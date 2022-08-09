ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, TN

Shelby County Commission requests state assistance for all clerk office operations

By Kayla Solomon, FOX13 Memphis
 4 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four days after winning re-election, Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert faced another vote during Monday’s county commission meeting.

This comes three weeks after commissioners decided to push back the vote, arguing things were getting better at the clerk’s office.

So on Monday, the original ‘no confidence’ resolution saw a slight change -- requesting assistance from the state of Tennessee for all clerk office operations. The motion passed with 7 ‘yes’ votes and four commissioners abstaining from the vote.

The biggest questions asked by commissioners Mickell Lowery and Eddie Jones were what exactly the state will be doing to help and how long this process will take before an evaluation can be done.

Comm. Tami Sawyer admitted she originally was going to abstain from voting no confidence, but she was supportive of the amendment and ultimately voted yes.

One of the supporters of the original resolution and then the amendment, Comm. Mark Billingsley, says after months of finger pointing and blame shifting, the commission had to take action.

“I wish we could talk positive today, we gave Clerk Halbert an additional three weeks before the no-confidence vote, and over the last three weeks, this commissioner has seen little to no improvement and same with our taxpayers.”

He said it’s more than just a problem for the taxpayers. “We’re also putting law enforcement in a very uncomfortable spot. We have people going back to colleges, they’re on the road, people are trying to take summer vacation still, and they’re driving on expired tags.”

Clerk Halbert was not present for the discussion or the vote on Monday, but in her last press conference two weeks ago, she said that all of the tag problems were resolved.

Commissioners Willie Brooks and Edmund Ford Jr. were the other two councilmembers who abstained from voting.

Memphis, TN
