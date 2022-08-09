Construction worker rescued after being buried at site in Park City
PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A construction worker in Park City was rescued after being completely buried Monday evening.
Park City Fire District said around 5:30 p.m., they responded to a construction site on Upper Evergreen. It was reported that a person had been completely buried.
The person was dug out by the construction crew and first responders. The patient was then transported to the hospital breathing and in stable condition.
