Gout flares associated with a transient increase in subsequent risk of cardiovascular events

Methamphetamine use associated with cardiovascular disease in hospitalized patients
1. Among hospitalized patients, methamphetamine use was associated with an increased risk of cardiovascular disease. 2. Among individuals using methamphetamines, those with chronic kidney disease, hypertension, and diabetes had an increased risk of cardiovascular disease. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Methamphetamine use is growing to be a global health crisis...
Postoperative and nonoperative atrial fibrillation have a similar risk of associated thromboembolism
1. Postoperative atrial fibrillation had a similar risk for associated stroke or transient ischemic attack (TIA) as compared to nonoperative atrial fibrillation. 2. Those with postoperative atrial fibrillation had a lower risk for subsequent atrial fibrillation. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: New-onset atrial fibrillation can occur sporadically or...
Traumatic Low Lumbar Fractures (L3–L5): Short-Segment Pedicle Fixation
Low lumbar fractures are comparatively rare, and the available information on how to treat these injuries is scant. Prior to now, no studies have specifically examined the surgical management of L3-L5 fractures with only pedicle fixation. A prospective analysis was done on the data of 36 patients who underwent short-segment pedicle fixation for low lumbar fractures at our facility between 1993 and 2018. After surgery, the neurological condition did not get worse, and three patients experienced a recovery of their motor or sphincter function. About 31 patients (86.1%) had successful fusion surgeries. Around 3 patients (8%) needed additional surgery. Surgery complications were experienced by 4 patients (11%) in total. The effectiveness and safety of surgically treating low lumbar fractures with pedicle fixation are covered in detail in this in-depth series. After surgery, some patients saw a recovery in their neurological function; there was no neurological deterioration. Due to its low complication, reoperation, and pain rates at final follow-up rates, short-segment pedicle fixation is a secure and reliable surgical option for treating low lumbar fractures. The in-depth research provides information on the safety and efficacy of pedicle fixation in the surgical treatment of low lumbar fractures. After surgery, some patients saw a recovery in their neurological function; there was no neurological deterioration. Low pain scores at final follow-up demonstrate that short-segment pedicle fixation is a secure and reliable surgical procedure for treating low lumbar fractures.
Lymph Node Staging: Ex Vivo Intra-arterial Indigo Carmine Injection
For a study, researchers wanted to understand how effectively injecting indigo carmine into the arteries near rectal cancer increases the number of lymph nodes that can be removed. This was a retrospective, nonrandomized study by a team of specialists at a large hospital. Patients who had surgery to remove their rectal cancer between 2013 and 2019 were studied. The lymph nodes from their rectal cancer surgeries were stained with indigo carmine and examined outside the body. The study found stained specimens (with indigo carmine) had more retrieved lymph nodes than unstained specimens. A total of 189 patients were analyzed in the study, of which 108 (57.1%) were stained with indigo carmine. A mean of 19.8±6.1 lymph nodes was identified in stained samples compared to 16.0±4.9 without staining (P<0.001). Multivariable analysis showed that 3.2 additional lymph nodes were found in stained specimens (95% CI: 1.0 to 5.3; P=0.02). In stained specimens, the adequate lymph node count (≥12) was increased in univariable (odds ratio: 3.24, 95% CI: 1.13 to 10.65; P=0.03) but not in multivariable analysis. The study found that chemoradiotherapy reduced the number of lymph nodes by 2.5 (P=0.008). After staining, 95.0% of chemoradiotherapy patients had more than 12 lymph nodes retrieved. The median follow-up of patients was 24.2 months, with a local recurrence rate of 3.3%. The study was limited by its retrospective design and the nonrandomized allocation.
Online Resource Created to Help Manage Pediatric Eczema
Online resource guide for can help fill in knowledge gaps for parents/caregivers when it comes for caring for a child with eczema. Studies have shown that managing eczema in children has many challenges, including adherence to proven treatment regimens. Administering treatment can be time-consuming, the caregiver may have apprehensions regarding the use of topical corticosteroids (TCS), and some children may be resistant to the application of treatments.
Early peanut introduction was not associated with lower prevalence of peanut allergy
1. Introduction of a guideline recommending early peanut introduction to all infants was not associated with significant reduction in prevalence of peanut allergy. 2. Earlier peanut introduction was associated with lower odds of peanut allergy in infants born of Australian but not East Asian ancestry. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good)
Shortening the Duration of DAPT after PCI for Acute Coronary Syndrome
For a study, researchers sought to investigate the efficacy of 1 to 3 months of DAPT treatment in patients with PCI for ACS. They conducted an exhaustive literature search across 7 different databases. There they found randomized controlled trials that examined the effects of using DAPT for 1 to 3 months against 6 to 12 months after PCI for ACS. The random effects model was used to determine the integrated hazard ratio (HR) and the 95% CI for each prespecified outcome of interest. Meta-regression analyses were carried out to investigate the relationship between the outcomes and certain patient features. In total, 9 randomized controlled trials with a total of 25,907 participants were considered for this analysis. There was no significant difference in the risk of NACE (HR 0.92, 95% CI 0.79-1.07) or MACE (HR 0.96, 95% CI 0.78-1.17) during the first 1 to 3 months of DAPT treatment and the subsequent 6 to 12 months of DAPT treatment. However, using DAPT for 1 to 3 months was linked with a decreased risk of both major (HR 0.47, 95% CI 0.36-0.62) and minor bleeding (HR 0.55, 95% CI: 0.46-0.66). A non-significant but rising trend of both NACE and MACE were found using meta-regression. This trend was linked to a larger proportion of left main and left anterior descending coronary artery lesions and a bigger proportion of STEMI among the analyzed trials. According to the outcomes, taking DAPT for 1 to 3 months had similar efficacy for preventing ischemia events with a reduced risk of bleeding compared to taking DAPT for 6 to 12 months.
Anxiety Treatment in CHD Patients: Escitalopram & Longer Term Benefits of Exercise
The UNWIND randomized clinical study found that treatment with Escitalopram for 12 weeks was more effective at reducing anxiety in nervous coronary heart disease (CHD) patients than either exercise training or a placebo. It was unknown whether or not a treatment for anxiety would have any long-term advantages. Patients were randomly assigned to receive either Escitalopram (up to 20 mg) for the full 12 weeks, Exercise (3 times per week), or a placebo tablet. Following the completion of treatment, the participants were monitored for 6 months to determine whether or not the treatment continued to be effective in reducing the primary anxiety endpoint as measured by the Hospital Anxiety and Depression Scale-Anxiety scale (HADS-A). Additionally, the participants were monitored for up to 6 years to ascertain the impacts of treatment on major adverse cardiac events. 120 out of 128 participants who were initially randomized were available for follow-up, which is a 94% success rate. The HADS-A scores of participants who were randomly assigned to the Escitalopram condition were lower (3.9 [3.1, 4.7]) compared to those who were randomly assigned to the Exercise condition (5.5 [4.6, 6.3]) (P=.007) and those who were randomly assigned to the Placebo condition (5.3 [4.1, 6.5]) (P=.053). There were 29 adverse events over 3.2 years (interquartile range: 2.3–4.5 years) of follow-up, but there were no significant differences between the groups. In the UNWIND experiment, a therapy of Escitalopram for 12 weeks was successful in lowering anxiety levels. These positive effects persisted for 6 months after treatment had been completed. Patients diagnosed with coronary heart disease did not benefit from exercise as a treatment for their anxiety, even though moderate or vigorous physical activity had a lot of positive effects on health.
Kynurenines in Polycystic Kidney Disease
Kidney cyst development is a common inherited illness known as autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD). Interstitial inflammation development is a key pathogenic aspect of ADPKD. The metabolism of tryptophan and associated kynurenines may be important in ADPKD due to its function in oxidative stress and inflammation. Data were gathered...
Cholangioscopy in Children & Adolescents
For a study, researchers sought to conduct a retrospective analysis of all Endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCPs) that involved cholangioscopy at a tertiary care children’s hospital from 2015 to 2020 to understand better how this procedure is used in young patients. The patient characteristics, procedure indications, interventions, and adverse events related to these procedures were all investigated. At the children’s hospital during the study period, 282 kids underwent 307 ERCPs. In 36 surgeries, cholangioscopy was used (11.7%). Before cholangioscopy, all patients received antibiotics to cover biliary organisms. Patient age, on average, was 13.6 years (range 7–18 years). The two most frequent reasons for cholangioscopy were to evaluate a biliary stricture and perform electrohydraulic lithotripsy for biliary stone disease (with incidental finding of biliary web in 2 patients and retained suture material in 2 patients). Compared to patients who underwent ERCP, patients with cholangioscopy experienced fewer adverse effects. About 1 patient experienced self-limited melena, while 0/36 (or 0%) of patients suffered post-ERCP pancreatitis (possible self-limited post sphincterotomy bleeding). Cholangioscopy helped 30 out of 36 pediatric patients (83.3%). These data show that cholangioscopy is safe and helpful for children and adolescents. Cholangioscopy was used in just over 11% of pediatric patients with an ERCP at the academic medical center. This rate is similar to the rate reported in adult patients. The radiation-saving nature of cholangioscopy, with data supporting its safety, makes it particularly appealing for use in children. It would be helpful to continue to evaluate the utility, safety, and range of indications for cholangioscopy in other practice settings.
Medications for Puberty Induction and Maintenance in Hypogonadism Adolescents
Inducing puberty in hypogonadal patients allows for the accumulation of healthy bone density, a normal ultimate adult height, and increases reproductive potential. However, access to and reliable supply of medications continue to be an issue worldwide, especially in low-income nations. For a study, researchers sought to highlight the accessibility and availability of drugs used to induce and sustain puberty at facilities throughout the world.
Antiplatelet Medications: Bleeding & Decompensation Events
For a study, researchers sought to investigate whether or not these drugs were linked to cirrhosis-related problems such as bleeding and portal hypertension. Using the IMS PharMetrics database, they were able to identify privately insured adults who were diagnosed with cirrhosis between the years 2007 and 2015. These patients were then classified as compensated or decompensated depending on whether or not they had portal hypertensive complications 1 year before their cirrhosis diagnosis. Using a landmark analysis design, the outcomes of bleeding or decompensation were evaluated between 6 and 18 months after the diagnosis of cirrhosis. The connections between exposure to anticoagulants (AC), antiplatelet drugs (AP), and nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAID) drugs were analyzed using multivariable Cox proportional hazards regression modeling, and the results were adjusted for the effects of variables. The investigation included a total of 18,070 cirrhosis patients, with 57% male, 74% between the ages of 50 and 64, and 34% having experienced a previous decompensation. In total, there were 1,231 (7%) claims for NSAIDs, 377 (2%) for anticoagulants, and 385 (2%) for antiplatelet. In a 9-month landmark study, APs were found to be linked with higher bleeding [adjusted hazard ratio (aHR)=1.31; 95% CI: 1.00, 1.72] and decompensation episodes (aHR=1.44; 95% CI: 1.06, 1.95]. On a 3-month landmark analysis, the association between NSAIDs and bleeding episodes was statistically significant (aHR=1.29; 95% CI: 1.06, 1.57). In adjusted analyses, no connections were found between ACs and bleeding or decompensation outcomes. Statistically significant associations were not found. The use of AP was related to an increase in the number of patients who experienced bleeding and decompensation episodes. These outcomes were found in patients who were privately insured. The use of NSAIDs was linked to considerable early bleeding but not to decompensations. In conclusion, ACs were not associated with bleeding or decompensation outcomes.
USMSTF Polypectomy Guidelines: Financial Implications
For a study, researchers sought to calculate the economic effect of accepting the US Multi-Society Task Force (USMSTF) polypectomy guidelines on the costs of physician reimbursement and disposable equipment for gastroenterologists working in academic medical centers and community practices respectively. Patients who had a screening colonoscopy and polypectomy performed between July 2018 and July 2019 at either an academic medical center (Loma Linda University Medical Center) or a community practice medical center (Ascension Providence Hospital) were found to be eligible for the study. Patients were located at both facilities. In each procedure, the polypectomy technique used was analyzed (forceps alone, snare alone, forceps plus snare), together with the number of polyps, their size, and the disposable equipment used. The updated polypectomy criteria were applied to determine the actual and projected provider reimbursement costs and disposable equipment. The result was that 1,167 patients had their polyps removed during a colonoscopy. It was projected that adhering to the new criteria would increase physician reimbursement by 5.6% at university practice locations and 12.5% at community practice sites, respectively. When compared with academic settings, community practices saw a mean increase in physician reimbursement per treatment that was significantly larger ($29.50 vs $14.13, P<0.00001). The community practice environment had a considerably greater mean increase in the cost of disposable equipment per procedure ($6.11 vs. $1.97, P<0.00001) compared to the hospital setting. When colonoscopy with polypectomy was performed, the adoption of revised polypectomy standards would increase the costs incurred by physicians for reimbursement and equipment.
Kidneys & Exophytic Cysts in ADPKD Individuals: Automated Segmentation
An essential imaging biomarker for autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD) is total kidney volume (TKV). However, manual TKV computation takes a lot of time and effort, especially when exophytic cysts are excluded. In order to selectively segment kidney areas while avoiding exophytic cysts, researchers created a completely automated segmentation...
GERD Management in Esophageal Atresia Patients
For a study, researchers sought to understand that the guidelines on managing gastrointestinal complications in EA patients were published in 2016 by ESPGHAN/NASPGHAN. However, the implementation of these guidelines on gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) management remains poor. To identify any inconsistencies, gaps in current knowledge, and future research directions for GERD management in EA patients, a digital questionnaire was sent to all ESPGHAN EA working group members and members of the International Network of esophageal atresia (INoEA). Of the 40 responses received, 35 clinicians (87.5%) said they routinely prescribed acid suppressive therapy for 1-24 months (median 12). If a patient had GERD symptoms that persisted despite maximal acid suppression therapy, or if there was esophagitis on EGD, 90% of clinicians said they would consider a fundoplication. Half of the clinicians said they referred patients with recurrent strictures or dependence on transpyloric feeds to other specialists. Up to 25% of clinicians also referred all long-gap EA patients for fundoplication, those with the long-term need for acid suppressants, recurrent chest infections, and feeding difficulties. The optimal time for routine acid suppression medication and when to do a fundoplication in patients with EA garnered a wide range of views from survey respondents. To improve evidence-based care for patients with EA, prospective multicenter outcome studies should compare various diagnostic and therapeutic techniques for GERD. Therapeutic complications ought to be one of the trials’ main outcome indicators.
Not Enough Time in a Day for Recommended Primary Care
TUESDAY, Aug. 9, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Primary care providers (PCPs) do not have enough time in a day to provide guideline-recommended primary care for a hypothetical patient panel, according to a study published online July 1 in the Journal of General Internal Medicine. Justin Porter, M.D., from the...
Emergent and Urgent Surgery for Ulcerative Colitis
For a study, researchers sought to find out how many people had surgery for ulcerative Colitis in the United States. The study looked at data from the American College of Surgeons National Quality Improvement Program database. This data includes all adult patients who had an emergency or urgent surgery for ulcerative Colitis. The study found that the number of emergency operations has been going down over time. However, more people were having surgery through minimally invasive methods in urgent and emergencies. The overall complication rates were the same for open and minimally invasive surgical procedures. A total of 2,219 patients were located. About 1,515 patients (68.3%) had surgery in an emergency or acute setting, and 704 (31.7%) in an emergency. Over time, the number of emergency surgeries decreased (from 21% in 2006 to 8% in 2018; P<0.0001), but the number of urgent surgeries barely changed (from 42% in 2011 to 46% in 2018; P=0.44). About 70% of the patients who had surgery urgently (1,058/1,515) and 22.6% of those who had emergency surgery (159/704) received minimally invasive surgery. Overall, during the study period, more urgent (38% in 2011 to 71% in 2018; P<0.0001) and emergent (0% in 2005 to 42% in 2018; P<0.0001) populations used minimally invasive surgery. Compared to open surgery, minimally invasive surgery is associated with a lower risk of surgical, septic, and overall complications. It also results in a shorter hospital stay. A study that looked at data from the United States found that minimally invasive surgery is increasingly being used for people with ulcerative Colitis who need surgery. This may be because there are now better medical treatment options and because a team approach that includes specialist doctors is being used more often.
ERCP in Patients With Liver Cirrhosis
For a study, researchers sought to determine whether or not patients with liver cirrhosis who underwent therapeutic or diagnostic endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP) had outcomes that were distinct from those of patients who did not have cirrhosis. Investigators identified adult patients who had undergone ERCP between 2009 and 2014 using the International Classification of Disease, Ninth Revision coding. They then stratified the data into 2 groups: patients who had liver cirrhosis and those who did not have liver cirrhosis. Patient records were obtained from the National Inpatient Sample (NIS) database. They compared the outcomes of diagnostic ERCP to those of therapeutic ERCP. A total of 1,038,258 hospitalizations of patients who had undergone ERCP between 2009 and 2014 were detected, of which 31,294 had cirrhosis and 994,681 did not have cirrhosis. The study period was from 2009 to 2014. There were 21,835 patients with cirrhosis treated with therapeutic ERCP (which accounts for 69.8%), and there were 9,459 patients treated with diagnostic ERCP (which accounts for 30.2%). Patients with cirrhosis exhibited a higher frequency of ERCP-associated hemorrhages (2.5% vs. 1.2%; P<0.0001), although they had a lower incidence of perforations (0.1% vs. 0.2%; P<0.0001) and post-ERCP pancreatitis (8.6% vs. 7%; P<0.0001) than patients without cirrhosis. Cholecystitis occurred in the same proportion of patients in both groups (2.3% vs. 2.3%; P<0.0001). Patients diagnosed with cirrhosis who underwent therapeutic ERCP had a higher incidence of post-ERCP pancreatitis (7.9% vs. 5.1%; P<0.0001) and ERCP-associated bleeding (2.7% vs. 2.1%; P<0.0001), but a lower incidence of perforation and cholecystitis (0.1% vs. 0.3%; P<0.0001) and cholecystitis (1.9 vs. 3.1%; P<0.0001) compared with those who received diagnostic ERCP. Using therapeutic ERCP in patients with liver cirrhosis might lead to a higher risk of complications such as pancreatitis and post-procedure bleeding. On the other hand, the use of diagnostic ERCP in patients with cirrhosis may raise the risk of pancreatitis and cholecystitis. Comorbidities in patients with cirrhosis might increase the risk of post-ERCP complications and mortality; as a result, the use of ERCP in patients with cirrhosis was carefully addressed, and additional research on this patient population was required.
