonder why it took both fields so long to recognize the sizable overlap between the conditions and impact they have on the quality of life among patients. With the revelations of the cardiorenal protective benefits of newer antidiabetes agents, namely SGLT2 inhibitors, driving this emphasis on a multidisciplinary approach, clinicians have been tasked with absorbing mountains of new data and applying it to clinical practice.
Atrial Fibrillation Pattern & Outcomes of Early Rhythm Control (ERC) Therapy

It was unknown if the pattern of atrial fibrillation (AF) or the time of AF treatment affects how well the early rhythm control (ERC) works. For a study, researchers sought to examine patients who presented with various AF patterns and received either conventional treatment or ERC and were compared in terms of clinical features and outcomes.
#Linus Heart Disease#Heart Failure#Palliative Care#Cardiology#Comorbidities#Cachexia#Diseases#General Health#Delphi
Woman diagnosed with ‘really bad anxiety’ actually had cancer

A mother of three discovered she had a cancerous brain tumour after doctors initially diagnosed her with vertigo and a case of “really bad anxiety”.Police officer Emma Capper, 39, had been finding it hard to turn her head and felt “unsteady” on her feet for weeks.She was initially prescribed beta blockers for high blood pressure and anti-sickness medication for dizziness over the phone. A later scan of her head showed a “large growth” that turned out to be cancerous. The tumour was found after Capper’s symptoms worsened and she began throwing up. She bypassed her GP and visited a...
There Are Two Types of Narcissist, And The Difference Is Critical, Research Shows

In a time when flaunting your best self on social media has become a norm, narcissistic traits seem to be everywhere. In today's slang, off-putting behaviors like entitlement, superiority, and self-congratulating are known as 'flexing'. Such traits might be more common these days, but being narcissistic is still seen as a pathological personality trait, akin to being sadistic, manipulative, or even psychopathic.
After death, you’re aware that you’ve died, say scientists

Time of death is considered when a person has gone into cardiac arrest, which is the cessation of the electrical impulse that drives the heartbeat. As a result, the heart locks up. This moment when the heart stops is considered the clearest indication that someone has died. But what happens...
How long is someone with COVID contagious?

BOSTON – How long is someone with COVID-19 contagious and when can they safely come out of isolation? Researchers in Boston hope a study will shed some light on those questions.Experts believe you're most contagious two days before your symptoms begin and during the first three days of illness. But researchers at Brigham and Women's Hospital wanted to see if rapid antigen testing can help determine when it's safe to return to public life.  So they took 40 individuals with COVID-19 and had them perform rapid antigen tests six days after the onset of symptoms or after their initial positive...
How Long Does a COVID Cough Last? Here’s Why It Can Linger for Some People

Coughing long after testing positive for COVID-19? You’re not alone: Take one scroll through the #CovidCough hashtag on Twitter, and you’ll see many people complaining of gnarly coughs that won’t go away—sometimes with no other symptoms—for weeks to months after their initial infection. While a lingering cough can sometimes be a sign of long COVID, in many cases, it is just part of the normal recovery process that occurs after any viral infection.
Newly Discovered Painkiller Drug Is Surprisingly Potent And Non-Addictive

Scientists have found a new non-addictive painkiller that could prove to be a valuable alternative to opioid drugs like morphine and oxycodone, according to a recent study published in the journal Nature Communications. The promising compound is called benzyloxy-cyclopentyladenosine (or BnOCPA for short). Testing out the drug on model systems...
