Park City, UT

Construction worker rescued after being buried at site in Park City

By Kiah Armstrong
 4 days ago

PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A construction worker in Park City was rescued after being completely buried Monday evening.

Park City Fire District said around 5:30 p.m., they responded to a construction site on Upper Evergreen. It was reported that a person had been completely buried.

The person was dug out by the construction crew and first responders. The patient was then transported to the hospital breathing and in stable condition.

Officials have not released how the incident happened.

#Construction Worker#Construction Site#Accident#Upper Evergreen#Nexstar Media Inc
